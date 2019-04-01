2016 Remy Pannier Vouvray
Loire Valley, France
Retail $18-$20
France’s Loire Valley is defined by a river of the same name, and winemaking has been a part of the region’s lush growing tradition since the first century. Remy Pannier is the largest wine producer in the region and this vouvray, made entirely from chenin blanc grapes, was vinified at one of the vintner’s three Loire Valley wineries. Produced without malolactic fermentation, the pressing and fermentation were completed at low temperatures to allow the ripe fruit to shine. It aged 10 months on the lees and was not exposed to oak, which preserved its minerality. It exudes chenin blanc’s trademark flavors of apple, honeysuckle, brioche and stone fruits with low tannins and restrained acidity. Drink it with fish dishes, salads and fruit. Buy it at: Dorignac’s and Habanos and The Wine Seller in Slidell. Drink it at: The Ritz-Carlton, Cafe Sbisa and Briquette.
Broadbent Vinho Verde Rose NV
Oporto, Portugal
Retail $9-$12
Vinho Verde is made in northern Portugal, mostly around the town of Porto and the area bordering Spain. This Bartholomew Broadbent selection is made from a grape blend of 50 percent loureiro, 40 percent trajadura and 10 percent pederna. A small injection of carbon dioxide gives it a spritzy character. Lemon and white peach define its fresh character and it has an alcohol level of 9 percent. Serve chilled with strawberries, peaches, watermelon, shrimp remoulade and barbecue. Drink it young. Buy it at: The Wine Seller, most Rouses, Langenstein’s and Whole Food Markets in Uptown and Mandeville. Drink it at: Saba and Three Muses.
2014 Candoni Organic Pinot Grigio
Lombardy, Italy
Retail $12-$15
The second most popular white grape varietal in America is pinot grigio/pinot gris. It’s the same grape but with Italian and French names, and there are stylistic differences in fruit expression and acid structure. Italian winemaker Candoni grows grapes without pesticides and minimum water-use regulations, which results in delicious fruit flavor without cloying sweetness. It has strong flavors of citrus and undertones of fig, melon, pear and pineapple. Drink it with appetizers like prosciutto and figs or Parma ham wrapped around asparagus with lemon. Buy it at: Fresh Market on St. Charles Avenue and at Whole Foods Market in Mandeville. Drink it at: Breads on Oak and Andy’s Bistro.
2017 Berne Inspiration Rose
Cotes de Provence, France
Retail $20-$24
Inspiration from Chateau de Berne is a textbook example of a rose from Provence. Despite the arrival of waves of new roses from other regions, the wines of Provence in southern France remain the gold standard. The wine is 50 percent grenache noir, 30 percent cinsault and 20 percent syrah, all indigenous to the region. Its bouquet is soft with seductive strawberry notes and watermelon. On the palate, it offers elegant and powerful flavors of just-picked flowers and red fruit as well as good acidity. Enjoy it solo or with fish prepared with herbs such as basil, thyme and lavender. Buy it at: some Rouses, Vieux Carre Wine & Spirits and The Fresh Market on St. Charles Avenue and in Mandeville. Drink it at: Zydeco Jambalaya and Sal & Judy’s in Lacombe.
2016 Kentia Albarino
Rias Baixas, Spain
Retail $13
Rias Baixas is in northwestern Spain near Portugal. Pergola is a grapevine shaping system in which the arms of the vines are pointed upwards instead of being set to grow laterally. Albarino prospers under this trellising system, with even ripening, fully fleshed out acidity and development of its flavor. Some of this maturing on the vine has to do with the innate qualities of the albarino fruit, and some is attributable to the vineyard’s proximity to the Atlantic Ocean. With its acidity, Kentia is very food friendly. Drink it with seafood, especially shellfish, lobster and crabs. Buy it at: Vieux Carre Wine & Spirits, Dorignac’s and Habanos and The Wine Seller in Slidell. Drink it at: Desi Vega’s Steakhouse, Vyoone’s and Freret Beer Annex.
2016 Bouchard Pere & Fils Bourgogne Pinot Noir Reserve
Cote de Beaune, France
Retail $18-$20
Three years ago, the U.S. became the largest wine-consuming nation and the impact is being felt across the global wine industry. Americans prefer their wines to be labeled with the name of the primary grape, not the area where the grapes originated, which is more common on European labels. Americans like lighter wine styles that are lower in alcohol content, which complements lighter culinary styles. At 12.5 percent alcohol, this pinot noir can go the distance from aperitif to dessert. If has aromatic bouquets and flavors of ripe red cherry, raspberry and currants. Light tannins mingle with the fruit for a delicious finish. It’s ready to drink now but also has the potential to improve with five to seven years of aging. Drink it with duck confit, poultry, steak, tuna, short ribs, roasted vegetables and cheeses. Buy it at: Langenstein’s in Metairie and Dorignac’s. Drink it at: Cochon, Central City BBQ, Vyoone’s and Cava.