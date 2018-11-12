Northshore
Columbia Street Tap Room
434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.columbiastreettaproom.com; @columbiataproom
Beer pub
With more than 30 beers on tap and 60 available in bottles, this neighborhood pub offers live music Thursday through Saturday. Tuesday is trivia night. The inviting courtyard is a great place to chow down on a burger. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Fri.
Interference Sports Bar
2213 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 674-1655; www.interferencesportsbar.com
Sports bar
The sports bar offers darts, a pool table and sports on TV. Burgers, wings and appetizers are available. Open daily. Happy hour noon-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Palmettos on the Bayou
1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0500; www.palmettosrestaurant.com
Restaurant bar
Basil cucumber lemonade combines Tito's vodka with basil, cucumber, triple sec, lemon, lime and soda water and is available in the elegant restaurant or on a large deck overlooking Bayou Bonfouca. The restaurant serves contemporary Louisiana cuisine, and there's a jazz brunch on Sunday. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Thu.
Southside Cafe
3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net; @southsidecafe1
Restaurant bar
The Louisiana-themed neighborhood restaurant offers steak, seafood, po-boys, salads, sandwiches, beer and outdoor seating. The Bushwacker is a popular cocktail. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Tue. and Fri., 3 p.m.-closing Wed., all day Sun.
T Rivers Bar & Grill
1999 Main St., Madisonville, (985) 845-1711; www.triversbar.com; @triversbar
Music club
The bar has a spacious deck overlooking the Tchefuncte River, and there is a dock for boats. Live bands perform on weekends, and patrons watch sports on TV or play cornhole, darts and ring toss. Specialty drinks include Swamp Water, margaritas served in fish bowls and rum punch. Full restaurant menu. Open Fri.-Sun.