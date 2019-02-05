Gambit's 2018 summer restaurant guide: G_lowres

Diners can cook their own meat and seafood on tabletop grills at Gin Korean BBQ in Metairie.

Gin Korean BBQ

3012 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 309-7007; www.ginkoreanbbq.com

Diners can use tabletop grills to cook beef, beef tongue, pork or chicken and orders include rice, salad, lettuce, vegetables and banchan. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Gogi Korean Restaurant

4620 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 872-9992; www.gogirestaurantnola.com

Japchae features glass noodles sauteed with vegetables and sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Korea House

3547 18th St., Metairie, (504) 888-0654

Kimchi dolsot bibimbap features beef, vegetables and kimchi over rice served in a hot stone pot. Reservations accepted. Lunch Thu.-Tue., dinner Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Sat. $$

Little Korea BBQ

2240 Magazine St., (504) 821-5006; www.littlekoreabbq.flavorplate.com

Slow-cooked oxtail stew is served with spicy oxtail sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon. and Wed.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

