Bet there's some on this list you haven't tried — or even heard of — yet.

Bar Marilou

546 Carondelet St., 504-814-7711

Details: Parisian hospitality group Quixotic Projects debuted its first U.S. bar inside the Maison de la Luz hotel last month — a swanky aperitif-themed cocktail bar that specializes in low-alcohol cocktails and natural wines.

Try this: Negroni lovers should try the Monarca — a spin on the drink made with Mexican rum, mezcal, Martini Riserva Speciale and Italian vermouth.

The Elysian Bar

2317 Burgundy St., 504-356-6769; www.theelysianbar.com

Details: The team behind Bywater wine hotspot Bacchanal helms the kitchen and bar, which is tucked inside the Hotel Peter & Paul in the Faubourg Marigny. A menu of small and shared plates from chef Alex Harrell is met with an all-domestic wine list and a vermouth and spritz-heavy cocktail selection.

Try this: A daily “Aperitivo Hour” runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring a selection of low-alcohol cocktails for $7.

The Franklin

2600 Dauphine St., 504-267-0640; www.thefranklinnola.com

Details: A martini-inspired bar program anchors the cocktail menu at this Faubourg Marigny gastropub, which reopened with a new kitchen and bar staff in March. The restaurant and bar’s backdrop features dim lighting, sleek decor and an extensive art collection.

Try this: A smoked martini features dry vermouth, salt and Islay single-malt Scotch.

Jewel of the South

1026 St. Louis St., 504-265-8816; www.jewelnola.com

Details: Veteran bartending duo Nick Detrich and Chris Hannah teamed up to create the bar program at this charming restaurant inside a French Quarter Creole cottage that dates to the 1830s. The Brandy Crusta, the restaurant’s signature cocktail, pays homage to the drink’s original creator and owner of a 19th-century restaurant of the same name, Joseph Santini.

Try this: Pair a cocktail with one of chef Philip Whitmarsh’s elegant dinner plates, like a salt-baked beet root with a soft egg and apple.

Longway Tavern

719 Toulouse St., 504-962-9696; www.longwaytavern.com

Details: Situated in a historic French Quarter cottage, this lively and modern bar and restaurant is a partnership between Barrel Proof owner Robert LeBlanc and bartending pro Liam Deegan. A slim bar framed with cozy booths leads the way to a lush courtyard in the rear.

Try this: The Florodoro cocktail is a refreshing quaff featuring Botanist Gin, Islay Dry Fino sherry, lemon, raspberry and ginger beer.

Manolito

508 Dumaine St., 504-603-2740; www.manolitonola.com

Details: Bartenders Chris Hannah, Nick Detrich and Konrad Kantor teamed up to open this tribute to Cuban cantinero culture in a petite bi-level space on Dumaine Street. Traditional Cuban fare like ropa vieja and croquetas are paired with a selection of classic Cuban cocktails.

Try this: Get the Papa Doble, inspired by one of Hemingway’s favorite drinks, made with grapefruit, rum and maraschino liqueur.

Saint-Germain

3054 St. Claude Ave., 504-218-8729; www.saintgermainnola.com

Details: Part wine bar, part bistro and garden party, this charming St. Claude Avenue space features a creative selection of natural and organic wines and an envelope-pushing dinner menu that feels refined, elegant and approachable.

Try this: Try the Gare du Nord, made with cognac, sweet vermouth and yellow chartreuse.

Wrong Iron

3532 Toulouse St., 504-302-0528; www.wrongiron.com

Details: This Mid-City beer garden is dog-friendly with a laid-back outdoor vibe. Right off the Lafitte Greenway, Wrong Iron is a casual spot with fire pits, bocce ball games and a rotating cast of food trucks that lends itself well to group gatherings.

Try this: Choose from one of over 50 draft beers or one of the bar’s four slushy cocktails on tap, like the frozen Moscow Mule or strawberry frose.