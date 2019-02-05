BB King’s Blues Club
1104 Decatur St., (504) 934-5464; www.bbkings.com/new-orleans
Slabs of ribs are served with baked beans, coleslaw and a Hawaiian roll. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Bacchanal Wine
600 Poland Ave., (504) 948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com
Braised pork shoulder is served in a Catalan stew with cabbage, potatoes, bacon and duck fat. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Bamboula’s
514 Frenchmen St., (504) 944-8461; www.bamboulasnola.com
Fried green tomatoes are topped with shrimp or oysters and green onion remoulade. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Kukhnya
Siberia, 2227 St. Claude Ave., (504) 265-8855; www.siberialounge.com
Beef stroganoff is a stew with mushrooms, peas and carrots in creamy sauce served with noodles, fries or potato salad and a roll. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $
Palm Court Jazz Cafe
1204 Decatur St., (504) 525-0200; www.palmcourtjazzcafe.com
Pork chop Macconais is served with white wine sauce, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun. $$$
Rivershack Tavern
3449 River Road, Jefferson, (504) 834-4938; www.rivershacktavern.com
A chicken Caesar po-boy includes grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan and Caesar dressing. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro
626 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-0696; www.snugjazz.com
A mushroom burger features an Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles and served with a baked potato. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Three Muses
536 Frenchmen St., (504) 252-4801; www.3musesnola.com
Lamb sliders are topped with tomato chutney and herbed goat cheese. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$