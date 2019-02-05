Caribbean/Cuban 14 Parishes
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; www.14parishes.com Jamaican-style oxtail stew is served with two sides such as plantains, jasmine rice, cabbage and rice and peas. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Boswell’s Jamaican Grill Restaurant
3521 Tulane Ave., (504) 482-6600 Jerk chicken comes with plantains and two sides such as rice and peas, callaloo greens, rice, french fries or steamed vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Churros Cafe
3100 Kingman St., Metairie, (504) 885-6516 Slow-roasted pork is marinated in orange, garlic and herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$
El Libre
3151 Calhoun St., (504) 309-2699; www.ellibrenola.com
The Cuban sandwich is mojo-marinated slow-roasted pork shoulder pressed on Cuban-style bread with ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Manolito
508 Dumaine St., (504) 603-2740; www.manolitonola.com
Ropa vieja tops corn arepas and is served with pickles. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner daily. $$
Que Rico Cuban Cafe
4200 Magazine St., (504) 827-1398; www.facebook.com/quericocubancafe
Pork tops a salad of greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions served with tostones. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
The Rum House
3128 Magazine St., (504) 941-7560; www.therumhouse.com
Duck Duck Goose tacos are filled with twice-cooked duck, duck cracklings, vinegar slaw and tamarind sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$