Gin Korean BBQ
3012 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 309-7007; www.ginkoreanbbq.com
Diners can use tabletop grills to cook beef, beef tongue, pork or chicken and orders include rice, salad, lettuce, vegetables and banchan. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Gogi Korean Restaurant
4620 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 872-9992; www.gogirestaurantnola.com
Japchae features glass noodles sauteed with vegetables and sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Korea House
3547 18th St., Metairie, (504) 888-0654
Kimchi dolsot bibimbap features beef, vegetables and kimchi over rice served in a hot stone pot. Reservations accepted. Lunch Thu.-Tue., dinner Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Sat. $$
Little Korea BBQ
2240 Magazine St., (504) 821-5006; www.littlekoreabbq.flavorplate.com
Slow-cooked oxtail stew is served with spicy oxtail sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon. and Wed.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Mon. $$