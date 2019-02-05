Soul Food Bonnets NOLA
1910 Magazine St., (504) 827-1959; www.bonnetsnola.com
Jerk egg rolls are filled with chicken, collard greens and Gouda cheese. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Deja Vieux Food Park
1681 Religious St., (504) 248-9553; www.dejavieuxfoodpark.com
At the food truck park’s resident Soulsation Kitchen, a Smokey Robinson is a grilled chicken breast sandwich topped with cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce and spicy mayonnaise on a bun served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $
Willie Mae’s Scotch House
2401 St. Ann St., (504) 822-9503; www.williemaesnola.com
Willie Mae’s is known for its fried chicken. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $