Sports are always playing on TV, so it's easy to find plenty of reasons to raise glasses in a toast at American Sports Saloon in the French Quarter.

The American Sector

National World War II Museum, 1035 Magazine St., (504) 528-1940; www.ww2eats.com

Ketchup-lacquered ground sirloin meatloaf is served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and onion rings. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

American Sports Saloon

1200 Decatur St., (504) 300-1782; www.theamericansportssaloon.com

Nachos are topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $ 

Barcadia

601 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com

A beer-braised roast beef debris po-boy is topped with gravy, horseradish sauce and Swiss cheese and served with fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Mon.-Sat. $$

Bayou Hot Wings

6221 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 662-9933; www.bayouhotwings.com

Hot wings come with a choice of sauces such as lemon-pepper, chipotle barbecue, garlic-Parmesan and progressively spicy options including Sauce 4 and Bayou Beast. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $ 

Cafe at the Square

Blake Hotel New Orleans, 500 St. Charles Ave., (504) 304-7831; www.cafeatthesquare.com

Two crab cakes are served with remoulade and salad or fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$ 

Clubhouse at Audubon

6500 Magazine St., (504) 212-5282; www.auduboninstitute.org/clubhouse-cafe

A smoked sausage po-boy is topped with caramelized onions, coleslaw, pickles, mayonnaise and Creole mustard on Leidenheimer bread and also is available as a wrap in a spinach or flour tortilla. Reservations recommended for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Dave & Buster’s

1200 Poydras St., Suite 601, (504) 226-3300; www.daveandbusters.com/locations/new-orleans

A triple bacon burger is topped with Applewood-smoked bacon, peppered pork belly, bacon, smoked Gouda cheese sauce, manchego and cheddar cheeses, lettuce and garlic aioli. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Gordon Biersch

200 Poydras St., (504) 552-2739; www.gordonbiersch.com

Southwest eggrolls are filled with chicken, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, onions, carrots, zucchini and pepper Jack cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Hard Rock Cafe

125 Bourbon St., (504) 529-5617; www.hardrock.com/cafes/new-orleans Twisted Mac, Chicken & Cheese features cavatappi tossed with three-cheese sauce, red bell peppers and grilled chicken breast and topped with Parmesan breadcrumbs. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$ 

Hippie Kitchen

3741 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 444-4113; www.hknola.com

A Big Smokey sandwich is made with house-smoked pastrami, Swiss cheese, olive salad and Russian dressing on house-baked whole wheat sourdough toast. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

House of Blues

225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans/restaurant

Voodoo shrimp are simmered in an Abita Amber reduction and served over jalapeno cornbread. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$

Houston’s Restaurant

1755 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-1578; www.houstons.com

Fried oysters St. Charles are served over creamed spinach and artichokes with lemon aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Manning’s Eat-Drink-Cheer

519 Fulton St., (504) 593-8072; www.facebook.com/manningsnola

An Archie burger is an Angus beef patty topped with bacon-onion jam and pimiento cheese and served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Pirogues

2565 Bayou Road, (504) 883-1858; www.piroguesnola.com

The Goodtime gyro includes beef and lamb, arugula, tomato, cucumber, red onion and tahini on warm flatbread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Citywide; www.raisingcanes.com

A box combo includes four fried chicken tenders, tangy Cane’s sauce, french fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and a drink. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $ 

Saint Cecilia

91 French Market Place, (504) 522-5851; www.stcecilianola.com

Pain perdu is New Orleans-style stuffed French toast filled with sweet cream cheese and is served with fruit. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Thu.-Mon. $$

Semolina

Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 37, Metairie, (504) 454-7930; www.semolina.com

Chicken enchilada pasta features cumin chicken, black beans, jalapenos, crema and cheese sauce topped with tortilla strips. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Shack 

1204 W. 21st Ave., Covington, (985) 888-6288; www.theshackcovington.com

Smoked duck quesadillas are topped with Cotija cheese and pickled onions and served with a trio of sauces. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Southside Cafe

3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net

A pork rib-eye po-boy is served with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Ted’s Frostop

3100 Calhoun St., (504) 861-3615; www.tedsfrostop.com

The Lot-O-Burger is dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ 

WOW

Cafe Citywide; www.wowcafe.com

A Shanghai fried shrimp po-boy is dressed with Asian slaw, cilantro, Shanghai Foo’s Gold sauce and ranch dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Hours vary by location. $

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar

1009 Poydras St., (504) 309-6530; Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 273-1233; 69796 Stirling Blvd., Covington, (985) 900-2234; www.walk-ons.com

Pasta Alfredeaux features blackened chicken over linguine in Alfredeaux sauce with Parmesan and garlic bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

World of Beer

300 Julia St., (504) 299-3599; www.worldofbeer.com/locations/warehousedistrict

A Black and Blue flatbread is topped with blackened steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella and blue cheeses, arugula and balsamic glaze. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

Zea Rotisserie & Bar

Citywide; www.zearestaurants.com

Rotisserie-cooked rib-eye is served with horseradish tiger sauce and two sides including roasted potatoes, fries, mashed sweet potatoes, Thai snap beans or braised cabbage. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

