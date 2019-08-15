Gangnam Korean BBQ opened today at 3012 N. Arnoult Road in the former site of Gin Korean BBQ in Fat City. The new owners are Hung Kim and Chu Lee, their daughter Hanna Park and son Youngmin Kim
The setting is similar, with contemporary decor and silver upholstered booths and seating surrounding tabletop barbecue grills. New are large wall-mounted TV screens playing vibrant but silent K-pop music videos.
Youngmin Kim is a graduate of the Louisiana Culinary Institute. His mother learned to cook from her mother, who owned a restaurant in Korea.
“It has always been my dream to own a restaurant of my own,” Chu Lee said.
At Gangnam Korean BBQ, the menu is all-you-can-eat. At lunchtime, it's $16.95 per person and $8.99 for children ages 5-10; dinner is $26.95 per person or $12.99 for kids. Diners can mix and match their meals from a selection of raw meats and accompaniments. House specialties include spicy pork steak and spicy rice cakes, and Lee plans to add japchae, the traditional Korean stir-fried noodle dish. A selection of la carte appetizers includes fried dumplings and hamul pajeon, a seafood pancake.
Gangnam Korean BBQ is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.