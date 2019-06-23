In vino veritas.

Claret Wine & Cocktail Bar

1320 Magazine St., 504-766-9425; www.claretnola.com

Details: This modern Magazine Street wine bar from the team behind Tujague’s and Bar Frances features indoor and outdoor spaces, extensive wine and cocktail lists and a house-made charcuterie program from chef Marcus Woodham.

Try this: Try the Three-Legged Cat, made with Kubler absinthe, almond, lemon and Peychaud’s Bitters.

The Delachaise

3442 St. Charles Ave., 504-895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com

Details: The St. Charles Avenue wine bar and bistro is as charming on date nights as it is on a lazy Tuesday afternoon. A wine list includes more than 350 wines and there’s a lengthy selection of cheese and charcuterie to snack on.

Try this: Beat the heat with a glass of frozen riesling or frozen rose.

The Domino

3044 St. Claude Ave., 504-354-8737; www.thedominola.com

Details: A brand-new “dive wine bar” from Twelve Mile Limit’s T. Cole Newton, The Domino offers most wines at less than $10 per glass. The house spritzer is white wine and Big Easy Bucha Jazz Juice Tea. A beer list starts with PBRs for $2.

Try this: Try The Domino’s homemade pizza bagels, or bring in food from Red’s Chinese next door.

Effervescence

1036 N. Rampart St., 504-509-7644; www.nolabubbles.com

Details: This elegant Rampart Street Champagne bar specializes in all things bubbly and has a creative small plates menu from Evan Ingram and Brenna Sanders.

Try this: Bubbly flights include the Return of the Roses, a selection of three sparkling roses by the glass.

Faubourg Wines

2805 St. Claude Ave., 504-342-2217; www.faubourgwines.com

Details: The St. Claude Avenue pioneer is both a wine shop and a casual neighborhood wine bar featuring a long list of international and domestic wines with an emphasis on natural and organic selections. Guests are welcome to pull up a seat and linger over a bottle and a cheese or charcuterie plate.

Try this: The bar hosts free wine tastings every Wednesday evening.

Martin Wine Cellar

3827 Baronne St., 504-899-7411; 714 Elmeer Drive, Metairie, 504-896-7300; www.martinwine.com

Details: The family-owned wine and spirits hub features an extensive selection of domestic and imported wines, spirits and beer. An in-store deli includes a large selection of cheese, cured meats, caviar and other charcuterie plate accoutrement.

Try this: Try the Dave special, a sandwich made with rare roast beef, pate de campagne, coleslaw, tomatoes and a horseradish mayonnaise on seven-grain bread.

Patrick’s Bar Vin

730 Bienville St., 504-200-3180; www.patricksbarvin.com

Details: Though located in the heart of the French Quarter, this romantic wine bar by oenophile Patrick Van Hoorebeek feels worlds away from the Bourbon Street revelry. The shaded private courtyard is perfect for lingering over a glass or two.

Try this: Beyond the extensive wine selection, a cocktail list includes the Melon Mule, made with Grey Goose Le Melon vodka, ginger beer and lime juice.

Pearl Wine Co.

3700 Orleans Ave., Suite 1C, 504-483-6314; www.pearlwineco.com

Details: Leora Madden opened this Mid-City wine shop and bar in the American Can building in 2013, with an emphasis on female winemakers and women in the wine industry. The shop frequently hosts tastings and seminars, and the bar often has comedy nights and other events.

Try this: Pair a cheese plate from St. James Cheese Co. with a pinot noir from the Languedoc-Roussillon region of France.

Swirl Wine Bar & Market

3143 Ponce de Leon St., 504-304-0635; www.swirlnola.com

Details: The Faubourg St. John wine shop doubles as a petite bar where guests can sample a selection of wines by the glass or purchase from a list of domestic and international wines with an emphasis on European and Italian wines.

Try this: Snack on cheese and olives from the shop, or order from a selection of Mediterranean-inspired small plates from 1000 Figs next door.

Wine Institute of New Orleans (WINO)

610 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-324-8000; www.winoschool.com

Details: The downtown self-service wine bar lets guests roam the store while sampling either 1-, 2- or 4-ounce pours from more than 120 wines on tap. Get a tasting card and then start sampling.

Try this: Develop your inner oenophile with wine classes and educational get-togethers for groups.