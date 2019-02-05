August Moon
875 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-7977; www.augustmoonharvey.com; 3635 Prytania St., (504) 899-5129; www.augustmoonuptown.com
Char-grilled pork, beef or chicken top vermicelli, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots and mint. Delivery available. No reservations. Manhattan Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. Prytania Street: lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Ba Mien Restaurant
13235 Chef Menteur Highway, Suite C, (504) 255-0500; www.bamien.com
Spicy bun bo Hue soup features lemon grass beef broth, vermicelli, beef and fried tofu. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Beignets & More
8700 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 459-9233; www.beignetsandmore.com
A char-grilled pork banh mi includes pickled carrots, radish, cilantro, cucumber, jalapenos and mayonnaise on Dong Phuong French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Dong Phuong Bakery & Restaurant
14207 Chef Menteur Highway, (504) 254-1568; www.dpbakeshop.com
Coconut king cake is a brioche dough cake with cream cheese frosting, coconut and colored sugar. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Doson Noodle House
135 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-7283; www.dosonnoodlehouse.com
Bun bo is Vietnamese-style lemon grass beef served with vermicelli or rice noodles. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Le’s Baguette Banh Mi Cafe
4607 Dryades St., (504) 895-2620; www.facebook.com/lesbaguettenola
A lemon grass pork banh mi is topped with cucumber, pickled carrots, daikon radish, cilantro, jalapenos and Sriracha aioli. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Lilly’s Cafe
1813 Magazine St., (504) 599-9999
Grilled pork bun is served over vermicelli in a bowl with cucumber, lettuce, ground peanuts, green onions, shallots and fish sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Mint
5100 Freret St., (504) 218-5534; www.mintmodernbistro.com
A banh mi burger is topped with pickled carrots and cilantro and served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
MoPho
514 City Park Ave., (504) 482-6845; www.mophonola.com
Vindaloo bites feature fried chicken in spicy sauce with coconut ranch dipping sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Namese
4077 Tulane Ave., (504) 483-8899; www.namese.net
Shaken beef is marinated hanger steak served with jasmine rice and pickled vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Nine Roses
620 Conti St., (504) 324-9450; 1100 Stephens St., Gretna, (504) 366-7665; www.ninerosesrestaurant.com
Pork and shrimp spring rolls are rice paper rolls filled with vermicelli, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrots, lettuce and mint served with peanut sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue. $
Pho Cam Ly
3814 Magazine St., (504) 644-4228; www.phocamly.com
Grilled pork and egg rolls top a vermicelli bowl with pickled carrots, sprouts, cucumber, lettuce and peanuts served with peanut, soy or fish sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Pho Hoa Restaurant
1308 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-2094; www.facebook.com/phohoaneworleans
Grilled lemon grass chicken tops a vermicelli bowl with cucumbers, lettuce, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried onions and peanuts with fish sauce on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Pho Michael Vietnamese Cuisine
3559 18th St., Metairie, (504) 304-4301; www.phomichael.com
The house special beef pho features beef broth, vermicelli, lemon grass, herbs and spices and is garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeno, scallions, green onion and cilantro. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Pho Noi Viet
2005 Magazine St., (504) 522-3399; www.facebook.com/phonoivietrestaurant
Pho tai chin is topped with rare beef and brisket and served with a basket of bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, onion, jalapenos and lime. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Pho NOLA
3320 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 941-7690; www.pho-nola.com
Char-broiled pork bun includes vermicelli, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro, peanuts and fish sauce. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Pho Orchid
Pho Orchid Express, 1401 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 301-3368; 3117 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 457-4188; www.pho-orchid.com
Orchid pho includes eye-of-round steak, brisket, meatballs, soft tendon, vermicelli and herbs. Reservations accepted at Houma Boulevard location. Airline Drive: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Houma Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. $
Pho Tau Bay
1565 Tulane Ave., (504) 368-9846; www.photaubayrestaurant.com
Pho gau is beef broth soup with beef brisket and vermicelli served with a basket of herbs, bean sprouts, jalapenos and lime. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Rolls N Bowls
605 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-0519; www.facebook.com/rollsnbowlsnola
Shrimp and avocado spring rolls fill rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce and carrots and are served with peanut sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Saigon Noodle House
925 Behrman Highway, Suite 9, Gretna, (504) 393-8883; www.facebook.com/saigonnh
Pho tai nam includes brisket, eye-of-round steak, vermicelli, onions, scallions and cilantro. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue. $$
Thanh Thanh Restaurant
131 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-8678; www.t2restaurant.com
Banh xeo are rice flour crepes filled with pork, shrimp, bean sprouts and onions served with lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumbers and house-made fish sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$