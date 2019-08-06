Thalia-6613-CR_SaraEssexBradley.jpg

Chefs Michael Stoltzfus (second from left) and Kristen Essig (third from left) open their second restaurant, Thalia, in the Lower Garden District Aug. 6.

Thalia, the second restaurant from chefs Michael Stoltzfus and Kristen Essig of Coquette, opens at 5 p.m. today in the Lower Garden District.

The restaurant is more casual than Coquette, and its menu focuses on Southern and Gulf Coast fare. Small plates start at $6. Entrees range from $17 to $22, and opening menu dishes include blackened catfish a la Veracruz with Louisiana long-grain rice and barbecue shrimp with Coca-Cola, rosemary, black pepper and peanuts. The menu will change often, according to a press release, and there will be weekly specials such as schnitzel on Tuesdays and baked pasta dishes on Thursdays. 

Thalia is located at 1245 Constance St., in a corner building renovated for the 37-seat restaurant.

Stoltzfus opened Coquette (2800 Magazine St., 504-265-0421) in 2008, and the restaurant is known for its creative menu. Essig joined the operation in 2016.

Thalia is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. In coming weeks, it will add 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. happy hours, according to the release.

