Scroll down to view our complete rundown of bars. Or click a category below to explore all the bars that, say, start with the letter 'Sports' at!

NEW BARS

Bet there's some on this list you haven't tried — or even heard of — yet.

Bar Marilou

546 Carondelet St., 504-814-7711

Details: Parisian hospitality group Quixotic Projects debuted its first U.S. bar inside the Maison de la Luz hotel last month — a swanky aperitif-themed cocktail bar that specializes in low-alcohol cocktails and natural wines.

Try this: Negroni lovers should try the Monarca — a spin on the drink made with Mexican rum, mezcal, Martini Riserva Speciale and Italian vermouth.

The Elysian Bar

2317 Burgundy St., 504-356-6769; www.theelysianbar.com

Details: The team behind Bywater wine hotspot Bacchanal helms the kitchen and bar, which is tucked inside the Hotel Peter & Paul in the Faubourg Marigny. A menu of small and shared plates from chef Alex Harrell is met with an all-domestic wine list and a vermouth and spritz-heavy cocktail selection.

Try this: A daily “Aperitivo Hour” runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring a selection of low-alcohol cocktails for $7.

The Franklin

2600 Dauphine St., 504-267-0640; www.thefranklinnola.com

Details: A martini-inspired bar program anchors the cocktail menu at this Faubourg Marigny gastropub, which reopened with a new kitchen and bar staff in March. The restaurant and bar’s backdrop features dim lighting, sleek decor and an extensive art collection.

Try this: A smoked martini features dry vermouth, salt and Islay single-malt Scotch.

Jewel of the South

1026 St. Louis St., 504-265-8816; www.jewelnola.com

Details: Veteran bartending duo Nick Detrich and Chris Hannah teamed up to create the bar program at this charming restaurant inside a French Quarter Creole cottage that dates to the 1830s. The Brandy Crusta, the restaurant’s signature cocktail, pays homage to the drink’s original creator and owner of a 19th-century restaurant of the same name, Joseph Santini.

Try this: Pair a cocktail with one of chef Philip Whitmarsh’s elegant dinner plates, like a salt-baked beet root with a soft egg and apple.

Longway Tavern

719 Toulouse St., 504-962-9696; www.longwaytavern.com

Details: Situated in a historic French Quarter cottage, this lively and modern bar and restaurant is a partnership between Barrel Proof owner Robert LeBlanc and bartending pro Liam Deegan. A slim bar framed with cozy booths leads the way to a lush courtyard in the rear.

Try this: The Florodoro cocktail is a refreshing quaff featuring Botanist Gin, Islay Dry Fino sherry, lemon, raspberry and ginger beer.

Manolito

508 Dumaine St., 504-603-2740; www.manolitonola.com

Details: Bartenders Chris Hannah, Nick Detrich and Konrad Kantor teamed up to open this tribute to Cuban cantinero culture in a petite bi-level space on Dumaine Street. Traditional Cuban fare like ropa vieja and croquetas are paired with a selection of classic Cuban cocktails.

Try this: Get the Papa Doble, inspired by one of Hemingway’s favorite drinks, made with grapefruit, rum and maraschino liqueur.

Saint-Germain

3054 St. Claude Ave., 504-218-8729; www.saintgermainnola.com

Details: Part wine bar, part bistro and garden party, this charming St. Claude Avenue space features a creative selection of natural and organic wines and an envelope-pushing dinner menu that feels refined, elegant and approachable.

Try this: Try the Gare du Nord, made with cognac, sweet vermouth and yellow chartreuse.

Wrong Iron

3532 Toulouse St., 504-302-0528; www.wrongiron.com

Details: This Mid-City beer garden is dog-friendly with a laid-back outdoor vibe. Right off the Lafitte Greenway, Wrong Iron is a casual spot with fire pits, bocce ball games and a rotating cast of food trucks that lends itself well to group gatherings.

Try this: Choose from one of over 50 draft beers or one of the bar’s four slushy cocktails on tap, like the frozen Moscow Mule or strawberry frose.

BREWERIES

Hop(s) to it and support local beer makers.

Abita Brewing Company

166 Barbee Road, Covington, 985-893-3143; www.abita.com

Details: The Northshore taproom offers brewery tours and features weekly events from yoga meet-ups in the courtyard to trivia nights. A selection of rotating taps includes the brewery’s flagship beers as well as seasonal and limited releases.

Try this: Can’t decide on a beer? Four-ounce “tasters” let guests sample from a larger variety of the brewery’s selection.

Brieux Carre Brewing Company

2115 Decatur St., 504-304-4242; www.brieuxcarre.com

Details: Just off Frenchmen Street, this nano-brewery offers a rotating selection of small-batch brews, served only at the taproom.

Try this: Walk through to the petite courtyard, which offers a shaded respite from the Decatur Street revelry.

Courtyard Brewery

1020 Erato St.; www.courtyardbrewing.com

Details: The Lower Garden District nano-brewery and beer bar specializes in hoppy IPAs and features a changing selection of guest brews while frequently hosting food trucks and pop-ups.

Try this: Try the house Initialize Geodesic Grid, a double IPA with 8% alcohol.

Miel Brewery

405 Sixth St., 504-372-4260; www.mielbrewery.com

Details: Located in an old Irish Channel warehouse, this dog and family-friendly microbrewery and taproom replaces sugar with honey in some of the of the beers brewed on-site. An adjacent outdoor beer garden provides a nice place to kick back and enjoy the bar’s selection of beers while frequent pop-ups like the Colombian-inspired La Monita offer snacking opportunities.

Try this: The Candy Jack is an American cream ale brewed with Sour Jacks watermelon candies.

NOLA Brewing Taproom

3001 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-896-9996; www.nolabrewing.com/tap-room

Details: The upstairs bar is the place to be at this taproom, which sits adjacent to the NOLA brewery and hugs the Mississippi River in the Irish Channel. A rooftop deck offers a nice breeze from the river while the kitchen at McClure’s BBQ provides plenty of fodder to soak up those suds.

Try this: The Oh No! We Shuck Again is a bourbon barrel-aged oyster stout.

Parleaux Beer Lab

634 Lesseps St., 504-702-8433; www.parleauxbeerlab.com

Details: Modern and industrial touches set the scene at this Bywater microbrewery and taproom, where the emphasis is on small-batch craft beers and a constantly rotating tap list. There’s a large outdoor area for pop-up food trucks, yoga and more.

Try this: Try the Pocket Daze DDH IPA, a juicy IPA that packs tons of tropical fruit flavors.

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

4124 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-266-2332; www.portorleansbrewingco.com

Details: Pull up a seat at the bar and peek behind the glass walls to the brewery where the magic happens at this taproom and bar. The beer names all are inspired by the history of the Port of New Orleans.

Try this: The refreshing, tart 3-Day Weekend is a light summer ale flavored with hibiscus and lime.

Second Line Brewing

433 N. Bernadotte St., 504-248-8979; www.secondlinebrewing.com

Details: Tucked away on a side street in Mid-City, this petite brewery turns out a rotating selection of craft beers and includes a sunny kid- and pooch-friendly outdoor patio. Food trucks frequently are parked out front and the bar hosts the occasional mini-festival.

Try this: The Coffee Blonde is a light, buzzy choice.

Urban South Brewery

1645 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-267-4852; www.urbansouthbrewery.com

Details: The brews created at this vast brewery and taproom inside a Tchoupitoulas Street warehouse draw inspiration from European-style beers with an all-American craft spirit. The family-friendly taproom features the company’s year-round and seasonal beers, as well as onsite-only selections.

Try this: Try the Playful Waters Mango brut IPA.

BEER BARS

Tap into some superlative suds and find something new to try.

Ale on Oak

8124 Oak St., 504-324-6558

Details: The sister spot to wine bar Oak, this beer bar and gastropub is home to a lively Riverbend crowd. A large, shaded patio is great for groups while booths and a sleek bar inside provide a more intimate experience.

Try this: With 30 beers on tap, guests can pick from a large selection of local brews, like Urban South’s Lime Cucumber Gose.

Avenue Pub

1732 St. Charles Ave., 505-586-9423; www.theavenuepub.com

Details: The Lower Garden District mainstay is open 24 hours and is constantly updating its selection of more than 47 different beers on tap. There’s a heavy emphasis on American regional craft brews.

Try this: Try the Farmhouse Slang, a saison-style farmhouse ale from Great Raft Brewing Co.

Barley Oak

2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, 985-727-7420; www.thebarleyoak.com

Details: The Northshore beer pub features an extensive list of both imported and domestic brews, plus the balcony overlooking Lake Pontchartrain offers a killer space to relax and unwind.

Try this: Choose from 43 different draft selections, including the Ella, a fruity hopped pilsner from Port Orleans Brewing Co.

The Bulldog

3236 Magazine St., 504-891-1516;, 5135 Canal Blvd., 504-488-4191; www.draftfreak.com

Details: Both locations of this popular beer haunt feature large outdoor patios with large-screen TVs for game watching, a menu of casual bar fare and a lengthy selection of imported and domestic beers.

Try this: For a light, refreshing quaff, try the Apricot Hefeweizen from Wasatch Brewery.

Crescent City Brewhouse

527 Decatur St., 504-522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com

Details: This lively and often crowded French Quarter spot doubles as a full sit-down restaurant with a Creole-inspired menu and a selection of the spot’s signature beers. Four flagship beers are brewed in-house and there always is a seasonal brew on rotation.

Try this: Try the Red Stallion, a malty, copper-hued Vienna-style ale.

Crown & Anchor English Pub

200 Pelican Ave., 504-227-1007; www.crownandanchor.pub

Details: Feel like you’ve crossed the pond at this charming Algiers Point pub, which is outfitted with U.K. trinkets and memorabilia. The bar boasts a list of imported and domestic draft selections, and pints are $1 off during weekday happy hours (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.).

Try this: Try the Blackthorn Dry Cider, a dry and crisp cider that’s perfect on a hot day.

Deuce McAllister’s Ole Saint Kitchen & Tap

132 Royal St., 504-309-4797; www.olesaint.com

Details: The beer-focused bar from former New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister is just off Canal Street and includes a casual menu of New Orleans standbys and a beer list with a heavy focus on local and regional brewers.

Try this: Try the Ghost in the Machine, a heavy New England-style IPA from Parish Brewing Co.

OUTDOOR DRINKING

Quiet courtyards, shady gardens and more

Bacchanal

600 Poland Ave., 504-948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com

Details: Part wine shop, part backyard garden party, this Bywater wine haunt is one of the best places in the city to unwind over a glass or two, or a bottle. A Mediterranean-leaning menu crafted by chef Joaquin Rodas includes plenty of small and shared plates like smoked catfish dip and pickled vegetables.

Try this: Grab a seat in the upstairs bar if the downstairs courtyard is packed and enjoy one of the house cocktails, like the Plaza Vieja, made with aged rum, rhum allspice and apple bitters.

Bayou Beer Garden

326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, 504-302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com

Details: The prime real estate at this Mid-City watering hole is on the sprawling patio where just about every angle will deliver a good view of one of the bar’s multiple television screens. A casual bar menu includes plenty of fodder to soak up those suds, and during crawfish season, weekly boils are a big draw.

Try this: On hot days, go for the Bel Air Sour, a tart and refreshing sour from Brooklyn Brewery.

Bayou Wine Garden

315 N. Rendon St., 504-826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com

Details: For lovers of the laid-back vibe at neighboring Bayou Beer Garden, this spot offers a great deal more for oenophiles to choose from as well as a slightly more sophisticated food menu, which includes a lengthy charcuterie selection.

Try this: Choose from a long list of wines on tap like an earthy Argentinean Malbec or a slightly effervescent Txakolina from the Basque region of Spain.

Cafe Amelie

912 Royal St., 504-412-8965; www.cafeamelie.com

Details: The shaded outdoor courtyard tucked off Royal Street is a charming and slowed-down respite from the rest of the French Quarter action.

Try this: Sparring with Bubbles is a refreshing combination of Botanist gin, Montenegro, grapefruit juice and sparkling wine.

Coconut Beach

100 Coconut Beach Court, Kenner, 504-305-4090; www.coconutbeachla.com

Details: The Kenner beach complex features 100,000 square feet of man-made beaches with 22 volleyball courts. A casual bar and grill open weeknights and during tournaments.

Try this: Frozen spiked lemonade is an icy pick-me-up.

Pat O’Brien’s

718 St. Peter St., 504-525-4823; www.patobriens.com

Details: This French Quarter bar always is packed with locals and tourists alike, there for the spot’s high-octane Hurricane cocktail, flaming fountain and raucous late-night parties at the dueling piano bar.

Try this: Hurricanes are the name of the game here, but also check out the Cyclone, the Skylab and the Rainbow.

The Rusty Nail

1100 Constance St., 504-525-5515; www.rustynailnola.com

Details: Tucked away in a quiet pocket of the Warehouse District, this is a friendly neighborhood bar. On weekday afternoons, the large outdoor patio can feel like a neighborhood secret, but on game days, the place gets packed.

Try this: Head there any weekday except Thursday before 7 p.m. and all wines by the bottle are half-off.

Tchoup Yard

405 Third St.; www.tchoupyard.com

Details: The large outdoor patio bar hosts a lively scene of young professionals and Uptown neighborhood regulars. Food trucks and pop-ups provide bar snacks. On especially sweltering evenings, a separate warehouse bar with air conditioning provides a respite from the heat.

Try this: A selection of draft beers includes several rotating seasonal brands from regional brewers and are served in frosty 18-ounce schooners.

COCKTAIL LOUNGES

Relax and enjoy a well-mixed classic cocktail or let the bartender guide you.

Arnaud’s French 75

813 Bienville St., 504-523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com

Details: The iconic French Quarter bar and lounge offers a welcome escape from the Bourbon Street crowds and a more sophisticated way to unwind. The James Beard Award-winning bar program is matched with a food menu nightly from 6 p.m. and a Sunday brunch menu.

Try this: The bar’s namesake is made with Courvoisier VS, lemon juice and Moet & Chandon Champagne.

Bar Tonique

820 N. Rampart St., 504-324-6045; www.bartonique.com

Details: A cocktail pioneer on Rampart Street, the unassuming neighborhood bar has long been a favorite among locals looking for quality craft cocktails and a laid-back attitude.

Try this: Try the Blanche DuBois, a punchy combo of gin, Senior Curacao, orgeat, strawberries, lemon juice and spearmint.

Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29

321 N. Peters St., 504-609-3811; www.latitude29nola.com

Details: Tiki expert Jeff “Beachbum” Berry opened this evocative homage to long-lost tiki classics in 2014. A menu of modern tiki cuisine features dishes like sweet and savory pork ribs, taro chips with kimchi ketchup and sriracha mayo and dumpling burgers.

Try this: The Mississippi Mermaid is a combination of vodka, tamarind, allspice, lemon and banana.

Cane & Table

1113 Decatur St., 504-581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com

Details: The French Quarter cocktail den and Caribbean-inspired restaurant from the Cure &Co. crew features a rotating menu of proto-tiki drinks and a creative dinner menu from chef Alfredo Nogueira.

Try this: Try the Banana Spider, made with bananas, tart cherries and lemon grass.

The Columns

3811 St. Charles Ave., 504-899-9308; www.thecolumns.com

Details: The elegant and historic Columns Hotel in the Garden District dates back to 1883. Inside, the cozy Victorian Lounge offers classics like the Sazerac while on nicer days, the best seat in the house is out front on the hotel’s veranda, where you can watch the streetcars roll by.

Try this: If you’re starting out early here, there’s no better way than with a Brandy Milk Punch.

Revel Cafe & Bar

133 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-309-6122; www.revelcafeandbar.com

Details: Legendary barman Chris McMillian and his wife Laura opened this cocktail cafe and restaurant on a North Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City. Choose a drink from the voluminous cocktail list or just let put yourself in McMillian’s capable hands.

Try this: Try the Fernet Alexander, made with Fernet-Branca, Marie Brizard White Creme de Cacao and cream.

Sylvain

625 Chartres St., 504-265-8123; www.sylvainnola.com

Details: Few places are more charming to while away a couple of hours over drinks than in the lush, shaded courtyard of this French Quarter bar and restaurant, set in an old carriage house dating back to the 1700s.

Try this: The creative craft cocktail menu includes original drinks like the Rollin’ 20s, a refreshing mix of Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Royal Granada-Vallet, grapefruit, lime, salt and soda.

Twelve Mile Limit

500 S. Telemachus St., 504-488-8114; www.twelvemilelimit.com

Details: This unassuming neighborhood bar is home to some of the city’s best craft cocktails, late-night dance parties and packed-to-the-rafters trivia nights. Cocktails and draft beers are complemented with Latin-inspired bar snacks.

Try this: Try the Blood Orange saison on tap, from Second Line Brewing

Victory

339 Baronne St., 504-522-8664; www.victorynola.com

Details: Daniel Victory and his team turn out classic and craft cocktails in this laid-back, scarlet-trimmed Central Business District bar and lounge.

Try this: Try the Green Point, which is made with Chartreuse, rye, sweet vermouth and bitters.

SPORTS BARS

When watching a game with friends is your goooooooal ...

Bullet’s Sports Bar

2441 A.P. Tureaud Ave., 504-948-4003

Details: This 7th Ward dive bar has plenty of regulars and always offers a festive good time, especially on nights when there is live music.

Try this: You never know who you’re going to run into at Bullet’s: Last winter, former Secretary of State John Kerry caught the Original Pinettes Brass Band.

Cooter Brown’s Tavern

509 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com

Details: A Black Pearl favorite among locals and students from neighboring universities, this casual sports bar features multiple TV screens for game watching, cheap oysters and an extensive list of craft beers on tap.

Try this: Try the potent (10.5 ABV) Forest of Feelings DIPA, from Gnarly Barley Brewing.

Finn McCool’s Irish Pub

3701 Banks St., 504-486-9080; www.finnmccools.com

Details: This Mid-City Irish bar is frequented by neighborhood regulars, European expats and soccer fans. Grab a seat around the bar on game day or snag a seat at one of the picnic tables lining Banks Street.

Try this: A new menu from the crew that runs Saint-Germain includes pub grub like loaded fries and hash browns, fish and chips and some of the city’s best nachos.

Parkview Tavern

910 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-482-2680

Details: This casual Mid-City neighborhood bar has outdoor seating and a pool table inside and is a popular hangout for watching New Orleans Saints games as the streetcars roll past. It’s dog-friendly, so bring the pooch.

Try this: A weekday happy hour runs 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tracey’s

2604 Magazine St., 504-897-5413; www.traceysnola.com

Details: The Irish Channel sports bar and Irish pub is a favorite spot for game-watching, po-boys and a lively St. Patrick’s Day party.

Try this: On Wednesdays, a half-price wine happy hour is paired with 50-cent wings all day.

Wit’s Inn

141 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-486-1600; www.witsinn.com

Details: This Mid-City bar and pizza kitchen features 15 TVs, an internet jukebox and video poker — plus, outside seating overlooking Carrollton Avenue and a kitchen that says open till 2 a.m.

Try this: Try one of the signature drinks like the Witmaker or the Monsoon.

WINE BARS

In vino veritas.

Claret Wine & Cocktail Bar

1320 Magazine St., 504-766-9425; www.claretnola.com

Details: This modern Magazine Street wine bar from the team behind Tujague’s and Bar Frances features indoor and outdoor spaces, extensive wine and cocktail lists and a house-made charcuterie program from chef Marcus Woodham.

Try this: Try the Three-Legged Cat, made with Kubler absinthe, almond, lemon and Peychaud’s Bitters.

The Delachaise

3442 St. Charles Ave., 504-895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com

Details: The St. Charles Avenue wine bar and bistro is as charming on date nights as it is on a lazy Tuesday afternoon. A wine list includes more than 350 wines and there’s a lengthy selection of cheese and charcuterie to snack on.

Try this: Beat the heat with a glass of frozen riesling or frozen rose.

The Domino

3044 St. Claude Ave., 504-354-8737; www.thedominola.com

Details: A brand-new “dive wine bar” from Twelve Mile Limit’s T. Cole Newton, The Domino offers most wines at less than $10 per glass. The house spritzer is white wine and Big Easy Bucha Jazz Juice Tea. A beer list starts with PBRs for $2.

Try this: Try The Domino’s homemade pizza bagels, or bring in food from Red’s Chinese next door.

Effervescence

1036 N. Rampart St., 504-509-7644; www.nolabubbles.com

Details: This elegant Rampart Street Champagne bar specializes in all things bubbly and has a creative small plates menu from Evan Ingram and Brenna Sanders.

Try this: Bubbly flights include the Return of the Roses, a selection of three sparkling roses by the glass.

Faubourg Wines

2805 St. Claude Ave., 504-342-2217; www.faubourgwines.com

Details: The St. Claude Avenue pioneer is both a wine shop and a casual neighborhood wine bar featuring a long list of international and domestic wines with an emphasis on natural and organic selections. Guests are welcome to pull up a seat and linger over a bottle and a cheese or charcuterie plate.

Try this: The bar hosts free wine tastings every Wednesday evening.

Martin Wine Cellar

3827 Baronne St., 504-899-7411; 714 Elmeer Drive, Metairie, 504-896-7300; www.martinwine.com

Details: The family-owned wine and spirits hub features an extensive selection of domestic and imported wines, spirits and beer. An in-store deli includes a large selection of cheese, cured meats, caviar and other charcuterie plate accoutrement.

Try this: Try the Dave special, a sandwich made with rare roast beef, pate de campagne, coleslaw, tomatoes and a horseradish mayonnaise on seven-grain bread.

Patrick’s Bar Vin

730 Bienville St., 504-200-3180; www.patricksbarvin.com

Details: Though located in the heart of the French Quarter, this romantic wine bar by oenophile Patrick Van Hoorebeek feels worlds away from the Bourbon Street revelry. The shaded private courtyard is perfect for lingering over a glass or two.

Try this: Beyond the extensive wine selection, a cocktail list includes the Melon Mule, made with Grey Goose Le Melon vodka, ginger beer and lime juice.

Pearl Wine Co.

3700 Orleans Ave., Suite 1C, 504-483-6314; www.pearlwineco.com

Details: Leora Madden opened this Mid-City wine shop and bar in the American Can building in 2013, with an emphasis on female winemakers and women in the wine industry. The shop frequently hosts tastings and seminars, and the bar often has comedy nights and other events.

Try this: Pair a cheese plate from St. James Cheese Co. with a pinot noir from the Languedoc-Roussillon region of France.

Swirl Wine Bar & Market

3143 Ponce de Leon St., 504-304-0635; www.swirlnola.com

Details: The Faubourg St. John wine shop doubles as a petite bar where guests can sample a selection of wines by the glass or purchase from a list of domestic and international wines with an emphasis on European and Italian wines.

Try this: Snack on cheese and olives from the shop, or order from a selection of Mediterranean-inspired small plates from 1000 Figs next door.

Wine Institute of New Orleans (WINO)

610 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-324-8000; www.winoschool.com

Details: The downtown self-service wine bar lets guests roam the store while sampling either 1-, 2- or 4-ounce pours from more than 120 wines on tap. Get a tasting card and then start sampling.

Try this: Develop your inner oenophile with wine classes and educational get-togethers for groups.

LGBT BARS

Somewhere under the rainbow.

Bourbon Pub and Parade

801 Bourbon St., 504-529-2107; www.bourbonpub.com

Details: The two-story French Quarter bar is home to dance parties, big-name DJ visits and show tunes-themed nights. The bar also hosts drag shows and karaoke parties, and is a hotspot during Southern Decadence.

Try this: A $15 “Drink and Drown” special — unlimited well drinks and draft beer — is a Sunday night staple from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friendly Bar

2301 Chartres St., 504-943-8929

Details: This low-key Faubourg Marigny bar is a favorite with locals and neighborhood regulars. There’s a no-frills bar inside, but a better spot to sit is out front on Chartres Street for people-watching.

Try this: Pucker up with a Jolly Rancher shot in flavors like watermelon, sour apple and wild raspberry.

Golden Lantern

1239 Royal St., 504-529-2860

Details: A favorite for Carnival pre and post-parade hangouts, this French Quarter bar provides a casual — and cash only — spot to catch up with friends or watch one of the frequent drag shows, like Reba Douglas’ "Sunday Jubilee."

Try this: The Lantern’s potent and peppery Bloody Mary is garnished with pickled green beans.

Good Friends Bar

740 Dauphine St., 504-566-7191; www.goodfriendsbar.com

Details: This popular French Quarter multi-level bar and dance club is open 24 hours and features a wraparound balcony on the second story Queen’s Head Pub.

Try this: The bar’s signature cocktail, the Separator, is a frozen brandy Alexander that goes down like a milkshake but packs a kick.

Mag’s 940

940 Elysian Fields Ave., 504-948-1888

Details: The neighborhood bar and lounge is home to frequent pageant nights, burlesque performances, charity events, drag shows and karaoke parties.

Try this: Try the bar’s specialty, a White Russian.

Phoenix

941 Elysian Fields Ave.; 504-945-9264; www.phoenixbarnola.com

Details: The 24-hour, two-story leather-themed bar and club is home to huge Pride and Decadence celebrations, pool tournaments and some dance nights.

Try this: Out late or up early? The Morning Special — served from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. — features PJs coffee with a shot of booze.

LATE NIGHT/DIVE BARS

Sometimes the most special places are nothing fancy.

AllWays Lounge & Theatre

2240 St. Claude Ave., (504) 218-5778; www.theallwayslounge.net

Details: This Marigny lounge is a hotspot for New Orleans LGBT theater and is known for its burlesque, comedy, cabaret, improv, music and friendly atmosphere.

Try this: Try the Bee’s Knees cocktail made with honey syrup, gin and lemon.

Beachcorner Bar & Grill

4905 Canal St., (504) 488-7357; www.beachcornerbarandgrill.com

Details: At the Mid-City neighborhood spot Beachcorner Bar and Grill, burger and sports lovers enjoy pool tables, dart boards, and TVs. The bar claims to have the best burger in town: the 10-ounce Beach burger.

Try this: Domestic beer specials are offered during local games.

Black Penny

700 N. Rampart St., (504) 304-4779; www.blackpenny.food74.com

Details: Craft beer at cheap prices — much of it in cans — is the name of the game at Black Penny, a collaboration between Bar Tonique owner Ed Diaz and former Erin Rose manager Bert West.

Try this: More than 90 beers to choose from. Let the bartender guide you.

Buffa’s Bar & Restaurant

1001 Esplanade Ave., (504) 949-0038; www.buffasrestaurant.com

Details: Any hour, any day of the week, you can find straightforward, no-frills drinks and an expansive menu of American-style food at this classic bar with great neon.

Try this: Great local bar up front, a space for live music in the back.

The Chart Room

300 Chartres St., (504) 522-1708

Details: The Chart Room has a super-local feel for an Upper Quarter bar. Grab a Bloody Mary, margarita, or one of the beers on tap; it’s all dirt-cheap.

Try this: Hide out in the dark back area or get one of the tables adjoining the sidewalk if you smoke.

Deja Vu

400 Dauphine St., 504-523-1931; www.dejavunola.com

Details: This 24-hour staple of the Upper Quarter is a local favorite for late-night drinking, dining and round-the-clock breakfasts.

Try this: The $5 bloody mary special will cure a hangover or start you on your way to a new one.

Dry Dock Cafe

133 Delaronde St., 504-361-8240

Details: This unpretentious, fun spot just off the West Bank ferry landing is always a place to meet Algerines who enjoy nicely priced drinks, sports and a good time.

Try this: You've heard of Sex on the Beach? Try a Sex on the Levee.

El Rinconcito

218 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 484-0500

Details: A chill spot on the North Carrollton Avenue bar strip near Canal Street, El Rinconcito caters to a Hispanic crowd and can be lots of fun during European soccer matches.

Try this: Sip one of more than 30 tequilas or order a classic margarita.

F&M Patio Bar

4841 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 895-6784; www.fandmpatiobar.com

Details: College students and table dancers of all sorts make up the bulk of the late-night crew at this riverside patio bar. Head upstairs for a quieter vibe on a slow night.

Try this: Get an order (or two) of cheese fries to soak up all the booze.

Kajun’s Pub

2256 St. Claude Ave., (504) 947-3735; www.kajunpub.com

Details: Kajun’s Pub offers karaoke every night from 5 p.m. until “late.” This super-eclectic Marigny bar also offers karaoke bingo, LGBT trivia nights and other fun stuff.

Try this: Try the Breakfast Pancake, a shot of Jameson and butterscotch Schnapps chased with orange juice.

The Kingpin

1307 Lyons St., (504) 891-2373

Details: There are shuffleboards, darts, Elvis paintings, cheap drinks and no attitude allowed in this Uptown institution. Crawfish boils and New Orleans Saints games are big draws.

Try this: Try the Dirty Pompadour, made with Jagermeister and absinthe. Then call a cab.

Marie’s Bar & Kitchen

2483 Burgundy St, (504) 267-5869; www.mariesbarandkitchen.com

Details: Chef Tres Barnard ran several pop-ups in the city as well as Carrollton Station before taking over Marie’s Bar and Kitchen. This Marigny corner bar is great for people-watching (and -meeting), particularly on weekends.

Try this: Try the spicy bloody mary, topped with green beans, lemon and an olive.

Markey’s Bar

640 Louisa St., (504) 943-0785; www.markeysbar.com

Details: Markey’s first took root in the Bywater more than 100 years ago as a blue-collar spot and now is ground central for Bywater transplants looking for tap beer and shuffleboard.

Try this: Sample the variety of 25 local, domestic, and international beers.

Martine’s Lounge

2347 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-8637

Details: Owner Suzanne Accorsi of Pal’s Lounge revamped Martine’s Lounge in 2015, and you’ll swear you stepped into a 1970s rec room — albeit one with cheap craft cocktails and friendly regulars.

Try this: Try the Nitro Coffee martini with Kahlua liqueur, Stoli vanilla-flavored vodka and coffee cream.

Mimi’s in the Marigny

2601 Royal St., (504) 872-9868; www.mimismarigny.com

Details: Mimi’s is a bar with two personalities: the lower level is all craft cocktails, pool tables and vintage oak, while upstairs offers a tapas menu and a balcony view of Royal Street.

Try this: Order the Trust Me, an alcoholic surprise the bartender creates on the spot.

Molly’s at the Market

1107 Decatur St., (504) 525-5169; www.mollysatthemarket.net

Details: Molly’s is a Lower Decatur ground central for the service industry, journalists, musicians and artists. Head to the energetic front room for revelry or to the back patio to chill.

Try this: The frozen Irish coffee topped with coffee grounds is legendary.

Mid City Yacht Club

440 S. St. Patrick St., (504) 483-2517; www.midcityyachtclub.com

Details: With IPAs, sours, ales, hard seltzers and more, this sorta-sports, sorta-neighborhood bar is a drinker’s destination in a residential block of Mid-City. Opens early for international soccer.

Try this: Try the cucumber- and jalapeno-infused tequila or one of the bar’s other cocktails made with infused liquors.

Oscar’s Lounge & Restaurant Old Metairie

2027 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-9540; www.oscarsoldmetairie.com

Details: About a hundred images of Marilyn Monroe gaze down on a mostly local crowd as they shoot pool and enjoy cheap drinks on fancy Metairie Road.

Try this: Oscar’s half-pound burgers are justly famed.

Pal’s Lounge

949 N. Rendon St., (504) 488-7257; www.palslounge.com

Details: A casual neighborhood vibe infuses this lightly tattered Bayou St. John bar known for its high-end, herb-heavy craft cocktails. The Rose Sangria is a refreshing, lavender honey-tinted whistle-wetter.

Try this: Catch one of the lounge’s food and drink pop-ups seven days a week.

Poor Boys Bar

1328 St. Bernard Ave., (504) 603-2522

Details: Swing by Poor Boys any night of the week and chances are you’ll find music, drag, comedy, burlesque and more. The Seventh Ward bar is a hotspot for the local music scene, from punk to metal.

Try this: Match the casual ambience with a no-frills beer and a shot.

Rivershack Tavern

3449 River Road, Jefferson, (504) 834-4938; www.rivershacktavern.com

Details: Hailed as the home of the tacky ashtray, Rivershack Tavern will trade drinks for tacky ashtrays you bring into the bar. Eclectic memorabilia and furnishings decorate the tavern on the levee.

Try this: Try the River Rita, made with tequila, triple sec and lime juice.

Snake & Jake’s Christmas Club Lounge

7612 Oak St., (504) 861-2802; www.snakeandjakes.com

Details: Cheap-as-dirt drinks and some of the most interesting bartenders in town guarantee a memorable night at this Uptown late-night (late-late-night) watering hole. Red lights lend the Christmas-themed bar a nice “Twin Peaks” vibe.

Try this: It’s not a visit to Snake’s without a Schlitz and a visit with one of the dogs wandering around.

Winston’s Pub & Patio

531 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-8705; www.winstonspubandpatio.com

Details: Winston’s cozy interior is reminiscent of a classic English pub, complete with comfy couches, and there’s a big patio out back for smoking.

Try this: Try a Raspberry Beret, a blend of cognac, raspberry liqueur and shrub, lemon juice and sparkling wine.

FRENCH QUARTER BARS

Just 13 blocks long. Infinite drinking possibilities.

Cosimo’s Bar

1201 Burgundy St., (504) 522-9428; www.cosimosmenu.com

Details: Low-key local haunt Cosimo's has operated on a residential Burgundy Street corner since 1934. The bar is known for its friendliness and cool pool room, and there's usually a dog (or more) for petting.

Try this: Get a Bloody Ugly (Cosimo's version of a bloody mary).

Erin Rose

811 Conti St., (504) 522-3573; www.erinrosebar.com

Details: This casual Irish pub doesn't feel like it's just steps off touristy Bourbon Street, and it offers late-night specials in a nod to service industry workers.

Try this: Thick, cold and boozy frozen Irish coffee beats the summer heat.

Kerry Irish Pub

331 Decatur St., (504) 527-5954

Details: Super-chill little Irish pub with nightly music and a good mix of locals and discerning tourists.

Try this: You drink a whiskey drink, you drink a vodka drink, you drink a lager drink, you drink a cider drink ...

Napoleon House

500 Chartres St., (504) 524-9752; www.napoleonhouse.com

Details: Restaurateur Ralph Brennan bought Napoleon House in 2015 but didn't change a thing in this atmospheric 19th-century building known for opera music and muffulettas.

Try this: Go for a Pimm’s Cup, the bar’s signature.

Tropical Isle

435 Bourbon St., 610 Bourbon St., 721 Bourbon St.; www.tropicalisle.com

Details: The bar’s trademarked cocktail, the Hand Grenade, got its start during the 1984 World’s Fair, and its neon-green plastic long cup can be seen in the hand of many a Bourbon Street reveler.

Try this: Get an ultra-kitsch Shark Attack, complete with a plastic shark in the cup and a bloody pool of grenadine.

RESTAURANT BARS

These bars are destinations unto themselves.

Andrea’s Capri Blu Bar

3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.co/capri-blu-bar

Details: Capri Blu Bar at Andrea’s Restaurant resembles a Mediterranean villa and is a nice stop before eating at Andrea's or elsewhere.

Try this: Try the bar’s signature cocktail, the Capri Blu martini.

Apolline

4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881; www.apollinerestaurant.com

Details: This upscale Garden District restaurant and bar mostly dishes out American and French-inspired cuisine with a healthy dose of local ingredients. The bar’s happy hour spills out onto the restaurant’s porch overlooking Magazine Street.

Try this: Order a bottle of Albarino to pair with one of its decadent Italian seafood options.

The Bar at Ralph’s on the Park

900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com

Details: Ralph Brennan and chef Chip Flanagan are behind this Mid-City restaurant and bar known for its globally inspired cuisine. Take a seat outside when the weather is good and watch the goings-on at City Park across the street.

Try this: It’s hard to make a wrong choice with Ralph’s menu of craft cocktails, craft beers and a wide range of wines.

Bar R’evolution

777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com/bar-revolution

Details: Pre-Prohibition libations inspire the cocktail-heavy drink menu at Bar R’evolution. Its kitchen permeates the bar’s offerings with house-made ratafias and ingredients grown at chef John Folse’s White Oak Plantation.

Try this: Select the summery Belle Epoque, made with bottled in bond bourbon or a sparkling wine.

Black Duck Bar at Palace Cafe

605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com/black-duck-bar

Details: Black Duck Bar at Palace Cafe pays homage to the history of rum and sugar cane in Louisiana. Black Duck was one of the most notorious rum-running vessels in New Orleans during Prohibition.

Try this: Let the bartender school you on the bar’s more than 100 rums.

The Bombay Club

830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com

Details: The martini bar and restaurant has one of the largest martini selections in New Orleans. The French Quarter spot is known for its ambience and daily live music.

Try this: Try the signature Naked & Famous, made with Aperol, Vida Mezcal, green chartreuse and fresh lime juice.

Bouligny Tavern

3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com

Details: Nestled on a quiet corner of Magazine Street in the Garden District, the chic gastropub has refined cocktail and liquor offerings and an upscale feel.

Try this: Go for the Cat's Cradle, made with Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka, Amaro, lemon and basil.

Carmo

527 Julia St., 504-875-4132; www.cafecarmo.com

Details: A Warehouse District secret of sorts, Carmo's light and airy bar adjoins the popular restaurant and serves things like caipirianas and cajaritas.

Try this: A fun new "library room" is stocked with toys and books and looks like a 1940s rec room.

The Country Club

634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com

Details: Grab a seat at the inside bar or in the restaurant — or try to snag one of the chairs by the pool at this Bywater hotspot, known for its lively pool parties and Saturday drag brunches.

Try this: Try the Peach Palmer, made with Stoli Peach vodka, lemonade and tea.

Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander

535 Franklin Ave; www.crunola.com

Details: Cru is Chef Marlon Alexander’s first stand-alone restaurant following the success of his raw bar by the same name at Pythian Market food hall. The bar, located in the former home of Feelings Cafe, offers trivia and karaoke nights.

Try this: Order the absinthe frappe, made from absinthe, mint and soda water.

Hermes Bar at Antoine’s

725 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com/hermes-bar

Details: The Hermes Bar opened in 2009 inside Antoine’s, though the bar’s space dates back to the 19th century. It's a nice but not-too-formal alternative to nearby Bourbon Street bars.

Try this: Sip Huey Long’s favorite drink, the Ramos Gin Fizz, made with Beefeater gin, cream, lemon juice, orange flower water, egg white and club soda.

Juan’s Flying Burrito

515 Baronne St., (504) 529-5825; 2018 Magazine St., (504) 569-0000; 4724 S Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-9950; 5538 Magazine St., (504) 897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com

Details: The drinks menu at Juan’s Flying Burrito distinguishes itself with an eclectic variety of margaritas, Mexican beers and other cocktails.

Try this: Cool down with a frozen lemon berry margarita.

Katie’s Restaurant and Bar

3701 Iberville St., (504) 488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com

Details: Usually bustling Katie’s has a bar that's both a great place to wait for a table and a spot for Mid-City folks to relax.

Try this: Order the blackberry margarita.

La Casita

8400 Oak St., (504) 826-9913; www.eatlacasita.com

Details: From its perch on Oak Street, La Casita doesn’t pull any punches in its array of strong margaritas, mojitos and sangria.

Try this: Order the pineapple cilantro margarita.

Meril

424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril

Details: Meril is New Orleans chef Emeril Lagasse’s fourth local restaurant, located in the Warehouse District, and has a long wine list and specialty craft cocktails.

Try this: Try the No. 52, a mix of bourbon, house-made blueberry shrub and hibiscus syrup, Cocchi Americano aperitif wine and barrel-aged Peychaud’s bitters.

Tavolino Pizza & Lounge

141 Delaronde St., (504) 605-3365; www.facebook.com/tavolinolounge

Details: Tavolino Pizza & Lounge in Algiers Point is the joint creation of Suzanne Accorsi, of Pal’s Lounge and Martine’s Lounge, and Hillary Hanning, a longtime bartender who was a manager at Mondo. The wine list is mindful of pizza pairings while signature cocktails spice things up.

Try this: Order The Ferry Companion, a frozen daiquiri designed with a ride on the Algiers ferry in mind.

Tujague’s

823 Decatur St., (504) 525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com

Details: At Tujague’s, the ornately-framed mirror behind the bar was shipped in 1856 from Paris, where it presided over a French bistro for 90 years prior to that.

Try this: Get the mint chocolate Grasshopper cocktail, invented here in 1918.

HOTEL BARS

What's a good hotel without a great bar?

Ace Hotel Lobby Bar

600 Carondelet St., 504-900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans

Details: Craft cocktails are the jam at this handsome but not stuffy hangout in the lobby of the Ace Hotel.

Try this: If you're in an outdoor mood, head up to the poolside bar Alto.

Carousel Bar & Lounge

Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com

Details: Carousel Bar & Lounge in Hotel Monteleone hosts the city’s only revolving bar — a merry-go-round with 25 seats and ornately decorated chair backs.

Try this: Give it a whirl with a signature Vieux Carre cocktail in hand.

Hot Tin

Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500; www.hottinbar.com

Details: On the roof of the Pontchartrain Hotel, you can enjoy the night air and views of downtown New Orleans. Once a penthouse, the hot spot offers a cocktail list as eclectic and quirky as its decor.

Try this: The classic drinks include a French 75, a gimlet, and even Hot Tin's homemade version of a Hurricane cocktail.

Le Booze

Royal Sonesta, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 586-0300; www.sonesta.com

Details: Scotch, rye and other whiskeys are the specialty at this bar — as is the passing parade on Bourbon Street.

Try this: A great place to explore the world of Japanese whiskeys.

Loa

International House Hotel, 221 Camp St., (504) 553-9550; www.ihhotel.com/loa-bar

Details: Fresh herbs and fruit, tinctures and homemade bitters all are in the arsenal of bartender Alan Walter in this dramatic, Instagram-worthy lobby bar.

Try this: Ask the bartender what's fresh and new.

Royal Bar

Royal Frenchmen Hotel, 700 Frenchmen St., (504) 619-9660; www.royalfrenchmenhotel.com/royal-bar

Details: A block up from the major madness of Frenchmen Street, this chic bar facing Washington Square Park has free nightly live music and outdoor seating.

Try this: At happy hour (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.), classic martinis are only $3.

MUSIC BARS

Dance, and drink, the night away.

Blue Nile

532 Frenchmen St. (504) 766-6193; www.bluenilelive.com

Details: Blue Nile is a staple of the Frenchmen Street musical scene and features a big balcony where you can chill and watch the action.

Try this: Get a local IPA.

d.b.a.

618 Frenchmen St., (504) 942-3731; www.dbaneworleans.com

Details: Lots of early shows are free at d.b.a., which offers a mix of jazz, brass band and other local music.

Try this: More than 20 beers on tap, with an emphasis on Louisiana breweries.

House of Blues

225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans

Details: Even if you're not going to a show, you can hang out at HOB's Voodoo Garden and chill.

Try this: Try the Havana Twist mojito, made with Havana Club three-year rum, simple syrup, fresh mint, raspberries, blackberries and lime.

Kermit's Treme Mother-in-Law Lounge

1500 N. Claiborne Ave., 504-975-3955

Details: Free or cheap local eats, great music and friendly locals are the draws at this colorful spot in the 7th Ward.

Try this: Kermit Ruffins just announced that all locals (with ID) get in free for his shows at 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Sweet.

Le Bon Temps Roule

4801 Magazine St., (504) 895-8117; www.lbtrnola.com

Details: Enjoy the music by the stage at this classic Uptown music spot or rack up a game of pool in the next room.

Try this: Currently serving free oysters on Thursdays. Pass it on.

Maple Leaf

8316 Oak St., (504) 866-9359; www.mapleleafbar.com

Details: Everyone from members of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Johnny Vidacovich to Bruce Springsteen and the Iguanas have played at Maple Leaf Bar during its 45-year history.

Try this: Rebirth Brass Band Tuesdays at 10 p.m. are a must.

One Eyed Jacks

615 Toulouse St. (504) 569-8361; www.oneeyedjacks.net

Details: One Eyed Jacks hosts music, burlesque, dance, and other shows seven days a week in a lurid-red space with a bordello feel.

Try this: Beer and a shot is the way to go.

Santos Bar

1135 Decatur St., (504) 605-3533; www.santosbar.com

Details: The Lower Decatur rock ’n’ roll bar also has a great upstairs space where you can grab a cheap brew and hang out on the balcony.

Try this: Go for the Corpse Reviver cocktail, made from gin, lillet, triple sec, lemon juice and absinthe.

Siberia

2227 St. Claude Ave., (504) 265-8855; www.siberialounge.com

Details: A favorite of locals, Siberia is a live music venue offering shows in a wildly eclectic mix of genres, including Eastern Bloc music, punk, and bounce. A Brazilian pop-up is scheduled to open soon.

Try this: $6 will get you either a PBR and shot of Jameson or a Modelo tallboy and a shot of tequila.

Sidney’s Saloon

1200 St. Bernard Ave., (504) 224-2672; www.sidneyssaloon.com

Details: The 7th Ward watering hole hosts free comedy shows, dance parties and lots of live music.

Try this: Get a guava wheat beer, and don’t miss the free ice cream on Thursdays.

The Spotted Cat Music Club

623 Frenchmen St., (504) 943-3887; www.spottedcatmusicclub.com

Details: The Spotted Cat has hours of music every night and is the traditional home base for CNN's New Year's broadcast from New Orleans with Drunk Don Lemon.

Try this: Keep it simple: a beer or a rum-and-Coke.

Vaughan’s Lounge

4229 Dauphine St., (504) 947-5562

Details: The ramshackle shack in the Bywater was a local secret for years, but the secret is out. One of the best places in town to hear a brass band.

Try this: Thursdays usually brings free red beans and rice in addition to music.