Electric_Cocktail_bloody_mary_001

A garnish of beans, olives and a pepper spice up the Bloody Mary at Electric Cocktail in Metairie.

 Photo by Cheryl Gerber

Metairie

Big's Trudeau Tavern

717 Trudeau Drive, Metairie, (504) 469-2221

Neighborhood bar

The comfortable, dog-friendly tavern has a friendly staff and a loyal crowd of regulars who come by for free food during Louisiana State University and New Orleans Saints games, fried turkey the Wednesday before Thanksgiving or just to have a drink and play a game of darts or pool. There's tiered seating for sporting events. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Byblos Mediterranean Grill

737 Octavia St., (504) 291-2300; 1501 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 834-9773; www.byblosrestaurants.com; @byblosneworleans

Restaurant bar

See Uptown section for bar description.

Capri Blu Bar at Andrea's Restaurant

3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com

Restaurant bar

The bar offers a wide range of wines by the glass, Champagnes, grappas, single-malt Scotches and craft cocktails. There's live music Friday and Saturday nights, and Italian small plates are available. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Electric Cocktail Lounge

452 Aurora Ave., Metairie, (504) 828-7619

Neighborhood bar

PBR is $2 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at this laid-back, dog-friendly Metairie bar. There's free food on New Orleans Saints Sundays. The bar has a classic jukebox and serves domestic and imported beers as well as cocktails. Open daily. No food.

Knuckleheads Sports Bar & Eatery

3535 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-5858; www.facebook.com/knuckleheadsbng

Sports bar

The bar has sports on TV, occasional live music, a dart board, outdoor seating and video poker. The kitchen serves burgers and more. Wednesday and Friday are steak nights. There are service industry specials after 10:30 p.m. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Martine's Lounge

2347 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-8637; www.facebook.com/martineslounge

Neighborhood bar

Cold beer and craft cocktails are the draws at this neighborhood bar with vintage decor. There also are dart boards, a pool table, video poker and outdoor seating. The bar has fresh takes on classics such as the Dagger Old Fashioned. There is free pizza daily and buffalo wings on Wednesday, with food pop-ups on Tuesday and Thursday. Open daily. Happy hour 1 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Melius Bar & Grill

1701 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 828-9446; www.meliusbarbucktown.com

Neighborhood bar

Dig into free peanuts and throw the shells on the floor at this neighborhood joint known for its juicy hamburgers. There's live music some Saturdays and DJs spin tunes other times. Friday features karaoke. There also are darts, pool, sports on TV and video poker. Jagermeister is the most-ordered drink, and there are drink specials 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Oscar's Lounge & Restaurant

2027 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-9540; www.oscarsoldmetairie.com

Bar

Framed photos of Marilyn Monroe grace the walls at this low-key lounge, where pool tables, darts, martinis and burgers share the bill with a wide wooden bar and large liquor selection. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are steak nights. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Rock-n-Sake Bar & Sushi

823 Fulton St., (504) 581-7253; 2913 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 267-9761; www.rocknsake.com; @rocknsakesushi

Restaurant bar

The restaurant has modern/industrial decor and serves contemporary Japanese dishes, including pork belly lettuce wraps, sushi deviled eggs, sushi rolls, sashimi and more. DJs make periodic appearances to entertain diners. Popular drinks include the Tokyo-tini and strawberry Smash. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu.

Sportsbeat Pub & Cafe

3330 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, (504) 838-9563

Sports Bar

Sports are the main attraction here, with NFL and MLB games on TVs. The kitchen offers daily specials (filets, lobster, rib-eyes, red beans and rice), appetizers and salads. There is an array of tequilas and lots of cold beer. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Spotlight Bar & Grill

2925 Harvard Ave., Metairie, (504) 889-2311

Bar

This neighborhood bar is a casual spot where patrons watch sports, sing karaoke, listen to DJs, play video poker and drink beer from frosty schooners. There's live music on Wednesday, which also is bike night from 7 p.m to 11 p.m. The kitchen offers steak specials on Tuesday and Saturday. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

The Twist of Lime

2820 Lime St., Metairie, (504) 455-7775; www.facebook.com/thetwistoflime; @thetwistoflime

Bar

There's live music on Friday and Saturday, plus darts, pool, sports watching and video poker. The bar is dog-friendly. Open daily. No food.

Whiskey Cowboy Saloon

1300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-6474; www.whiskeycowboysaloon.com

Neighborhood bar

This rustic, country-themed bar has a big dance floor for when there's live music and DJs. There are sports on TV, karaoke and outdoor seating. Monday and Wednesday are steak night and Friday is steak and lobster night, where $20 buys two lobsters or an 8-ounce filet mignon and a lobster. The kitchen also serves burgers, tacos, chicken wings and appetizers. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

