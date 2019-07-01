Taceaux Loceaux’s recently opened brick-and-mortar restaurant expands the offerings of its popular food truck. As with the truck, diners stand in line and order from a colorful chalkboard menu. The restaurant offers a long list of the business’ signature tacos, with fillings ranging from traditional al pastor-style pork to Gulf seafood and vegetarian options.

More tacos seem to be just what New Orleanians want. The city long has had inexpensive taquerias such as Taqueria Corona and casual Mexican restaurants such as Juan’s Flying Burrito. Upscale taquerias offer creative menus, and celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez is behind Johnny Sanchez. There also are taco trucks and pop-ups, such as former Mariza chef and owners Ian Schnoebelen and Laurie Casebonne’s three-nights-a week Rosalita’s Backyard Tacos in Bywater. The latest taco specialists to open in the city are Taceaux Loceaux’s Octavia Street restaurant, Barracuda in Uptown and Otra Vez in the Warehouse District.

Taceaux Loceaux’s food truck (@tlnola), with its Mexican Day of the Dead-meets-“The Last Supper” picture on the side, moved into the forefront of the city’s food truck scene when it hit the streets in 2010. The truck still serves food outside local bars, and the restaurant has a colorful mural with an image of the truck. The truck typically offers fewer than 10 menu items, and tacos come in pairs. The restaurant offers a longer list of the truck’s rotating signature items, and tacos are available individually for $3.50 to $5.50.

The Seoul Man is a flour tortilla filled with Korean-style bulgogi chicken topped with cabbage, cilantro, pickled red onions and spicy aioli. Messin’ with Texas is a brisket taco and Carnital Knowledge features roast pork with cabbage, radish and aioli. Woke Up in Oaxaca combines eggs and chorizo, and there’s a “faurizo” taco. Caulifornia Dreaming includes cauliflower and a spicy infusion of hot peppers, and All Hat and No Cattle features black beans.

For appetizers, there are chips and salsa, tot nachos and avocado fries, which are lightly fried avocado wedges served with hot pepper aioli. Quesadillas, including a kids’ cheese version, are available.

The restaurant also offers margaritas, paloma cocktails and draft beer. A cooler holds bottled sodas including strawberry and pineapple Jarritos.

Barracuda, opened on Tchoupitoulas Street by chef and former Dinner Lab manager Brett Jones, has an indoor kitchen and walk-up counter, and runners deliver metal trays of chips and tacos to diners at picnic tables in the fenced-in patio. Some of the seating is covered or shaded, and strings of lights hang above.

Barracuda’s brief menu of tacos ($3-$4.50 each) includes a fish taco featuring fried Mississippi catfish and achiote pepper-seasoned chicken or grilled pork shoulder topped with finely diced onions and cilantro in flour tortillas. The vegetable taco can change, and a recent version featured button and oyster mushrooms seasoned with cumin, arbol chilies, canary beans and pepitas in a corn tortilla. Breakfast tacos are available before 11 a.m.

+12 Inspired by the music business, new cafe Lamara brings a bit of California to Broad Street Recording great music can take the right studio, a talented engineer and, it turns out, sometimes maybe a good espresso, an avocado tartine or…

For drinks, Barracuda offers Mexican Coke, horchata, margaritas, Cuba libres, micheladas and Ranchwater, a mix of tequila, Topo Chico sparkling water and lime. Some cocktails are on tap, and customers can order pitchers of them or add a mezcal float for $1.

Otra Vez in the Warehouse District is on the fancier side. The airy space has high ceilings, ample seating on long banquettes and picture windows looking over O’Keefe Avenue. Tacos are a highlight on chef-owner Akhtar Nawab’s menu of creative Mexican-inspired dishes and are available at lunch, brunch and dinner, generally for $10-$12 for two. Recently, the lunch menu featured a pair of mahi mahi tacos topped with radish salsa and a subtly flavored pistachio mole. Other tacos may feature charred steak or tempura-fried shrimp topped with celery root remoulade and chorizo dust. Otra Vez has a creative cocktail list, and the food menu has original dishes such as squash blossom quesadillas and tweaks on familiar items such as a kale Caesar salad available with shrimp or chicken.

From Nawab’s nuanced flavor combinations to vegetable fillings at casual taco stands, new restaurants are turning tortillas into versatile canvases for their creativity.

—

Barracuda

3984 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-266-2961; lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday

Otra Vez

1001 Julia St., (504) 354-8194; lunch Monday-Friday, dinner daily, brunch Saturday-Sunday

Taceaux Loceaux

737 Octavia St., (504) 336-3656; lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday