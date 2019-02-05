Burgers The Atomic Burger
3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-7474; www.theatomicburger.com
A Jamburger is topped with bacon-onion jam, American cheese and mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Ben’s Burgers
2008 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 889-2837; www.eatatbens.com
A Big Ben is a two-patty cheeseburger topped with bacon, chili-cheese fries and house sauce. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Bud’s Broiler Citywide; www.budsbroiler.com
The No. 4 burger is a charcoal-broiled patty topped with cheddar cheese and chili or hickory smoked sauce. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Some locations accept credit cards. $
The Company Burger
611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C7, (504) 309-9422; 4600 Freret St., (504) 267-0320; www.thecompanyburger.com
A Company burger features two beef patties, American cheese, bread-and-butter pickles and red onions. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Cowbell
8801 Oak St., (504) 866-4222; www.cowbell-nola.com
The Cowbell burger is a grass-fed beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup and agogo sauce on a potato bun and is served with hand-cut french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Fharmacy
2540 Banks St., (504) 324-6090; www.fharmacyrestaurant.com
A Fharmacy burger is topped with giardiniera, bacon jam, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce and aioli and served with fries and a pickle spear. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Five Guys Burgers and Fries Citywide; www.fiveguys.com
Bacon cheeseburgers are served with a choice of toppings such as jalapenos, grilled onions, mushrooms, pickles and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Ground Pat’i Grille & Bar
11 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 367-9512; 3124 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 454-9449; www.groundpati.com
A Smoke Ring burger is topped with applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Junction
3021 St. Claude Ave., (504) 272-0205; www.junctionnola.com
The Austin Western burger is topped with pimiento cheese, candied jalapenos and barbecue sauce. Patrons must be 21 to enter the bar. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Lakeview Harbor
8550 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 486-4887; www.lakeviewharbor.us Cheeseburgers are topped with a choice of cheddar, pepper Jack, American, mozzarella, Swiss or blue cheese and are served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Port of Call
838 Esplanade Ave., (504) 523-0120; www.portofcallnola.com
A cheeseburger has a ground chuck patty topped with grated cheddar and is served with a baked potato. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Smashburger
3300 Magazine St., (504) 342-2653; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 79A, Metairie, (504) 833-7906; www.smashburger.com
An avocado club burger features avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and haystack onions on an egg bun. No reservations. Magazine Street: lunch and dinner daily. Veterans Memorial Boulevard: lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Times Grill
1827 Front St., Suite 1, Slidell, (985) 639-3335; 1896 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-1161; www.timesgrill.com
The Goldburger is topped with pepper Jack cheese, hickory barbecue sauce and onion rings. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$