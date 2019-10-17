The local hot dog scene is about to get wackier with the arrival of The Wacked Out Weiner, where diners can choose from more than 50 toppings for their hot dogs and sausages. The restaurant opens Monday, Oct. 21 at 3102 Fern St. in Gert Town, across Earhart Blvd. from Dunbar’s Famous Creole Cuisine.
The New Orleans location is an independently owned and operated franchise of The Wacked Out Weiner, which originated in Mobile in 2016 and has 11 locations across Alabama, Florida and Missouri.
The New Orleans Weiner is owned by Michele and Erica Lenart, who learned about the franchise when a friend opened the chain’s Cullman, Alabama location.
“I laughed at her about it,” Michele Lenart says. “Then we went to the Pensacola (Florida) store, and it was really good.”
Lenart says that when she and her wife began dating, she refused to eat hot dogs.
“I got burnt out as a kid,” she sats.
Her family began a tradition called “fancy hot dog night,” which involved putting all sorts of unusual toppings on hot dogs.
The New Orleans location will serve franchise recipes as well as local tweaks. Meats include Nathan’s franks as well as Mississippi-made Polk sausages. A vegan sausage and vegan chili also are available. The franchise’s popular offerings include the Backyard Dog with baked beans, coleslaw, barbecue sauce, jalapenos and onions, and the Wacky Macky, topped with macaroni and cheese and bacon.
One recipe the Lenarts are importing from Cullman is the Wacky Winfrey, covered with chili, cheese and Fruity Pebbles cereal. That unusual preparation, the result of spilled cereal, has become the Cullman location’s most popular dog.
Prior to opening, the Lenarts held a contest on social media for a New Orleans-themed dog. The winner is a muffuletta dog with olive salad, a mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, olive oil, vinegar aioli and toasted sesame seeds.
The most expensive item on the menu is $14.95, which includes three sausages with unlimited toppings, chips and a drink. A regular combo, which includes a Nathan’s all-beef hot dog with unlimited toppings, chips and a drink, is $6.95.
The store will offer Hot Dog Happy Hour from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with specials including a two-topping dog for $3 and potato tots with cheese for $3. Kids will eat for half-price on Mondays, and first responders, police, EMTs, veterans and active duty military personnel will receive a 20 percent discount every day.
The Wacked Out Weiner will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and will accept cash, credit cards and Apple Pay.