When watching a game with friends is your goooooooal ...

Bullet’s Sports Bar

2441 A.P. Tureaud Ave., 504-948-4003

Details: This 7th Ward dive bar has plenty of regulars and always offers a festive good time, especially on nights when there is live music.

Try this: You never know who you’re going to run into at Bullet’s: Last winter, former Secretary of State John Kerry caught the Original Pinettes Brass Band.

Cooter Brown’s Tavern

509 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com

Details: A Black Pearl favorite among locals and students from neighboring universities, this casual sports bar features multiple TV screens for game watching, cheap oysters and an extensive list of craft beers on tap.

Try this: Try the potent (10.5 ABV) Forest of Feelings DIPA, from Gnarly Barley Brewing.

Finn McCool’s Irish Pub

3701 Banks St., 504-486-9080; www.finnmccools.com

Details: This Mid-City Irish bar is frequented by neighborhood regulars, European expats and soccer fans. Grab a seat around the bar on game day or snag a seat at one of the picnic tables lining Banks Street.

Try this: A new menu from the crew that runs Saint-Germain includes pub grub like loaded fries and hash browns, fish and chips and some of the city’s best nachos.

Parkview Tavern

910 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-482-2680

Details: This casual Mid-City neighborhood bar has outdoor seating and a pool table inside and is a popular hangout for watching New Orleans Saints games as the streetcars roll past. It’s dog-friendly, so bring the pooch.

Try this: A weekday happy hour runs 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tracey’s

2604 Magazine St., 504-897-5413; www.traceysnola.com

Details: The Irish Channel sports bar and Irish pub is a favorite spot for game-watching, po-boys and a lively St. Patrick’s Day party.

Try this: On Wednesdays, a half-price wine happy hour is paired with 50-cent wings all day.

Wit’s Inn

141 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-486-1600; www.witsinn.com

Details: This Mid-City bar and pizza kitchen features 15 TVs, an internet jukebox and video poker — plus, outside seating overlooking Carrollton Avenue and a kitchen that says open till 2 a.m.

Try this: Try one of the signature drinks like the Witmaker or the Monsoon.