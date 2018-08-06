Some of the summer's biggest restaurant news broke when Commander's Palace chef Tory McPhail and co-owner Ti Martin announced they were opening a restaurant with Darryl Reginelli, of Reginelli's Pizza. Picnic Provisions & Whiskey will open as early as next month on the corner of State and Magazine streets, in the former Noodle & Pie space. The concept? Fried chicken, Champagne and picnics-to-go. McPhail spoke with Gambit about the new restaurant and his extensive fried chicken research.
Gambit: What was the inspiration behind the concept?
McPhail: We really enjoy the great outdoors. Kicking back with your family, surrounding yourself with your circle of friends and really enjoying the things that you're kind of missing in life. We all have such crazy and hectic schedules these days, it's kind of nice to be able to say, "Unplug the phone, let's sit back and enjoy." [We wanted to] do something we're very passionate about and introduce people to how we actually live outside of our restaurants. This restaurant is going to be the polar opposite of Commander's (Palace): You can walk in (wearing) wet swim trunks and flip-flops and really enjoy it.
It's going to be 50 percent takeout and delivery. You can call me up and say, "Tory, I'm on the bank of Bayou St. John in Mid-City, I want a picnic." We'll grab you a picnic basket and a blanket and we'll go out there, spread your blanket out, set you up with an ice-cold bottle of Champagne, two Sazeracs, and [you can] enjoy it. We take our Southern hospitality very seriously — and so the second half of the equation is that it's all about really good hospitality, which we're known for here. It's a fine-fast concept: fine dining mentality applied to outdoor food.
G: Why fried chicken?
M: It's such a slice of Americana. What are the dishes that really hold up, whether hot or cold? For me, it kind of comes down to two: It's either pizza, which is pretty darn good in the fridge the next day when you're hungover, or fried chicken, which is always really good.
We're definitely calling it New Orleans fried chicken. I will tell you that it is the hardest recipe that I've ever had to master in my entire 30-year career. Everybody takes it for granted. They think, "It's chicken. You batter the stuff and you fry it." But no — there are a lot of very crucial and very important steps along the way to make sure the chicken holds up and it does what you want it to do. I have studied and researched and have read my tail off on the internet, books and magazines. I've talked to mothers, grandmothers, daughters and grandchildren about chicken and what makes it great. Is it the flavoring, is it the seasoning, is it the crust, is it the crunch? And there are a lot of [opinions].
G: How did you go about your research when developing a recipe?
M: I ate at 85 different fried chicken places all over the United States these last 10 months. It's all about flavor. When it comes to chicken, and when it comes to fried chicken sandwiches, it's about what's at the end of that fork. I take my professional life very seriously, although I don't take myself very seriously. So I said, "All right, if I want to do this and make a place that is focused on fried chicken, I want to do it right." So I actually booked a plane ticket to Nashville that day — this is last September. I ate at 15 fried chicken restaurants in about 48 hours, as many as I could. From Bolton's to Prince's to Hattie B's to this place called Pepperfire that's in east Nashville, and that's probably the best fried chicken sandwich I've ever had. Another cool place, and I love the name, is called Party Fowl. It's a raucous bar … but it's great — they've got frozen mudslides and daiquiri machines, cold beer and fried chicken. They've got chicken sandwiches and all the sides. It's a party environment. I love that joint. And that's kind of what we're [planning on] doing here — we're throwing a party every single day. People can come in, listen to some fantastic rock and roll and have some amazing Champagne. I'm a tequila fan, so we'll have that and some really good whiskies. — HELEN FREUND