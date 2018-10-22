Former Texan Brett Thorne spent time in Austin and San Antonio developing a love for their breakfast taco scenes, and in June he decided to start his own business. Through BB’s Breakfast Tacos (www.facebook.com/bbstacos), Thorne delivers his food to coffee shops and cafes across the city. Taco lovers can find them most mornings at Hey! Cafe, Solo Espresso, Mammoth Espresso, Pulp & Grind, Coffee Science, Orange Couch and The Rook Cafe. Thorne spoke to Gambit about the taco business.
Gambit: Why did you start a taco business?
Thorne: I moved to New Orleans a year ago. I grew up in San Antonio, Texas, and for about 10 years before I moved to New Orleans I lived in Austin. That’s the breakfast taco mecca of the world. They’re just everywhere there. I think it’s mostly that there’s a strong Hispanic influence — the closer you get to the border [the more] you’re going to find that. But it’s kind of a mystery to me still that it’s not a bigger thing here. Who doesn’t love breakfast tacos?
When I was in college, it was a social thing: having people over and cooking up some breakfast tacos. When I moved here — and my girlfriend also moved here — we were always looking for breakfast tacos. We found some great street tacos, but we couldn’t find anything like in Austin. We joked that it could be a good business opportunity.
Tom (Oliver) from Coffee Science was my first customer, and within two weeks he tripled his order, so I figured we might be on to something. (I make) sausage, egg and cheese (tacos); bacon, egg and cheese; a chorizo, potato, egg and cheese; and sweet potato, black bean and green bell pepper.
Now that I’ve started doing this, I’ve been talking to a lot of people and hearing about other places. There’s a place called La Macarena (Pupuseria & Latin Cafe) and they do some breakfast tacos that are good, and Pagoda (Cafe) makes good ones, too. I’ve found some really good street tacos at food trucks but not (the breakfast) kind with bacon, egg and cheese.
G: How much has the business grown?
T: I started working out of Stepping Stone Kitchen, which is awesome. I deliver a few times a week to each shop — usually between 6 a.m. and 7:30 to 8 a.m., when [the tacos are] at their freshest.
I think (I make) about 600 a week. A couple of shops just upped their orders. For the last couple of months, it’s been between 450 and 550, on average. I would love to find a local bakery that has the scale to make 600 to 700 tortillas a week — the fresher and more local the better. The tortilla can make or break the taco.
I’m content with it right now. It didn’t start as a joke, but it also didn’t start as a thing that I thought would take off the way it has. I think for now, because I’m in school, I’m probably good to keep it the way it is. It’s going well so far and I’d like to keep growing it.
G: Are there any other Tex-Mex dishes you miss?
T: From San Antonio, yes. There was a restaurant where my family would eat [while I was] growing up called Los Barrios. The cheese enchiladas there were just mind-blowing. It was the best Tex-Mex I ever had.