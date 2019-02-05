Angelo Brocato
214 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-0078; www.angelobrocatoicecream.com
Cannoli are pastries filled with chocolate and vanilla ricotta. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Bakery Bar
1179 Annunciation St., (504) 513-8664; www.bakery.bar A rainbow doberge cake has seven different colored layers and white icing. No reservations. Brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night Tue.-Sun. $$
Blue Dot Donuts
4301 Canal St., (504) 218-4866; www.bluedotdonuts.com
The selection of baked goods includes plain, chocolate-glazed, jelly-filled and creative flavored donuts, as well as donut holes, eclairs, apple fritters and bacon-maple long johns. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $
Buttermilk Drop Bakery
1781 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 252-4538; www.buttermilkdrop.com
Buttermilk drops are available in red velvet and chocolate-covered versions. Breakfast and lunch daily. Delivery available. No reservations. $
CC’s Coffee House
Citywide; www.ccscoffee.com
The Mochasippi is a creamy frozen espresso drink in flavors such as chocolate, caramel, peppermint and hazelnut and is topped with whipped cream. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Cafe Du Monde
Citywide; www.cafedumonde.com
Cafe Du Monde is known for beignets topped with powdered sugar. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Some locations accept cash only. $
Cherry Espresso Bar
1581 Magazine St.; 4877 Laurel St., (504) 875-3699; www.cherrycoffeeroasters.com
A breakfast sandwich features scrambled eggs, bacon, spinach and cheddar cheese on toasted challah. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Ciro’s Cote Sud Restaurant
7918 Maple St., (504) 866-9551; www.cotesudrestaurant.com Bianca pizza is topped with mozzarella, feta, artichoke hearts, spinach, tomatoes, onion, pesto and garlic-herb sauce. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks and cash only. $$
Croissant d’Or Patisserie
617 Ursulines Ave., (504) 524-4663; www.croissantdornola.com
Almond croissants have almond paste on the inside and sliced almonds on top. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Cupcake Fairies
2511 Bayou Road, (504) 333-9356; www.cupcakefairies.com
Cupcake flavors include chocolate, lemon, almond, strawberry, vanilla and red velvet. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $
French Truck Coffee
217 Chartres St., (504) 605-2899; 1200 Magazine St., (504) 298-1115; 2917 Magazine St., (504) 399-9890; 4536 Dryades St., (504) 702-1900; www.frenchtruckcoffee.com
The coffee shop has a selection of pastries from Gracious Bakery. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
Gambino’s Bakery
4821 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-7500; www.gambinos.com
Lemon and chocolate doberge cakes feature six layers of buttermilk cake, buttercream filling and fondant icing. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Gerald’s Donuts
2101 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 252-9498; 6901 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 277-0030; www.geraldsdonuts.com
Gerald’s Dozen includes any 12 ring doughnuts plus doughnut holes. No reservations. Open 24 hours. $
Hey! Cafe & Coffee Roastery
2606 St. Louis St.; 4332 Magazine St.; www.heycafe.biz The limited selection of baked goods includes bagels from Humble Bagel and vegan items from Girls Gone Vegan. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
The Kupcake Factory
3319 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 464-8884; 6233 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 267-3328; www.thekupcakefactory.com
The 24 Karrot is a walnut-carrot cupcake topped with orange cream cheese frosting. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Maple Street Patisserie
7638 Maple St., (504) 304-1526; www.cargocollective.com/maplestreetpatisserie Baked goods include Belgian chocolate fudge cake. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $
Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery
925 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 684-0090; 22022 Marshall Road, Mandeville, (985) 898-2444; www.nonnaskingcakes.com
King cakes feature braided sweet dough topped with icing and sugar. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
PJ’s Coffee
Citywide; www.pjscoffee.com
Granitas are slushy frozen coffee drinks available in chocolate or caramel flavors. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Pulp and Grind
644 Camp St., (504) 510-4037; www.pulpandgrind.com
A Popeye juice includes apple, spinach, kale and lemon. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Rue de la Course
1140 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-4343; www.ruedelacourse.com
Hot caffe mocha is espresso and hot cocoa topped with whipped cream and powdered cocoa. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Shake Sugary
3304 St. Claude Ave., (504) 355-9345; www.shakesugary.com
Baked goods include king cakes, muffins, scones, sweet rolls, doughnuts, croissants, fruit Danishes, pecan sticky buns and more. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Sun. $
Sucre
622 Conti St., (504) 267-7098; 3025 Magazine St., (504) 520-8311; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-2277; www.shopsucre.com
King cakes feature braided brioche dough filled with whipped cream cheese, cinnamon and sugar and glazed in purple, green and gold. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $