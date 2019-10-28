Dealing with New Orleans’ humidity is a challenge for Ehren Abbott and his pursuit of notoriously fickle meringue. The challenge inspired him to perfect a moisture-resistant recipe and create an array of innovative treats for his Lord of Meringues business.
Gambit: Why did you focus on meringues?
Abbott: I first had the idea to try making them when I was in Gruyeres, Switzerland. A castle there has a cafe designed by the guy who did the art design for the “Alien” movies. It looks like a spaceship in this old castle. I saw meringues on the menu. I had had meringues before — in pie, classic American style — but that was the first time I had the crunchy confection.
I thought, “You don’t really see this much in the U.S. I wonder if I could do something with this?” I researched it and saw that they are big in Latin America, Europe and parts of Asia. Why not work on introducing them here?
I worked on the recipe for over a year to get it right for the humidity of New Orleans. If there’s moisture in the air, it’s really difficult to make any kind of sugar work. Sometimes I was like, “Why couldn’t I have picked something else, a cookie?” People who do sugar work have a special type of insanity.
There was a lot of experimentation, trial and error — a lot of error. I tried to do a version of the scientific method where I changed one variable at a time. If a batch would fail, I would analyze what I did wrong and change one thing for the next batch. I finally figured out a way to manipulate the humidity for long enough to make some meringues.
At the time, I was a cook at Salon by Sucre during the day, and I worked on my meringues at night and on weekends. After Sucre, I went to graduate school for translation, then pivoted more toward meringues.
G: What inspires your creations?
A: I’ve always loved seasonal flavors and holidays, anything festive, and meringue is a vehicle for different flavors and textures. You can have soft meringue in a pie, or crunchy, or chewy or a combination. I try to incorporate reliable flavors that everybody likes but also some you wouldn’t expect to see in a meringue. In the spring I was doing cassis and now pumpkin spice and pear. I love playing with flavor combinations and seeing what’s different but works.
I try to think about flavor, color, texture and shape. I do kisses with ridges on them, the standard meringue-shaped thing. I also do lollipops, mini lollipops and a bark. That was an idea I had when I was trying to work with ingredients that degrade in meringue batter. Anything with oil in it will immediately ruin a meringue. I wanted to add toffee, which has butter and ruins meringues. The result was a flat, crispy bark. Now I do shards of different flavors including birthday cake with vanilla, almond and a butter extract.
G: How do you see your business evolving?
A: I hope to keep growing my wholesale accounts. I’m at L. Delaney’s Imaginarium on Magazine Street, Relish on Metairie Road and Chez Pierre. One day I may outgrow my home kitchen and move to a commercial space. I want to see where it takes me, to grow it as much as possible.