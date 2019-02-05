Annunciation Restaurant
1016 Annunciation St., (504) 568-0245; www.annunciationrestaurant.com
Sesame-crusted yellowfin tuna is served with Creole fried rice, sweet potatoes with habanero pepper and house Steel sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Apolline
4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881; www.apollinerestaurant.com
Slow-cooked pork belly is served with black-eyed peas and mixed greens. Limited delivery available. Reservations accepted for dinner. Brunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Atchafalaya
901 Louisiana Ave., (504) 891-9626; www.atchafalayarestaurant.com
Black drum Jubilee comes with Gulf shrimp, oysters, jumbo lump crabmeat, sweet corn, stewed okra and tomatoes and crab-fat butter crostini. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, brunch Thu.-Mon. $$$
Balise
640 Carondelet St., (504) 459-4449; www.balisenola.com
A BT cheeseburger features sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bread-and-butter pickles and comeback sauce on a brioche bun served with fries. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Bar Frances
4525 Freret St., (504) 371-5043; www.barfrances.com
Brussels sprouts are tossed with cranberries, country ham, grain mustard and oregano. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, lunch Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Bistro Byronz
1901 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 951-7595; www.bistrobyronzmandeville.com
Poulet garni features chicken breast with crawfish, Cajun creme sauce, Parmesan orzo and lemon garlic Brussels sprouts. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon
4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 324-6841; www.bobbyheberts.com
Bobby & Deke’s Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp, crawfish tails, bell peppers and onions in Alfredo sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Boucherie
8115 Jeannette St., (504) 862-5514; www.boucherie-nola.com
Boudin balls are served with garlic aioli. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Brennan’s New Orleans
417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com
Eggs Hussarde features poached eggs over house-made English muffins with Canadian bacon, hollandaise and marchands de vin. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Broussard’s
819 Conti St., (504) 581-3866; www.broussards.com
Bronzed redfish is served with crabmeat, mirliton-celeriac salad and lemon beurre blanc. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Fri.-Mon. $$$
Brown Butter Southern Kitchen & Bar
231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite C, (504) 609-3871; www.brownbutterrestaurant.com
Vinegar-braised beef short ribs are served with grits, fried onions and arugula peanut salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Cafe Sbisa
1011 Decatur St., (504) 522-5565; www.cafesbisanola.com
Paneed veal is topped with Louisiana jumbo lump crabmeat and served with lemon-caper butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
Carousel Bar & Lounge
Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com
Blue crab and Louisiana crawfish beignets are served with remoulade. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Carrollton Market
8132 Hampson St., (504) 252-9928; www.carrolltonmarket.com
Oysters Goodenough features fried oysters, Benton’s bacon and bearnaise on a bed of creamed leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., lunch Thu.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Cavan
3607 Magazine St., (504) 509-7655; www.cavannola.com
A blackened pork chop is served with sweet potato salad and cane syrup mustard sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Fri.-Sun. $$
Chartres House
601 Chartres St., (504) 586-8383; www.chartreshouse.com
Crawfish pasta Estrellita features sauteed crawfish tails in cream sauce over penne pasta topped with a crawfish cake and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Clancy’s
6100 Annunciation St., (504) 895-1111; www.clancysneworleans.com
Veal, pork and ricotta meatballs are served in a bowl of Parmesan broth with blistered cherry tomatoes, white beans and arugula topped with basil pesto. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Columns Hotel
3811 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-9308; www.thecolumns.com
Sauteed crawfish tails are baked in fontina Parmesan cream sauce with penne. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Fri.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Creole House Restaurant & Oyster Bar
509 Canal St., (504) 323-2109; www.creolehouserestaurant.com
Canal Street redfish is a panko-crusted fillet topped with sauteed shrimp and Cajun garlic sauce and served with sauteed vegetables. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Criollo Restaurant
Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 681-4444; www.criollonola.com
A shrimp, blue crab and avocado stack features chilled shrimp over guacamole, crabmeat and tomato coulis. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Curio
301 Royal St., (504) 717-4198; www.curionola.com
Coriander blackened redfish is served with lump crabmeat salad and honey creamed mustard greens. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
DTB
8201 Oak St., Suite 1, (504) 518-6889; www.dtbnola.com
Crispy duck confit is served with charred cabbage, citrus, sweet potato and pecan vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Dick & Jenny’s
4501 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 894-9880; www.dickandjennys.com
Paneed veal is served with crabmeat cream sauce, truffle mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Elizabeth’s Restaurant
601 Gallier St., (504) 944-9272; www.elizabethsrestaurantnola.com
For brunch, Cajun bubble and squeak features country bacon, cabbage, shrimp, poached eggs and hollandaise served with grits or hash browns. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Emeril’s New Orleans
800 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 528-9393; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-new-orleans
King cake monkey bread is available in changing flavors such as bananas Foster, German chocolate and strawberries with Creole cream cheese. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Fete au Fete StrEATery
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; (504) 475-7979; www.feteaufete.com
Crawfish poutine features crawfish-boil potatoes topped with crawfish etouffee and pepper Jack cheese. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Fountain Lounge
The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, (504) 648-5486; www.therooseveltneworleans.com
Duck breast is served with pureed yams, Savoy cabbage, satsuma mostarda and whiskey jus. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Gabrielle Restaurant
2441 Orleans Ave., (504) 603-2344; www.facebook.com/gabriellerestaurant
Traiteur fish is a seared Gulf fish fillet served with a crab cake, preserved lemon and chili aioli. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Galliano Restaurant
200 Julia St., (504) 218-5753; www.gallianorestaurant.com
Chicken Mamou is a boudin-stuffed chicken breast over a field pea fricassee with cornmeal-crusted oyster mushrooms, pickled okra and stewed tomato relish. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Gautreau’s Restaurant
1728 Soniat St., (504) 899-7397; www.gautreausrestaurant.com
Roasted chicken is served with shiitake mushrooms, haricots verts and mashed potatoes. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Governor Restaurant and Seafood Bar
301 Chartres St., (504) 291-1860; www.governorrestaurant.com
Shrimp Clemenceau includes sweet peas, mushrooms, brabant potatoes, roasted garlic and sweet cream corn grits. Reservations accepted. Brunch, lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Grill Room
Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., (504) 522-1992; www.grillroomneworleans.com
Chilean sea bass is served with heirloom tomato pesto, squash, fava beans and basil. Reservations recommended. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Gris-Gris
1800 Magazine St., (504) 527-2024; www.grisgrisnola.com
A double-cut pork chop is seared with Creole spices and served with Southern greens, smothered new potatoes and blueberry pork jus. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Gumbo Ya-Ya
Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St., (504) 291-8600; www.gumbonola.com
Blackened chicken tops spicy chicken and sausage jambalaya. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Jack Rose
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500; www.jackroserestaurant.com
A braised lamb shank is served over risotto with lamb jus and mint gremolata. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
Kingfish
337 Chartres St., (504) 598-5005; www.kingfishneworleans.com
Seared scallops are served with spicy New Orleans-style barbecue butter sauce and fettuccine. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Lakehouse
2025 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 626-3006; www.lakehousecuisine.com
Lakehouse salad includes strawberries, candied pecans, red onion, blue cheese and sherry vinaigrette, and shrimp or chicken are optional additions. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sun. Checks accepted. $$$
Legacy Kitchen
Steak + Chop, 91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 513-2606; Craft Tavern, 700 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 613-2350; 759 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-5231; TackleBox, Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette French Quarter Area Hotel, 817 Common St., (504) 827-1651; www.legacykitchen.com
Redfish St. Charles is a seared fillet topped with herb butter and served with crawfish cornbread casserole, asparagus and portobello mushrooms. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner. $$$
Little Gem Saloon
445 S. Rampart St., (504) 267-4863; www.littlegemsaloon.com
Louisiana shrimp and grits includes green onion sausage and white wine-garlic sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Sat. $$
Lola
517 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, (985) 892-4992; www.lolacovington.com
Gulf shrimp and grits is served with pork belly, roasted mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, celery and shrimp broth. Reservations accepted for dinner. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$$
Lula Restaurant Distillery
1532 St. Charles Ave., (504) 267-7624; www.lulanola.com
Tea-brined, buttermilk battered Cornish hen is served with Creole slaw and fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner daily. $$
M Bistro
The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, 921 Canal St., (504) 524-1331; www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/new-orleans/dining
Blackened redfish is served with shrimp etouffee, black-eyed peas, fried okra and dirty rice. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Mondo
900 Harrison Ave., (504) 224-2633
Beef short ribs Adobo are braised with coconut milk, soy sauce and jalapenos and served with cilantro-scallion basmati rice and mango salad with chili-roasted peanuts, cucumber and radish. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Morrow’s
2438 St. Claude Ave., (504) 827-1519; www.morrowsnola.com
Grilled redfish is topped with crabmeat and served with lemon-butter sauce and a side. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
NOLA Restaurant
534 St. Louis St., (504) 522-6652; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/nola-restaurant
Grilled hanger steak is topped with herb butter and served with fries and roasted bone marrow. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Palmettos on the Bayou
1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0050; www.palmettosrestaurant.com
Catch Pontchartrain is the fish of the day served with blue crab, artichokes, haricots verts, fingerling potatoes, bacon and tarragon butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
The Pelican Club
312 Exchange Place, (504) 523-1504; www.pelicanclub.com
Lightly breaded fried whole flounder is topped with sauteed sea scallops, jumbo shrimp and a spicy chili sauce and served with jasmine rice. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Public Service Restaurant
NOPSI Hotel, 311 Baronne St., (504) 962-6527; www.publicservicenola.com
A double-cut pork chop is served with caramelized onion jus and praline sweet potatoes. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
The Red Maple
1036 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 367-0935; www.theredmaple.com
Grilled redfish Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and served with sherry mushroom cream sauce and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Restaurant Rebirth
857 Fulton St., (504) 522-6863; www.restaurantrebirth.com
A deep-fried shrimp and eggplant boulette is served with Creole tomato glaze, a pork belly crackling and pepper jelly gastrique. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Rib Room
Omni Royal Orleans, 621 St. Louis St., (504) 529-7046; www.ribroomneworleans.com
Pan-seared Gulf fish amandine is served with sauteed garlic kale and parsley potatoes. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Rosedale
801 Rosedale Drive, (504) 309-9595; www.rosedalerestaurant.com
A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with Creolaise sauce and served with fried pickles. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Sala Restaurant & Bar
124 Lake Marina Ave., (504) 513-2670; www.salanola.com
Broiled Gulf fish is served with beurre blanc, grilled asparagus and new potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast Sat.-Sun., lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$
Salon Restaurant by Sucre
622 Conti St., second floor, (504) 267-7098; www.restaurantsalon.com
Chicken poutine features fried chicken over french fries with a fried egg, Gruyere cheese, salsa and veloute. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Sun. and brunch Thu.-Sun. $$
SoBou
310 Chartres St., (504) 552-4095; www.sobounola.com
Andouille sausage and apple beignets are served with hand-pressed sugarcane and rum coffee ganache. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sun. $$
Tableau
616 St. Peter St., (504) 934-3463; www.tableaufrenchquarter.com
Redfish Bienville is served with blue crab butter sauce and white truffle oil, frisee salad and fingerling potatoes. Reservations accepted. Dinner and brunch daily. $$$