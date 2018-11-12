Copper_Vine_bartender_Seth_Dragon_002

Bartender Seth Dragon fills a glass from a wine tap at Copper Vine in the CBD/Warehouse District.

 Photo by Cheryl Gerber

New Orleans has a wealth of bars of all types, offering everything from craft cocktails and piano music to shots and beer with burlesque shows. Just pick the atmosphere you want — a romantic, upscale scene for a date or a raucous party bar for a night out with friends — and fun times will follow. Gambit's Big Bar Guide offers the rundown on lots of watering holes around the city, arranged by neighborhood. Bottoms up!

