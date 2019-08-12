A few new businesses and new locations are helping New Orleanians stay hydrated, with and without caffeine.
Drink Beauty, a coffee and matcha bar, opened Aug. 5 on Magazine Street. Beauty is the focus in an anteroom filled with makeup and beauty products, and a glossy black-and-white striped floor extends to a beverage bar equipped with a custom pink La Marzocco espresso machine.
Co-owners Melissa Coleman and CeCe Colhoun’s retail and fashion backgrounds are reflected in the shop’s Instagram-friendly design: gold tables, a mural of pink flowers and neon lips hanging on the wall. Their inspiration for Drink Beauty came from spots in Los Angeles and New York that combine beverages, beauty and wellness in a chic setting.
There is a full selection of espresso and brewed drinks using coffee from West Coast purveyor Klatch Coffee. Matcha and chai drinks are available in a rainbow of natural shades such as pink. The signature Drink Beauty contains beet root and rose powders and purports to improve complexion, digestion and mood. The lavender-colored Daydream uses butterfly pea powder, violet syrup and antioxidants. Golden Girl chai is made with turmeric and golden chai, and the Inner Peace matcha includes CBD oil. Drink prices run from a $2.50 12-ounce cup of drip coffee to $8 concoctions. The shop also sells juices from West Coast providers VYBES and H2rOse, and the limited food options include large cookies and boxed macarons from local Grey Bird Baking Company. Drink Beauty does not accept cash.
Congregation Coffee Roasters expanded from its Algiers Point shop and roasting facility to a Warehouse District location formerly home to Pulp and Grind. In addition to a familiar selection of espresso and coffee drinks, teas and kombucha, Congregation serves nitro sweet tea on tap – black tea sweetened with cane sugar from Three Brothers Farm and infused with nitrogen for a rich texture, served over ice. The breakfast and lunch offerings range from traditional (ham and Gruyere cheese on baguette) to novel (bacon or mushroom rarebit). Maison Chace croissants are baked in house. There are grab-and-go salads and snacks as well as bags of Congregation Coffee beans.
The cafe Daily Beet opened its third location Aug. 8, bringing health-conscious cuisine and juices to the Garden District (on Magazine Street in the former Smashburger site). The new branch offers an expanded menu, with brunch options including banana oatmeal pancakes and breakfast tacos, as well as a few vegan dishes. The space has a more relaxed, lounge-friendly environment than its CBD and St. Roch Market siblings. In addition to drip and cold-brewed coffee, matcha and chai lattes, the Daily Beet offers signature cold-pressed juices and smoothies, including a mango lassi combining mango, coconut cream, vanilla extract, raw agave, bee pollen and lime.
Earlier this summer, Lamara Coffee & Kitchen opened on North Broad Street, and its proprietors also run the adjacent Esplanade Studios recording facility. Lamara serves coffee, tea, “Super Natural” smoothies and a menu of plant-based food in a tranquil and airy space. A California vibe is suggested by a surfboard propped in one corner.
Lamara brews coffees from local roaster Hey! Coffee as well as Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company from Detroit and teas from France’s Palais Des Thes and Chicago’s Kilogram Teas. An extensive food menu includes a veggie burger and a range of “West Coast Toasts.”
Lamara eschews paper and plastic in favor of linen napkins and hay straws, offers a glass jar exchange program for to-go cold drinks and doesn’t accept cash.