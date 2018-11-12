Three lemonade on the table
Photo by Natalie Magic

Northshore

Columbia Street Tap Room

434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.columbiastreettaproom.com; @columbiataproom

Beer pub

With more than 30 beers on tap and 60 available in bottles, this neighborhood pub offers live music Thursday through Saturday. Tuesday is trivia night. The inviting courtyard is a great place to chow down on a burger. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Fri.

Interference Sports Bar

2213 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 674-1655; www.interferencesportsbar.com

Sports bar

The sports bar offers darts, a pool table and sports on TV. Burgers, wings and appetizers are available. Open daily. Happy hour noon-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Palmettos on the Bayou

1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0500; www.palmettosrestaurant.com

Restaurant bar

Basil cucumber lemonade combines Tito's vodka with basil, cucumber, triple sec, lemon, lime and soda water and is available in the elegant restaurant or on a large deck overlooking Bayou Bonfouca. The restaurant serves contemporary Louisiana cuisine, and there's a jazz brunch on Sunday. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Thu.

Southside Cafe

3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net; @southsidecafe1

Restaurant bar

The Louisiana-themed neighborhood restaurant offers steak, seafood, po-boys, salads, sandwiches, beer and outdoor seating. The Bushwacker is a popular cocktail. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Tue. and Fri., 3 p.m.-closing Wed., all day Sun.

T Rivers Bar & Grill

1999 Main St., Madisonville, (985) 845-1711; www.triversbar.com; @triversbar

Music club

The bar has a spacious deck overlooking the Tchefuncte River, and there is a dock for boats. Live bands perform on weekends, and patrons watch sports on TV or play cornhole, darts and ring toss. Specialty drinks include Swamp Water, margaritas served in fish bowls and rum punch. Full restaurant menu. Open Fri.-Sun.

