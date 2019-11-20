It’s always time to make the donuts at Hurts Donuts Co. The franchise opened at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the Central Business District at 1200 Poydras St., although the entrance faces Loyola Avenue, and will stay open around the clock, serving an extensive selection of donuts and pastries in a rainbow of colors.
Hurts is a franchise that originated in 2013 in Springfield, Missouri and now has 21 locations across several states. Co-owner Kim Brower hails from southwest Missouri and moved to New Orleans with her husband Eric four years ago. They believed New Orleans could use more doughnuts, so they took the Hurts franchise plunge along with friends and co-owners Clay and Cindy Goddard.
“We have tons of bakeries and decadent things to eat here, but not too many donuts,” Brower says.
Customers are greeted with shouts of “Welcome” from staff behind the counter, and cases hold a large array of doughnuts selected from 77 varieties in the Hurts repertoire. Flavors include cherry pie, Twix, mint Oreo, plain cake and Nutella-stuffed. Specialties feature a maple bacon bar and giant cinnamon rolls and fritters. Another staple flavor is the Jesus (pronounced “Hay-soos”), which combines cinnamon sugar with white glaze and caramel icing. Kolaches are available for diners seeking a savory bite.
Single donuts range from $1.20 for a glazed to $2.50 for special flavors. A Hurts Dozen includes signature flavors selected by staff for $15, or choose their own dozen for $18.
Hurts offers a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks, including some brewed with its house branded beans.
The purchase of a Hurts Donuts t-shirt buys a lifetime of buy-one-get-one-free donuts anytime the buyer wears the shirt in store.