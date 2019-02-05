Blue Oak BBQ
900 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 822-2583; www.blueoakbbq.com
A chopped brisket sandwich is served with coleslaw, onions, pickles and sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$
Bourree
1510 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 510-4040; www.bourreenola.com
Smoked chicken wings are served with sweet mango barbecue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Central City BBQ
1201 S. Rampart St., (504) 558-4276; www.centralcitybbq.com
A two-meat combo plate includes choices of brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs and smoked sausage and comes with pickles, sweet onions, white bread and two sides such as french fries, Brussels sprouts, beans or coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Chompers BBQ Den
69399 Highway 59, Abita Springs, (985) 892-0205; www.chompersbbqden.com
A Chopping Block burger features two beef patties, brisket, pulled pork, cheddar and American cheeses and pickles. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Citywide; www.dickeys.com
A pork rib plate includes sauce, a roll and two sides such as coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, Caesar salad, barbecue beans or potato chips. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Flambeaux Smokehouse & BBQ
209 Decatur St., (504) 510-2973; 301 N. Broad St., (504) 402-8799; www.flambeauxbbq.com
A skillet of macaroni and cheese is topped with bacon, caramelized onions, barbecue sauce and a choice of smoked brisket, pork, ribs, chicken or sausage. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Broad Street: lunch and dinner daily. Decatur Street: lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Frey Smoked Meat Co.
4141 Bienville St., Suite 110, (504) 488-7427; www.freysmokedmeat.com Platters of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or beef ribs are served with two sides such as baked beans, Brussels sprouts, coleslaw, french fries, grilled cabbage and potato salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
The Joint
701 Mazant St., (504) 949-3232; www.alwayssmokin.com
Beef brisket burnt ends are served with house-made barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
McClure’s Barbecue
NOLA Brewing Co., 3001 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 301-2367; www.mccluresbarbecue.com
A pulled-pork sandwich is topped with coleslaw and served with a side such as potato salad or macaroni and cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Moe’s Original Bar B Que
3150 Calhoun St., (504) 301-3790; www.moesoriginalbbq.com/lo/nolaA smoked chicken wing platter includes celery, house wing sauce, Alabama white barbecue sauce and two sides. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Smoke BBQ
1005 N. Collins Blvd., Covington, (985) 302-5307; www.smokebbqcovington.com
Smoke fries are topped with brisket burnt ends, bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, green onions and white sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Smoked
6626 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 577-0199; www.smokedbysteve.com
A half-rack of ribs is served with two sides such as potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw or macaroni and cheese. Delivery available. Lunch and early dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Sweet Daddy’s BBQ
420 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 898-2166; www.sweetdaddysbarbq.com
Pulled pork tacos are served with two small side items such as barbecue beans, corn, potato salad, fried okra, coleslaw or fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Ted’s Smokehouse BBQ
3809 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-4393
A chopped beef brisket sandwich is served with a side such as baked beans, corn, coleslaw or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Ugly Dog Saloon
401 Andrew Higgins Drive, (504) 569-8459; www.theuglydogsaloon.com
A smoked pulled pork sandwich is served with a side such as macaroni and cheese, potato salad or fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Citywide; www.voodoobbq.com
A Carnival platter includes barbecued pork, brisket, sausage and chicken with cornbread and two sides such as corn pudding, french fries, baked beans, barbecue jambalaya, sweet potato souffle and steamed vegetables. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $$
Walker’s Southern Style BBQ
10828 Hayne Blvd., (504) 241-8227; www.cochondelaitpoboys.com
A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $$