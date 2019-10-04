The Little Easy, a new bar and restaurant, is slated to open in late October at 634 Julia St. in the Warehouse District.
Proprietor Brian Mullin’s family operated bars and restaurants in New York and New Jersey, and he has served as a consultant to bars, owned a DJ company and served in management for the Riviera and Hooters hotels in Las Vegas. Mullin also is a former owner of the Mermaid Dive Bar in Biloxi, Mississippi. After five-and-a-half years in New Orleans, Mullin is launching his own place.
The Little Easy is taking over an 850-square-foot space formerly occupied by Ariaane, and there is a courtyard Mullin plans to renovate. The menu will focus on small plates and classic New Orleans dishes like po-boys, gumbo, jambalaya and muffulettas. Macaroni and cheese will be available with red gravy or au jus.
Mullin is targeting the local office crowd with daily $9.95 lunch specials and happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Little Easy will be open until 1 a.m. on weeknights, 3 a.m. Saturdays and midnight on Sundays, following New Orleans Saints games. He’ll offer drink specials to service industry workers.
Mullin is a former professional poker player with what he calls “an encyclopedic knowledge of sports.” He plans to display his poker memorabilia in the restaurant. At the bar, he’ll introduce entertainment elements not found in other establishments, like goldfish racing.
The Little Easy is waiting on approval of a liquor license.