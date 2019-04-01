Medal round
The James Beard Foundation last week announced finalists for its 2019 culinary awards.
New Orleans usually is well represented at the prestigious awards, considered by many the Oscars of the food world. A list of semifinalists was published in February and has been whittled down to a list of finalists. Winners will be announced at the James Beard Awards Gala on May 6 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Below, the local finalists:
• Outstanding Chef:
Donald Link. The co-founder of Herbsaint, Cochon and Peche has been nominated five times for Outstanding Chef. He won Best Chef: South in 2007.
Kelly Fields. The Willa Jean co-owner and pastry chef has been a semifinalist for this award four times.
• Outstanding Restaurateur:
JoAnn Clevenger of Upperline. Clevenger opened her Uptown restaurant in 1983 and is the creator of the now ubiquitous dish fried green tomatoes with shrimp remoulade. She’s been in the running for this award six times.
• Outstanding Service:
Brigtsen’s. Chef/owner Frank Brigtsen’s restaurant serves contemporary Creole cuisine in Riverbend.
• Outstanding Wine Program:
Bacchanal Wine. The Bywater wine shop and courtyard restaurant was a semifinalist last year.
• Rising Star Chef of the Year:
Ana Castro of Coquette. The award is focused on chefs younger than 30 years old.
• Best Chef: South
Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus. The Coquette chefs both were finalists for this award last year.
Slade Rushing. The chef of Brennan’s has been nominated for this award four times before.
Isaac Toups. The chef and owner of Toups’ Meatery and Toups South has been a finalist for this award once before.
New Orleans also has two finalists for Beard media awards. Brett Anderson of NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune is nominated for the Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award. Loyola University New Orleans historian Justin Nystrom was nominated for his book “Creole Italian: Sicilian Immigrants and the Shaping of New Orleans Food Culture.”
Franklin reboot
Following a nine-month shutter, Marigny restaurant The Franklin (2600 Dauphine St., 504-267-0640) reopened March 25.
The restaurant originally opened in 2014 and closed last summer. Owners said they planned on reopening with chef Alex Harrell in the kitchen, but those plans fell through and Harrell now runs the kitchen at The Elysian Bar in the Hotel Peter and Paul.
Helming the Franklin is a culinary team led by chef Dane Harris, who returned from Chicago to take over the project. The cocktail program is led by bartenders Evan Wolf, of The Company Burger, Matt LoFink, who previously worked at Cure, and Jason Sorbet of Barrel Proof. Ken Jackson is a new managing partner.
Harris’ “New Orleans gastrobar” menu includes shareable plates such as beef tartare with pho garnishes and a smoked egg yolk, redfish rillettes with capers and grilled bread and duck liver mousse with mostarda, pickles and sourdough bread. Larger dishes include a whole fish served with a citrus salsa verde, pork schnitzel with a sunny side up egg and Creole mustard sauce and a grilled half chicken with pepper-vinegar glaze. There also is a vegetable plate and a burger topped with cheddar cheese, roasted tomatoes and aioli.
The bar’s cocktail program is inspired by the martini and includes classic drinks such as a Vesper, Martinez, El Presidente and a Rosita, as well as original creations like the Frank Collins made with Cardamaro, Rittenhouse rye, chamomile syrup, soda and lemon.
The Franklin is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Starting April 28, it will serve dinner 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Slavic solo food
Slavic soul food spot Kukhnya is leaving the Siberia Lounge in April to open a standalone restaurant, its owners announced March 28 on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The restaurant’s last day at the St. Claude Avenue music club will be April 7. Owners expect to open at 1300 St. Bernard Ave. by April 17.
Kukhnya has served beet burgers, pierogis and Polish kielbasa at the St. Claude Avenue spot for seven years. The new restaurant, to be called The Green Room Kukhnya, will have a similar menu and a bar.
Fire damages Sneaky Pickle
The Bywater restaurant Sneaky Pickle (4017 St. Claude Ave.) has closed temporarily following heavy damage from a fire last week.
The cause of the fire is unknown, owner Ben Tabor said in a press release. The rear of the building was ruined in the blaze. News of the fire was posted to social media sites.
The Bywater restaurant, which serves an eclectic menu with many vegan items, recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. Tabor said he is still assessing the damage but hopes to reopen by the end of April.
Alexis Tabor, Ben's sister, runs adjacent outdoor wine bar Mouthfeel. The bar did not suffer damage and remains open on a day-to-day basis while the damage to the restaurant is assessed.