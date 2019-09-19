A banner king cake season helped baker Kelly Mayhew make the jump from his acclaimed pop-up, which served customers through a walk-up window in Old Metairie, to a place of his own.
Mayhew, a U.S. Army veteran who began cooking after serving multiple tours of duty in Iraq, plans to open his namesake bakery on Oct. 2 at 3201 Orleans Ave., near the American Can Company building in Mid-City.
Mayhew will expand his selection of breads and pastries showcasing farmers’ market ingredients and add new items. There also will be a menu of salads, toasts and sandwiches, and many dishes will showcase ingredients from Piece of Meat Butcher, as in a ciabatta sandwich with salami and capicola.
The new kitchen will have a steam oven and powerful air conditioning as well as more space, which will allow Mayhew better, longer fermentations for his doughs, he says. He plans to bake breads starting with multigrain and whole wheat country loaves and will add ciabatta and baguettes.
The bakery will offer its signature “swirls,” which Mayhew describes as “a sourdough baguette smeared with roasted garlic or whatever we feel like.” Fillings include Asiago, spinach and artichoke or olives. The combination is rolled, sliced, proofed and baked into something resembling a sourdough cinnamon roll.
Baker Jessica Ragan-Williams worked for Mayhew’s pop-up and will continue to craft pies and pastries. The bakery’s opening selection will feature cranberry-orange scones, apple-cinnamon muffins and pumpkin bread. A display case will be stocked with a rotating selection of tarts, quick breads and cookies in flavors including lime-ginger-sugar, amaretto and chocolate chip. Cakes will be available by the slice and whole cakes by special order. Thanksgiving will bring seven varieties of pie.
Customers should not expect croissants, however.
“I’m not into doing the French bakery type thing,” Mayhew says. “I don’t do laminate doughs.”
The shop will serve coffee and espresso drinks, and there is communal seating. The decor will showcase Americana in the form of Krispy Kreme relics, a nod to the franchise started by Mayhew’s grandparents.
Opening hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.