Thalia, the second restaurant from chefs Michael Stoltzfus and Kristen Essig of Coquette, opens at 5 p.m. today in the Lower Garden District.
The restaurant is more casual than Coquette, and its menu focuses on Southern and Gulf Coast fare. Small plates start at $6. Entrees range from $17 to $22, and opening menu dishes include blackened catfish a la Veracruz with Louisiana long-grain rice and barbecue shrimp with Coca-Cola, rosemary, black pepper and peanuts. The menu will change often, according to a press release, and there will be weekly specials such as schnitzel on Tuesdays and baked pasta dishes on Thursdays.
Thalia is located at 1245 Constance St., in a corner building renovated for the 37-seat restaurant.
Stoltzfus opened Coquette (2800 Magazine St., 504-265-0421) in 2008, and the restaurant is known for its creative menu. Essig joined the operation in 2016.
Thalia is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. In coming weeks, it will add 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. happy hours, according to the release.