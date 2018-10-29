Warehouse District Mexican restaurant La Casita on the Patio has closed.
Owner John Michael Wade announced the shutter over the weekend in a news release, calling it a “difficult, but necessary decision.” Wade said the decision would allow him to invest more time on his other restaurant, La Casita Taqueria on Oak Street.
The large spot on Carondelet Street was open for a year and had went through a rebranding effort this summer, when it changed from the more upscale concept El Patio to something similar its original margarita and taco-friendly happy hour hub La Casita. For several years prior, Wade ran La Casita in a petite space on Julia Street.
Wade said efforts were in place to transfer some of the Warehouse District staff to the Oak Street location. Following a “brief test run” of bar service only, Wade says the Oak Street restaurant will return to a full service.