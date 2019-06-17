Liz Williams, former president and founder of the Southern Food & Beverage Museum (SoFAB), recently announced she would step down to focus on a more academic and curatorial role at the museum. She since has returned to writing (she previously co-wrote “The Encyclopedia of Law and Food” and “Lift Your Spirits: A Celebratory History of Cocktail Culture in New Orleans” and is the author of “New Orleans: A Food Biography") with her brand-new “Unique Eats and Eateries of New Orleans,” which takes readers on a tour of lesser known restaurants that serve up memorable experiences.
Gambit: How did you choose the restaurants you cover in your book?
Williams: The name of the book is “Unique Eats and Eateries of New Orleans,” so a lot of the decision was, what kind of experience do you get by going somewhere that is unique? Whether it’s particularly old, or whether it’s just an interesting place to go because it has fabulous art, that was really the guiding principle. It was not all about the food the way most guide books are, like “the 20 best po-boy places.” This was more about the experience. The restaurants I chose could be dives, or obscure, but they all had to be interesting places to go. One example from my book is Heard Dat (Kitchen), a restaurant in Central City that’s going to surprise you. The food is just as good as any white tablecloth restaurant, but it feels like you’re going into a fast-food place when you go in. The food is extraordinary, and you’re in a place that doesn’t necessarily jibe with the kind of food that you’re getting, but it’s just great. Here you are in the middle of the city, you can get something really quickly, and it’s extraordinary food.
G: So your focus was more on the experience, rather than being food or neighborhood-specific.
W: Yes. My criteria was simply good food and a unique place to be. Our perceptions of restaurants are about the whole experience. If you go someplace and the food is extraordinary but the service is bad, or it’s just not a pleasant place to be, you’re probably not going to go back. So eating is about much more than the food, which is one big takeaway from the book. I also think the things people choose to order in restaurants is interesting [in New Orleans]. Usually people order something they wouldn’t make at home because it’s too much trouble, the ingredients are too difficult to come by, or it makes too much mess. If you’re cooking something that you think is wonderful at home, like if you think your gumbo is the best, you would likely not order it at a restaurant. Also things like oysters and crawfish that are difficult to find and make in smaller portions — you’re not going to buy 12 oysters in their shells and shuck them. That’s a part of the restaurant culture here that people really enjoy. So it’s about more than just the food.
G: Did you see a current void in food writing that you wanted to fill?
W: If you’re a local who says, “I’m going to buy a copy of this book and keep it in my guest room” so that when guests come and they say “I want this or that,” then this book can give an easy answer. That was certainly a part of it. [My book] isn’t the approach that a lot of dining guides take, so that was something that I thought would be helpful and would allow somebody to say, “I want to do something unusual.” For a tourist who says, “I want to do something that only locals do,” this book would be a way to find out how to do it. If somebody says, “I want to take a ride on the river and have dinner,” you can look in this book and find out how to do that. There’s so many restaurants in New Orleans. You really need some way to cut through it. If you only have four chances to eat here and you’re from out of town, it can be crazy to decide where to go and try to narrow it down. Hopefully this book will help both our tourists and locals who want to get to know their city better. — HOLLY HOBBS
Liz Williams will sign her latest book at the Uptown Farmers Market, 200 Broadway St., on Monday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission is free.