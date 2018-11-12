Metairie
Big's Trudeau Tavern
717 Trudeau Drive, Metairie, (504) 469-2221
Neighborhood bar
The comfortable, dog-friendly tavern has a friendly staff and a loyal crowd of regulars who come by for free food during Louisiana State University and New Orleans Saints games, fried turkey the Wednesday before Thanksgiving or just to have a drink and play a game of darts or pool. There's tiered seating for sporting events. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Byblos Mediterranean Grill
737 Octavia St., (504) 291-2300; 1501 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 834-9773; www.byblosrestaurants.com; @byblosneworleans
Restaurant bar
See Uptown section for bar description.
Capri Blu Bar at Andrea's Restaurant
3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com
Restaurant bar
The bar offers a wide range of wines by the glass, Champagnes, grappas, single-malt Scotches and craft cocktails. There's live music Friday and Saturday nights, and Italian small plates are available. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Electric Cocktail Lounge
452 Aurora Ave., Metairie, (504) 828-7619
Neighborhood bar
PBR is $2 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at this laid-back, dog-friendly Metairie bar. There's free food on New Orleans Saints Sundays. The bar has a classic jukebox and serves domestic and imported beers as well as cocktails. Open daily. No food.
Knuckleheads Sports Bar & Eatery
3535 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-5858; www.facebook.com/knuckleheadsbng
Sports bar
The bar has sports on TV, occasional live music, a dart board, outdoor seating and video poker. The kitchen serves burgers and more. Wednesday and Friday are steak nights. There are service industry specials after 10:30 p.m. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Martine's Lounge
2347 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-8637; www.facebook.com/martineslounge
Neighborhood bar
Cold beer and craft cocktails are the draws at this neighborhood bar with vintage decor. There also are dart boards, a pool table, video poker and outdoor seating. The bar has fresh takes on classics such as the Dagger Old Fashioned. There is free pizza daily and buffalo wings on Wednesday, with food pop-ups on Tuesday and Thursday. Open daily. Happy hour 1 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Melius Bar & Grill
1701 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 828-9446; www.meliusbarbucktown.com
Neighborhood bar
Dig into free peanuts and throw the shells on the floor at this neighborhood joint known for its juicy hamburgers. There's live music some Saturdays and DJs spin tunes other times. Friday features karaoke. There also are darts, pool, sports on TV and video poker. Jagermeister is the most-ordered drink, and there are drink specials 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Oscar's Lounge & Restaurant
2027 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-9540; www.oscarsoldmetairie.com
Bar
Framed photos of Marilyn Monroe grace the walls at this low-key lounge, where pool tables, darts, martinis and burgers share the bill with a wide wooden bar and large liquor selection. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are steak nights. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Rock-n-Sake Bar & Sushi
823 Fulton St., (504) 581-7253; 2913 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 267-9761; www.rocknsake.com; @rocknsakesushi
Restaurant bar
The restaurant has modern/industrial decor and serves contemporary Japanese dishes, including pork belly lettuce wraps, sushi deviled eggs, sushi rolls, sashimi and more. DJs make periodic appearances to entertain diners. Popular drinks include the Tokyo-tini and strawberry Smash. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu.
Sportsbeat Pub & Cafe
3330 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, (504) 838-9563
Sports Bar
Sports are the main attraction here, with NFL and MLB games on TVs. The kitchen offers daily specials (filets, lobster, rib-eyes, red beans and rice), appetizers and salads. There is an array of tequilas and lots of cold beer. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Spotlight Bar & Grill
2925 Harvard Ave., Metairie, (504) 889-2311
Bar
This neighborhood bar is a casual spot where patrons watch sports, sing karaoke, listen to DJs, play video poker and drink beer from frosty schooners. There's live music on Wednesday, which also is bike night from 7 p.m to 11 p.m. The kitchen offers steak specials on Tuesday and Saturday. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
The Twist of Lime
2820 Lime St., Metairie, (504) 455-7775; www.facebook.com/thetwistoflime; @thetwistoflime
Bar
There's live music on Friday and Saturday, plus darts, pool, sports watching and video poker. The bar is dog-friendly. Open daily. No food.
Whiskey Cowboy Saloon
1300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-6474; www.whiskeycowboysaloon.com
Neighborhood bar
This rustic, country-themed bar has a big dance floor for when there's live music and DJs. There are sports on TV, karaoke and outdoor seating. Monday and Wednesday are steak night and Friday is steak and lobster night, where $20 buys two lobsters or an 8-ounce filet mignon and a lobster. The kitchen also serves burgers, tacos, chicken wings and appetizers. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.