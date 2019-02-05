Pizza Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria
4508 Freret St., (504) 324-1636; www.ancorapizza.com
Diavola pizza combines San Marzano tomato sauce, Fior di Latte cheese, house-cured Neapolitan salami and chili oil. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Blaze Pizza
611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 323-4259; 5001 Freret St., (504) 603-3085; www.blazepizza.com
The build-your-own-pie format allows diners to choose sauces (tomato, spicy tomato, garlic-pesto or cream sauce), cheeses (mozzarella, feta or Gorgonzola), meats, vegetables and more. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Brooklyn Pizzeria
4301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-1288; www.eatbrooklyn.net
The Vegg-Head pie is topped with spinach, mushrooms, bell pepper, onions and black olives. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Crescent City Pizza Works
407 Bourbon St., (504) 569-3664; www.crescentcitypizza.com
A Chizzaburger includes Angus beef, onions, mozzarella, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Echo’s Pizza
3200 Banks St., (504) 267-3231; www.echospizza.com
Margherita pizza is topped with tomato, mozzarella and Grana Padano cheeses and basil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
G’s Pizza
833 Howard Ave., (504) 299-8792; G’s Kitchen Spot, Balcony Bar, 3201 Magazine St., (504) 891-9226; 4840 Bienville St., (504) 483-6464; www.gspizzas.com
A Big Cheesy pie includes mozzarella, cheddar, feta, Parmesan and goat cheeses and tomato sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Hours vary by location. $
Isabella’s Pizzeria
2660 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 674-5700; 70452 Highway 21, Suite 500, Covington, (985) 875-7620; www.isabellapizzeria.net
Isabella’s supreme pizza is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, mozzarella and tomato sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Louisiana Pizza Kitchen
95 French Market Place, (504) 522-9500
Smoked salmon pizza includes Roma tomatoes, caviar, red onion, mozzarella and cream cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Louisiana Pizza Kitchen Uptown
615 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-5900; www.louisianapizzakitchenuptown.com
Shrimp pizza includes Roma tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro and mozzarella. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Love & Pie
401 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 309-5668; www.loveandpienola.com
A Sgt. Peppers & Sausage pizza is topped with Italian sausage, bell peppers, roasted peppers, pickled jalapenos, mozzarella, Parmesan and marinara. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Magazine Pizza
1068 Magazine St., (504) 568-0211; www.magazinepizza.com
The Mediterranean Supreme pizza is topped with gyro meat, mozzarella and feta cheeses, olives, tomatoes, red onion, oregano and garlic butter sauce with tzatziki on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Mark Twain’s Pizza Landing
2035 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-8032; www.marktwainpizza.com
An Innocents Abroad pizza is topped with Genoa salami, Italian sausage, tomatoes, artichokes and fresh basil. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Mellow Mushroom
1645 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 327-5407; 8227 Oak St., (504) 345-8229; www.mellowmushroom.com
The Funky Q pizza is topped with barbecued chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and a swirl of barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Meribo
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (225) 328-1619; 326 Lee Lane, Covington, (985) 302-5533; www.meribopizza.com
A white sauce pizza is topped with Chisesi ham, smoked mozzarella, thyme, honey and roasted pecans. Delivery available and reservations accepted in Covington. Lee Lane: Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. Pythian Market: lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Mid City Pizza
4400 Banks St., (504) 483-8609; www.midcitypizza.com
A T-Bird pizza is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted chicken, asparagus and roasted red peppers. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Midway Pizza
4725 Freret St., (504) 322-2815; www.midwaypizzanola.com
A Mr. Hughes pie is topped with bacon, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, caramelized onions, tomatoes, garlic and pesto sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mo’s Pizza
1112 Avenue H, Westwego, (504) 341-9650; www.mospizzanola.com
A pizza turnover is filled with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, cheese and meat sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
New York Pizza
4418 Magazine St., (504) 891-2376; www.newyorkpizzanola.com
A Big Apple pizza is topped with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, bell peppers and garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Nonna Mia Cafe & Pizzeria
3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-1717; www.nonnamia.net
A Divine portobello appetizer features roasted red pepper dip with chicken, spinach and crostini. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Mon., dinner daily. $$
Outlaw Pizza Co.
814 S. Peters St., (504) 528-2743; www.outlawpizzanola.com
A Wild Bunch pizza is topped with grilled chicken, pesto, tomatoes and onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Pizza Delicious
617 Piety St., (504) 676-8482; www.pizzadelicious.com
Margherita pizza is topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, basil and marinara. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Pizza Domenica
4933 Magazine St., (504) 301-4978; www.pizzadomenica.com
Wood-roasted Yukon Gold potato pizza is topped with aged provolone fonduta, fresh sage and Parmigiano Reggiano. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Pizza Man of Covington
1248 Collins Blvd., Covington, (985) 892-9874; www.the-pizza-man.com
A Wow pie is topped with crabmeat, artichoke hearts, garlic and Romano cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Reginelli’s Pizzeria
Citywide; www.reginellis.com
A saltimbocca pizza is topped with chicken breast, prosciutto, spinach, capers, garlic-herb sauce and lemon juice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Slice Pizzeria
1513 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-7437; www.slicepizzeria.com
A BBG pie is a white pizza topped with bacon, basil and roasted garlic. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $
That’s Amore Pizzeria
1205 St. Charles Ave., (504) 324-7674; 4441 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 454-5885; www.thatsamorepizzaonline.com
A Chicago-style deep dish Meat Lovers pie includes sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and meatballs. No reservations. W. Metairie Avenue: lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza
Citywide; www.theospizza.com
A spicy Mexican pizza includes chicken, Anaheim peppers, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, feta and cheddar cheeses and chili powder and olive oil. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Wit’s Inn
141 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1600; www.witsinn.com
A barbecued chicken pizza includes an herb sauce base, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $