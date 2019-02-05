The American Sector
National World War II Museum, 1035 Magazine St., (504) 528-1940; www.ww2eats.com
Ketchup-lacquered ground sirloin meatloaf is served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and onion rings. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
American Sports Saloon
1200 Decatur St., (504) 300-1782; www.theamericansportssaloon.com
Nachos are topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Barcadia
601 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com
A beer-braised roast beef debris po-boy is topped with gravy, horseradish sauce and Swiss cheese and served with fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Bayou Hot Wings
6221 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 662-9933; www.bayouhotwings.com
Hot wings come with a choice of sauces such as lemon-pepper, chipotle barbecue, garlic-Parmesan and progressively spicy options including Sauce 4 and Bayou Beast. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Cafe at the Square
Blake Hotel New Orleans, 500 St. Charles Ave., (504) 304-7831; www.cafeatthesquare.com
Two crab cakes are served with remoulade and salad or fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Clubhouse at Audubon
6500 Magazine St., (504) 212-5282; www.auduboninstitute.org/clubhouse-cafe
A smoked sausage po-boy is topped with caramelized onions, coleslaw, pickles, mayonnaise and Creole mustard on Leidenheimer bread and also is available as a wrap in a spinach or flour tortilla. Reservations recommended for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Dave & Buster’s
1200 Poydras St., Suite 601, (504) 226-3300; www.daveandbusters.com/locations/new-orleans
A triple bacon burger is topped with Applewood-smoked bacon, peppered pork belly, bacon, smoked Gouda cheese sauce, manchego and cheddar cheeses, lettuce and garlic aioli. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Gordon Biersch
200 Poydras St., (504) 552-2739; www.gordonbiersch.com
Southwest eggrolls are filled with chicken, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, onions, carrots, zucchini and pepper Jack cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Hard Rock Cafe
125 Bourbon St., (504) 529-5617; www.hardrock.com/cafes/new-orleans Twisted Mac, Chicken & Cheese features cavatappi tossed with three-cheese sauce, red bell peppers and grilled chicken breast and topped with Parmesan breadcrumbs. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Hippie Kitchen
3741 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 444-4113; www.hknola.com
A Big Smokey sandwich is made with house-smoked pastrami, Swiss cheese, olive salad and Russian dressing on house-baked whole wheat sourdough toast. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
House of Blues
225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans/restaurant
Voodoo shrimp are simmered in an Abita Amber reduction and served over jalapeno cornbread. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Houston’s Restaurant
1755 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-1578; www.houstons.com
Fried oysters St. Charles are served over creamed spinach and artichokes with lemon aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Manning’s Eat-Drink-Cheer
519 Fulton St., (504) 593-8072; www.facebook.com/manningsnola
An Archie burger is an Angus beef patty topped with bacon-onion jam and pimiento cheese and served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Pirogues
2565 Bayou Road, (504) 883-1858; www.piroguesnola.com
The Goodtime gyro includes beef and lamb, arugula, tomato, cucumber, red onion and tahini on warm flatbread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
Citywide; www.raisingcanes.com
A box combo includes four fried chicken tenders, tangy Cane’s sauce, french fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and a drink. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Saint Cecilia
91 French Market Place, (504) 522-5851; www.stcecilianola.com
Pain perdu is New Orleans-style stuffed French toast filled with sweet cream cheese and is served with fruit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Thu.-Mon. $$
Semolina
Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 37, Metairie, (504) 454-7930; www.semolina.com
Chicken enchilada pasta features cumin chicken, black beans, jalapenos, crema and cheese sauce topped with tortilla strips. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Shack
1204 W. 21st Ave., Covington, (985) 888-6288; www.theshackcovington.com
Smoked duck quesadillas are topped with Cotija cheese and pickled onions and served with a trio of sauces. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Southside Cafe
3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net
A pork rib-eye po-boy is served with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Ted’s Frostop
3100 Calhoun St., (504) 861-3615; www.tedsfrostop.com
The Lot-O-Burger is dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
WOW
Cafe Citywide; www.wowcafe.com
A Shanghai fried shrimp po-boy is dressed with Asian slaw, cilantro, Shanghai Foo’s Gold sauce and ranch dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Hours vary by location. $
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar
1009 Poydras St., (504) 309-6530; Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 273-1233; 69796 Stirling Blvd., Covington, (985) 900-2234; www.walk-ons.com
Pasta Alfredeaux features blackened chicken over linguine in Alfredeaux sauce with Parmesan and garlic bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
World of Beer
300 Julia St., (504) 299-3599; www.worldofbeer.com/locations/warehousedistrict
A Black and Blue flatbread is topped with blackened steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella and blue cheeses, arugula and balsamic glaze. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Zea Rotisserie & Bar
Citywide; www.zearestaurants.com
Rotisserie-cooked rib-eye is served with horseradish tiger sauce and two sides including roasted potatoes, fries, mashed sweet potatoes, Thai snap beans or braised cabbage. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$