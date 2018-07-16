London-based Ian Burrell (@Rum_Ambassador) launched U.K. RumFest in 2007 and London Rum Week earlier this year. He worked as a bartender before he was hired to represent a rum brand and has become an authority on the spirit. Burrell is a frequent speaker and panelist at Tales of the Cocktail. He leads a two-part seminar on the history and future of rum at the cocktail conference this year. Burrell spoke to Gambit about rum.
Gambit: How did you get interested in rum?
Burrell: My family is from Jamaica, so I had very early experiences with rum. It was literally in my blood. As a bartender, I loved making cocktails with rums as they were far more versatile than other spirit categories. In the late 1990s, J. Wray & Nephew (Ltd.) appointed me as the first rum brand ambassador in the U.K. Six years later, after helping to launch Jamaican rums in New Zealand and Australia, I decided I needed to learn more about the category, so I gave up my job to travel and learn about rum.
The message I'm spreading is that rum is more than a spirit, it's a way of life. There are many styles and interpretations of what rum is. In many countries, rum has been and still is an important part of the social and economic makeup of the country. As I have told this message in all seven continents, I have called myself the “global rum ambassador.”
G: What will your rum seminars at Tales of the Cocktail cover?
B: The seminar looks back at the history of rum-making in the Caribbean and why production and styles changed or developed. There are many reasons why the English, Spanish and French make their rums differently. I will explore some of these stories with the aid of some amazing rum producers from the Caribbean and South America and, of course, some amazing tasting rums.
Some of the most interesting rums come from places that are still young in the international market, such as rums from Mauritius, Madeira, Phuket in Thailand and molasses rums from Brazil, as opposed to the fresh cane juice spirit from that country called cachaca. From the Caribbean, the Foursquare Rum Distillery in Barbados keeps making exceptional rums, while there are some amazing rums finished in wine casks from Antigua, St. Lucia and Martinique.
G: Tiki drinks have been one focus for rum in the craft cocktail movement. What are your favorite cocktails?
B: Rums get attention in all types of cocktails. Tiki is just another classic medium that helps to drive volume. Over 90 percent of all tiki drinks contain rum, and with the genre ever growing, sales of rums are growing too.
(My favorite cocktails) depend on my moods. I love a good fresh daiquiri. A sweet rum Manhattan with chocolate bitters and a rum old fashioned. But a good pina colada or mai tai will always bring a smile to my face. — WILL COVIELLO