Central City
Casa Borrega
1719 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 427-0654; www.casaborrega.com; @casaborrega
Restaurant bar
The colorful art throughout the restaurant can make one forget the building formerly was a 19th-century Greek Revival home. There's a wide selection of tequilas and mezcals, and Palomas are popular. There's a full menu of Mexican dishes and live music Friday and Saturday and during Sunday brunch. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour opening-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun.
Portside Lounge
3000 Dryades St., (504) 503-0990; www.portsidenola.com; @PortsideNOLA
Neighborhood bar
There's a Caribbean island atmosphere at this dog-friendly bar, which serves tiki-inspired cocktails, rum-based drinks and spirits made with fresh juices and hand-crafted bitters. There's live music as well as karaoke, food pop-ups, local art displays and movie nights. Popular cocktails are the Portside Pagan, Gin Moon Joe and mai tai. Open Tue.-Sun. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Tue.-Sat.