Antoine’s Restaurant
713 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com
A creation of Antoine’s, baked oysters Rockefeller features Gulf oysters topped with pureed herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Arnaud’s Restaurant
813 Bienville St., (504) 523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com
Baked oysters Bienville are topped with shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, herbs and white wine sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Bistreaux at Maison Dupuy
Maison Dupuy, 1001 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8000; www.maisondupuy.com/dining
Seared Louisiana jumbo shrimp and poached eggs are served with Creole meurette sauce over jalapeno-cheddar grits. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Brigtsen’s Restaurant
723 Dante St., (504) 861-7610; www.brigtsens.com
Roasted duck is served with dirty rice and a tart dried cherry sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Chef Ron’s Gumbo Stop
2309 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-2022; www.gumbostop.com
Mumbo gumbo includes chicken, shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish, sausage, tomato, okra and rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Commander’s Palace
1403 Washington Ave., (504) 899-8221; www.commanderspalace.com
Duck fat-seared bluefin tuna is served with Meyer lemon grilled greens and sweet potato boulangere with miso-lemon grass veal bone jus and foie gras ganache. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Court of Two Sisters
613 Royal St., (504) 522-7261; www.courtoftwosisters.com
Louisiana shrimp and grits includes andouille and Creole meuniere reduction. Reservations recommended. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$
Dooky Chase’s Restaurant
2301 Orleans Ave., (504) 821-0600; www.dookychaserestaurant.com
Sauteed shrimp Clemenceau includes mushrooms, peas and brabant potatoes in garlicky sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri. $$
Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine
7834 Earhart Blvd., (504) 509-6287; www.dunbarscreolecuisine.com
A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, catfish, crab balls, hushpuppies and french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Emeril’s Delmonico
1300 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-4937; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-delmonico
A bacon and mushroom-smothered pork chop is served with sauteed green beans and Creole cream cheese mashed new potatoes. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Galatoire’s Restaurant
209 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2021; www.galatoires.com
Shrimp etouffee is served with rice. Reservations accepted for second floor. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Gumbo Shop
630 St. Peter St., (504) 525-1486; www.gumboshop.com
Chicken and andouille gumbo includes okra and is served with rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Jacques-Imo’s Cafe
8324 Oak St., (504) 861-0886; www.jacques-imos.com
Blackened redfish comes with crab chili hollandaise. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Joey K’s Restaurant & Bar
3001 Magazine St., (504) 891-0997; www.joeyksrestaurant.com
Fried green tomatoes are served with shrimp and remoulade. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen
416 Chartres St., (504) 596-2530; www.kpauls.com
A Louisiana drum fillet is blackened in a cast-iron skillet and served with crabmeat-chipotle compote, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Li’l Dizzy’s Cafe
1500 Esplanade Ave., (504) 569-8997; Rendon Inn, 4501 Eve St.; www.lildizzyscafe.net
Creole file gumbo is made with shrimp, crab, ham, sausage, onion, garlic, bell pepper, spices and file powder. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sun. $$
The Market Cafe
1000 Decatur St., (504) 527-5000; www.marketcafenola.com
The Taste of New Orleans sampler includes cups of gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp Creole and red beans and rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mr. B’s Bistro
201 Royal St., (504) 523-2078; www.mrbsbistro.com
Shell-on Gulf shrimp are served in a New Orleans-style butter and Worcestershire barbecue sauce with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Mother’s Restaurant
401 Poydras St., (504) 523-9656; www.mothersrestaurant.net
A roast beef debris po-boy is dressed with shredded cabbage, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Muriel’s Jackson Square
801 Chartres St., (504) 568-1885; www.muriels.com
A fried green tomato stack includes shrimp salad, tomato-bacon jam, arugula and remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Neyow’s Creole Cafe
3332 Bienville St., (504) 827-5474; www.neyowscreole.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan, garlic and herbs and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Palace Cafe
605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com
Andouille-crusted Gulf fish is served with Crystal hot sauce beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Palms Too
8001 W. St. Bernard Highway, Suite B, Arabi, (504) 277-6996; www.thepalmstoo.com
Soft-shell crab Camille is a grilled or fried crab topped with lemon-caper-butter sauce and served with salad and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Pere Antoine Restaurant
741 Royal St., (504) 581-4478; www.pereantoinefrenchquarter.com
Gumbolaya combines jambalaya with chicken and sausage gumbo. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Restaurant des Familles
7163 Barataria Blvd., Crown Point, (504) 689-7834; www.desfamilles.com
Alligator-stuffed mushrooms are served with alligator sauce piquant. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Sassafras Restaurant
2501 Leon C. Simon Drive, (504) 288-3939; www.sassafrascreolekitchen.com
St. Roch seafood pasta features sauteed crawfish tails and Gulf shrimp over angel hair pasta with cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Steamboat Natchez
Toulouse Street Wharf, 400 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8777; www.steamboatnatchez.com
Steamboat Natchez bread pudding is drizzled with white chocolate sauce. Reservations required. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Upperline Restaurant
1413 Upperline St., (504) 891-9822; www.upperline.com Roasted duckling is served with garlic-port or ginger-peach sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$
Ye Olde College Inn
3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683; www.collegeinn1933.com
A fried bread pudding po-boy is topped with rum sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$