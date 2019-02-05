morrowsredfish

Grilled redfish is smothered with crawfish at Morrow's on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans.

 Advocate staff file photo by Ian McNulty

Annunciation Restaurant

1016 Annunciation St., (504) 568-0245; www.annunciationrestaurant.com

Sesame-crusted yellowfin tuna is served with Creole fried rice, sweet potatoes with habanero pepper and house Steel sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

Apolline

4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881; www.apollinerestaurant.com

Slow-cooked pork belly is served with black-eyed peas and mixed greens. Limited delivery available. Reservations accepted for dinner. Brunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Atchafalaya

901 Louisiana Ave., (504) 891-9626; www.atchafalayarestaurant.com

Black drum Jubilee comes with Gulf shrimp, oysters, jumbo lump crabmeat, sweet corn, stewed okra and tomatoes and crab-fat butter crostini. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Thu.-Mon. $$$

Balise

640 Carondelet St., (504) 459-4449; www.balisenola.com

A BT cheeseburger features sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bread-and-butter pickles and comeback sauce on a brioche bun served with fries. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Bar Frances

4525 Freret St., (504) 371-5043; www.barfrances.com

Brussels sprouts are tossed with cranberries, country ham, grain mustard and oregano. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, lunch Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Bistro Byronz

1901 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 951-7595; www.bistrobyronzmandeville.com

Poulet garni features chicken breast with crawfish, Cajun creme sauce, Parmesan orzo and lemon garlic Brussels sprouts. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon

4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 324-6841; www.bobbyheberts.com

Bobby & Deke’s Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp, crawfish tails, bell peppers and onions in Alfredo sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Boucherie

8115 Jeannette St., (504) 862-5514; www.boucherie-nola.com

Boudin balls are served with garlic aioli. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Brennan’s New Orleans

417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com

Eggs Hussarde features poached eggs over house-made English muffins with Canadian bacon, hollandaise and marchands de vin. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Broussard’s 

819 Conti St., (504) 581-3866; www.broussards.com 

Bronzed redfish is served with crabmeat, mirliton-celeriac salad and lemon beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Fri.-Mon. $$$

Brown Butter Southern Kitchen & Bar

231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite C, (504) 609-3871; www.brownbutterrestaurant.com

Vinegar-braised beef short ribs are served with grits, fried onions and arugula peanut salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Cafe Sbisa

1011 Decatur St., (504) 522-5565; www.cafesbisanola.com

Paneed veal is topped with Louisiana jumbo lump crabmeat and served with lemon-caper butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

Carousel Bar & Lounge

Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com

Blue crab and Louisiana crawfish beignets are served with remoulade. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Carrollton Market

8132 Hampson St., (504) 252-9928; www.carrolltonmarket.com

Oysters Goodenough features fried oysters, Benton’s bacon and bearnaise on a bed of creamed leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., lunch Thu.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Cavan

3607 Magazine St., (504) 509-7655; www.cavannola.com

A blackened pork chop is served with sweet potato salad and cane syrup mustard sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Fri.-Sun. $$

Chartres House 

601 Chartres St., (504) 586-8383; www.chartreshouse.com

Crawfish pasta Estrellita features sauteed crawfish tails in cream sauce over penne pasta topped with a crawfish cake and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Clancy’s

6100 Annunciation St., (504) 895-1111; www.clancysneworleans.com

Veal, pork and ricotta meatballs are served in a bowl of Parmesan broth with blistered cherry tomatoes, white beans and arugula topped with basil pesto. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

The Columns Hotel

3811 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-9308; www.thecolumns.com

Sauteed crawfish tails are baked in fontina Parmesan cream sauce with penne. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Fri.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Creole House Restaurant & Oyster Bar 

509 Canal St., (504) 323-2109; www.creolehouserestaurant.com

Canal Street redfish is a panko-crusted fillet topped with sauteed shrimp and Cajun garlic sauce and served with sauteed vegetables. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Criollo Restaurant

Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 681-4444; www.criollonola.com

A shrimp, blue crab and avocado stack features chilled shrimp over guacamole, crabmeat and tomato coulis. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Curio 

301 Royal St., (504) 717-4198; www.curionola.com

Coriander blackened redfish is served with lump crabmeat salad and honey creamed mustard greens. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

DTB

8201 Oak St., Suite 1, (504) 518-6889; www.dtbnola.com

Crispy duck confit is served with charred cabbage, citrus, sweet potato and pecan vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Dick & Jenny’s

4501 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 894-9880; www.dickandjennys.com

Paneed veal is served with crabmeat cream sauce, truffle mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Elizabeth’s Restaurant

601 Gallier St., (504) 944-9272; www.elizabethsrestaurantnola.com

For brunch, Cajun bubble and squeak features country bacon, cabbage, shrimp, poached eggs and hollandaise served with grits or hash browns. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Emeril’s New Orleans

800 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 528-9393; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-new-orleans

King cake monkey bread is available in changing flavors such as bananas Foster, German chocolate and strawberries with Creole cream cheese. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Fete au Fete StrEATery

Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; (504) 475-7979; www.feteaufete.com

Crawfish poutine features crawfish-boil potatoes topped with crawfish etouffee and pepper Jack cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$

Fountain Lounge

The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, (504) 648-5486; www.therooseveltneworleans.com

Duck breast is served with pureed yams, Savoy cabbage, satsuma mostarda and whiskey jus. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Gabrielle Restaurant

2441 Orleans Ave., (504) 603-2344; www.facebook.com/gabriellerestaurant

Traiteur fish is a seared Gulf fish fillet served with a crab cake, preserved lemon and chili aioli. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Galliano Restaurant

200 Julia St., (504) 218-5753; www.gallianorestaurant.com

Chicken Mamou is a boudin-stuffed chicken breast over a field pea fricassee with cornmeal-crusted oyster mushrooms, pickled okra and stewed tomato relish. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Gautreau’s Restaurant

1728 Soniat St., (504) 899-7397; www.gautreausrestaurant.com

Roasted chicken is served with shiitake mushrooms, haricots verts and mashed potatoes. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

The Governor Restaurant and Seafood Bar 

301 Chartres St., (504) 291-1860; www.governorrestaurant.com

Shrimp Clemenceau includes sweet peas, mushrooms, brabant potatoes, roasted garlic and sweet cream corn grits. Reservations accepted. Brunch, lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Grill Room

Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., (504) 522-1992; www.grillroomneworleans.com

Chilean sea bass is served with heirloom tomato pesto, squash, fava beans and basil. Reservations recommended. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Gris-Gris

1800 Magazine St., (504) 527-2024; www.grisgrisnola.com

A double-cut pork chop is seared with Creole spices and served with Southern greens, smothered new potatoes and blueberry pork jus. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Gumbo Ya-Ya

Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St., (504) 291-8600; www.gumbonola.com

Blackened chicken tops spicy chicken and sausage jambalaya. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Jack Rose

Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500; www.jackroserestaurant.com

A braised lamb shank is served over risotto with lamb jus and mint gremolata. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

Kingfish 

337 Chartres St., (504) 598-5005; www.kingfishneworleans.com

Seared scallops are served with spicy New Orleans-style barbecue butter sauce and fettuccine. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Lakehouse

2025 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 626-3006; www.lakehousecuisine.com

Lakehouse salad includes strawberries, candied pecans, red onion, blue cheese and sherry vinaigrette, and shrimp or chicken are optional additions. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sun. Checks accepted. $$$

Legacy Kitchen

Steak + Chop, 91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 513-2606; Craft Tavern, 700 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 613-2350; 759 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-5231; TackleBox, Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette French Quarter Area Hotel, 817 Common St., (504) 827-1651; www.legacykitchen.com

Redfish St. Charles is a seared fillet topped with herb butter and served with crawfish cornbread casserole, asparagus and portobello mushrooms. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner. $$$

Little Gem Saloon

445 S. Rampart St., (504) 267-4863; www.littlegemsaloon.com

Louisiana shrimp and grits includes green onion sausage and white wine-garlic sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Sat. $$

Lola

517 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, (985) 892-4992; www.lolacovington.com

Gulf shrimp and grits is served with pork belly, roasted mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, celery and shrimp broth. Reservations accepted for dinner. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$$

Lula Restaurant Distillery

1532 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-7624; www.lulanola.com

Tea-brined, buttermilk battered Cornish hen is served with Creole slaw and fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner daily. $$

M Bistro

The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, 921 Canal St., (504) 524-1331; www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/new-orleans/dining

Blackened redfish is served with shrimp etouffee, black-eyed peas, fried okra and dirty rice. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Mondo

900 Harrison Ave., (504) 224-2633

Beef short ribs Adobo are braised with coconut milk, soy sauce and jalapenos and served with cilantro-scallion basmati rice and mango salad with chili-roasted peanuts, cucumber and radish. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Morrow’s

2438 St. Claude Ave., (504) 827-1519; www.morrowsnola.com

Grilled redfish is topped with crabmeat and served with lemon-butter sauce and a side. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

NOLA Restaurant 

534 St. Louis St., (504) 522-6652; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/nola-restaurant

Grilled hanger steak is topped with herb butter and served with fries and roasted bone marrow. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Palmettos on the Bayou

1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0050; www.palmettosrestaurant.com

Catch Pontchartrain is the fish of the day served with blue crab, artichokes, haricots verts, fingerling potatoes, bacon and tarragon butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

The Pelican Club

312 Exchange Place, (504) 523-1504; www.pelicanclub.com

Lightly breaded fried whole flounder is topped with sauteed sea scallops, jumbo shrimp and a spicy chili sauce and served with jasmine rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Public Service Restaurant

NOPSI Hotel, 311 Baronne St., (504) 962-6527; www.publicservicenola.com

A double-cut pork chop is served with caramelized onion jus and praline sweet potatoes. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

The Red Maple

1036 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 367-0935; www.theredmaple.com

Grilled redfish Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and served with sherry mushroom cream sauce and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Restaurant Rebirth

857 Fulton St., (504) 522-6863; www.restaurantrebirth.com

A deep-fried shrimp and eggplant boulette is served with Creole tomato glaze, a pork belly crackling and pepper jelly gastrique. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Rib Room

Omni Royal Orleans, 621 St. Louis St., (504) 529-7046; www.ribroomneworleans.com

Pan-seared Gulf fish amandine is served with sauteed garlic kale and parsley potatoes. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Rosedale

801 Rosedale Drive, (504) 309-9595; www.rosedalerestaurant.com

A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with Creolaise sauce and served with fried pickles. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Sala Restaurant & Bar

124 Lake Marina Ave., (504) 513-2670; www.salanola.com

Broiled Gulf fish is served with beurre blanc, grilled asparagus and new potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$

Salon Restaurant by Sucre

622 Conti St., second floor, (504) 267-7098; www.restaurantsalon.com

Chicken poutine features fried chicken over french fries with a fried egg, Gruyere cheese, salsa and veloute. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Sun. and brunch Thu.-Sun. $$

SoBou

310 Chartres St., (504) 552-4095; www.sobounola.com

Andouille sausage and apple beignets are served with hand-pressed sugarcane and rum coffee ganache. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sun. $$

Tableau

616 St. Peter St., (504) 934-3463; www.tableaufrenchquarter.com

Redfish Bienville is served with blue crab butter sauce and white truffle oil, frisee salad and fingerling potatoes. Reservations accepted. Dinner and brunch daily. $$$

