Nole, a new restaurant from Al Copeland Jr.,will open next month in the former spot of Cheesecake Bistro by Copelands at 2001 St. Charles Ave.
The new restaurant will blend the flavors of Latin America and New Orleans and is a collaboration between chef Chris Lusk and Copeland.
Lusk, a veteran of the fine dining scene in New Orleans, has helmed kitchens at the Caribbean Room, Restaurant R’evolution and Cafe Adelaide, among others. At Nole, dishes may include salsa made with red beans, Latin-style street corn with lime aioli, blue crab and Creole cream cheese, and paella with chorizo and cochon du lait.
Al Copeland opened Cheesecake Bistro in 2001, replacing another of his restaurant concepts, Straya. The space has been vacant since last May.
Nole is expected to open in late March. It will serve lunch and dinner daily and brunch on Sundays.