Bonnets NOLA has a mix of Caribbean and soul food flavors on Magazine Street.

 Advocate staff file photo by Ian McNulty

Soul Food Bonnets NOLA

1910 Magazine St., (504) 827-1959; www.bonnetsnola.com

Jerk egg rolls are filled with chicken, collard greens and Gouda cheese. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Deja Vieux Food Park

1681 Religious St., (504) 248-9553; www.dejavieuxfoodpark.com

At the food truck park’s resident Soulsation Kitchen, a Smokey Robinson is a grilled chicken breast sandwich topped with cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce and spicy mayonnaise on a bun served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $

Willie Mae’s Scotch House

2401 St. Ann St., (504) 822-9503; www.williemaesnola.com

Willie Mae’s is known for its fried chicken. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $

