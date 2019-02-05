sdg16.cover.adv 1.jpg
Puppy drum with Louisiana lump crabmeat, fresh garden vegetables, pastina, thyme emulsion, and edible Nasturtium flower at Ye Olde College Inn in New Orleans.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD --

Antoine’s Restaurant

713 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com

A creation of Antoine’s, baked oysters Rockefeller features Gulf oysters topped with pureed herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

Arnaud’s Restaurant

813 Bienville St., (504) 523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com

Baked oysters Bienville are topped with shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, herbs and white wine sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Bistreaux at Maison Dupuy

Maison Dupuy, 1001 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8000; www.maisondupuy.com/dining

Seared Louisiana jumbo shrimp and poached eggs are served with Creole meurette sauce over jalapeno-cheddar grits. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Brigtsen’s Restaurant

723 Dante St., (504) 861-7610; www.brigtsens.com

Roasted duck is served with dirty rice and a tart dried cherry sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Chef Ron’s Gumbo Stop

2309 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-2022; www.gumbostop.com

Mumbo gumbo includes chicken, shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish, sausage, tomato, okra and rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Commander’s Palace

1403 Washington Ave., (504) 899-8221; www.commanderspalace.com

Duck fat-seared bluefin tuna is served with Meyer lemon grilled greens and sweet potato boulangere with miso-lemon grass veal bone jus and foie gras ganache. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Court of Two Sisters

613 Royal St., (504) 522-7261; www.courtoftwosisters.com

Louisiana shrimp and grits includes andouille and Creole meuniere reduction. Reservations recommended. Brunch and dinner daily. $$$

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant

2301 Orleans Ave., (504) 821-0600; www.dookychaserestaurant.com

Sauteed shrimp Clemenceau includes mushrooms, peas and brabant potatoes in garlicky sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri. $$

Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine

7834 Earhart Blvd., (504) 509-6287; www.dunbarscreolecuisine.com

A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, catfish, crab balls, hushpuppies and french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Emeril’s Delmonico 

1300 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-4937; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-delmonico

A bacon and mushroom-smothered pork chop is served with sauteed green beans and Creole cream cheese mashed new potatoes. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Galatoire’s Restaurant

209 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2021; www.galatoires.com

Shrimp etouffee is served with rice. Reservations accepted for second floor. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Gumbo Shop

630 St. Peter St., (504) 525-1486; www.gumboshop.com

Chicken and andouille gumbo includes okra and is served with rice. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Jacques-Imo’s Cafe

8324 Oak St., (504) 861-0886; www.jacques-imos.com

Blackened redfish comes with crab chili hollandaise. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Joey K’s Restaurant & Bar

3001 Magazine St., (504) 891-0997; www.joeyksrestaurant.com

Fried green tomatoes are served with shrimp and remoulade. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen

416 Chartres St., (504) 596-2530; www.kpauls.com

A Louisiana drum fillet is blackened in a cast-iron skillet and served with crabmeat-chipotle compote, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Li’l Dizzy’s Cafe

1500 Esplanade Ave., (504) 569-8997; Rendon Inn, 4501 Eve St.; www.lildizzyscafe.net

Creole file gumbo is made with shrimp, crab, ham, sausage, onion, garlic, bell pepper, spices and file powder. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sun. $$

The Market Cafe

1000 Decatur St., (504) 527-5000; www.marketcafenola.com

The Taste of New Orleans sampler includes cups of gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp Creole and red beans and rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mr. B’s Bistro

201 Royal St., (504) 523-2078; www.mrbsbistro.com

Shell-on Gulf shrimp are served in a New Orleans-style butter and Worcestershire barbecue sauce with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Mother’s Restaurant

401 Poydras St., (504) 523-9656; www.mothersrestaurant.net

A roast beef debris po-boy is dressed with shredded cabbage, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Muriel’s Jackson Square

801 Chartres St., (504) 568-1885; www.muriels.com

A fried green tomato stack includes shrimp salad, tomato-bacon jam, arugula and remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Neyow’s Creole Cafe

3332 Bienville St., (504) 827-5474; www.neyowscreole.com

Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan, garlic and herbs and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Palace Cafe

605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com

Andouille-crusted Gulf fish is served with Crystal hot sauce beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Palms Too

8001 W. St. Bernard Highway, Suite B, Arabi, (504) 277-6996; www.thepalmstoo.com

Soft-shell crab Camille is a grilled or fried crab topped with lemon-caper-butter sauce and served with salad and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Pere Antoine Restaurant

741 Royal St., (504) 581-4478; www.pereantoinefrenchquarter.com

Gumbolaya combines jambalaya with chicken and sausage gumbo. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Restaurant des Familles

7163 Barataria Blvd., Crown Point, (504) 689-7834; www.desfamilles.com

Alligator-stuffed mushrooms are served with alligator sauce piquant. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Sassafras Restaurant

2501 Leon C. Simon Drive, (504) 288-3939; www.sassafrascreolekitchen.com

St. Roch seafood pasta features sauteed crawfish tails and Gulf shrimp over angel hair pasta with cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Steamboat Natchez

Toulouse Street Wharf, 400 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8777; www.steamboatnatchez.com

Steamboat Natchez bread pudding is drizzled with white chocolate sauce. Reservations required. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Upperline Restaurant

1413 Upperline St., (504) 891-9822; www.upperline.com Roasted duckling is served with garlic-port or ginger-peach sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$

Ye Olde College Inn

3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683; www.collegeinn1933.com

A fried bread pudding po-boy is topped with rum sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

