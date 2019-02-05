Rattling the chains: In the French Quarter, more moves for some chain restaurants _lowres

BB Kings Blues Club opened in January 2016 on Decatur St. at the former French Qaurter location of Margaritaville. 

 Advocate staff file photo by Ian McNulty -

BB King’s Blues Club

1104 Decatur St., (504) 934-5464; www.bbkings.com/new-orleans

Slabs of ribs are served with baked beans, coleslaw and a Hawaiian roll. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Bacchanal Wine

600 Poland Ave., (504) 948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com

Braised pork shoulder is served in a Catalan stew with cabbage, potatoes, bacon and duck fat. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Bamboula’s

514 Frenchmen St., (504) 944-8461; www.bamboulasnola.com

Fried green tomatoes are topped with shrimp or oysters and green onion remoulade. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Kukhnya

Siberia, 2227 St. Claude Ave., (504) 265-8855; www.siberialounge.com

Beef stroganoff is a stew with mushrooms, peas and carrots in creamy sauce served with noodles, fries or potato salad and a roll. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $

Palm Court Jazz Cafe

1204 Decatur St., (504) 525-0200; www.palmcourtjazzcafe.com

Pork chop Macconais is served with white wine sauce, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$

Rivershack Tavern

3449 River Road, Jefferson, (504) 834-4938; www.rivershacktavern.com

A chicken Caesar po-boy includes grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan and Caesar dressing. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro

626 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-0696; www.snugjazz.com

A mushroom burger features an Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles and served with a baked potato. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Three Muses

536 Frenchmen St., (504) 252-4801; www.3musesnola.com

Lamb sliders are topped with tomato chutney and herbed goat cheese. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$

View comments