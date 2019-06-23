Sometimes the most special places are nothing fancy.

AllWays Lounge & Theatre

2240 St. Claude Ave., (504) 218-5778; www.theallwayslounge.net

Details: This Marigny lounge is a hotspot for New Orleans LGBT theater and is known for its burlesque, comedy, cabaret, improv, music and friendly atmosphere.

Try this: Try the Bee’s Knees cocktail made with honey syrup, gin and lemon.

Beachcorner Bar & Grill

4905 Canal St., (504) 488-7357; www.beachcornerbarandgrill.com

Details: At the Mid-City neighborhood spot Beachcorner Bar and Grill, burger and sports lovers enjoy pool tables, dart boards, and TVs. The bar claims to have the best burger in town: the 10-ounce Beach burger.

Try this: Domestic beer specials are offered during local games.

Black Penny

700 N. Rampart St., (504) 304-4779; www.blackpenny.food74.com

Details: Craft beer at cheap prices — much of it in cans — is the name of the game at Black Penny, a collaboration between Bar Tonique owner Ed Diaz and former Erin Rose manager Bert West.

Try this: More than 90 beers to choose from. Let the bartender guide you.

Buffa’s Bar & Restaurant

1001 Esplanade Ave., (504) 949-0038; www.buffasrestaurant.com

Details: Any hour, any day of the week, you can find straightforward, no-frills drinks and an expansive menu of American-style food at this classic bar with great neon.

Try this: Great local bar up front, a space for live music in the back.

The Chart Room

300 Chartres St., (504) 522-1708

Details: The Chart Room has a super-local feel for an Upper Quarter bar. Grab a Bloody Mary, margarita, or one of the beers on tap; it’s all dirt-cheap.

Try this: Hide out in the dark back area or get one of the tables adjoining the sidewalk if you smoke.

Deja Vu

400 Dauphine St., 504-523-1931; www.dejavunola.com

Details: This 24-hour staple of the Upper Quarter is a local favorite for late-night drinking, dining and round-the-clock breakfasts.

Try this: The $5 bloody mary special will cure a hangover or start you on your way to a new one.

Dry Dock Cafe

133 Delaronde St., 504-361-8240

Details: This unpretentious, fun spot just off the West Bank ferry landing is always a place to meet Algerines who enjoy nicely priced drinks, sports and a good time.

Try this: You've heard of Sex on the Beach? Try a Sex on the Levee.

El Rinconcito

218 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 484-0500

Details: A chill spot on the North Carrollton Avenue bar strip near Canal Street, El Rinconcito caters to a Hispanic crowd and can be lots of fun during European soccer matches.

Try this: Sip one of more than 30 tequilas or order a classic margarita.

F&M Patio Bar

4841 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 895-6784; www.fandmpatiobar.com

Details: College students and table dancers of all sorts make up the bulk of the late-night crew at this riverside patio bar. Head upstairs for a quieter vibe on a slow night.

Try this: Get an order (or two) of cheese fries to soak up all the booze.

Kajun’s Pub

2256 St. Claude Ave., (504) 947-3735; www.kajunpub.com

Details: Kajun’s Pub offers karaoke every night from 5 p.m. until “late.” This super-eclectic Marigny bar also offers karaoke bingo, LGBT trivia nights and other fun stuff.

Try this: Try the Breakfast Pancake, a shot of Jameson and butterscotch Schnapps chased with orange juice.

The Kingpin

1307 Lyons St., (504) 891-2373

Details: There are shuffleboards, darts, Elvis paintings, cheap drinks and no attitude allowed in this Uptown institution. Crawfish boils and New Orleans Saints games are big draws.

Try this: Try the Dirty Pompadour, made with Jagermeister and absinthe. Then call a cab.

Marie’s Bar & Kitchen

2483 Burgundy St, (504) 267-5869; www.mariesbarandkitchen.com

Details: Chef Tres Barnard ran several pop-ups in the city as well as Carrollton Station before taking over Marie’s Bar and Kitchen. This Marigny corner bar is great for people-watching (and -meeting), particularly on weekends.

Try this: Try the spicy bloody mary, topped with green beans, lemon and an olive.

Markey’s Bar

640 Louisa St., (504) 943-0785; www.markeysbar.com

Details: Markey’s first took root in the Bywater more than 100 years ago as a blue-collar spot and now is ground central for Bywater transplants looking for tap beer and shuffleboard.

Try this: Sample the variety of 25 local, domestic, and international beers.

Martine’s Lounge

2347 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-8637

Details: Owner Suzanne Accorsi of Pal’s Lounge revamped Martine’s Lounge in 2015, and you’ll swear you stepped into a 1970s rec room — albeit one with cheap craft cocktails and friendly regulars.

Try this: Try the Nitro Coffee martini with Kahlua liqueur, Stoli vanilla-flavored vodka and coffee cream.

Mimi’s in the Marigny

2601 Royal St., (504) 872-9868; www.mimismarigny.com

Details: Mimi’s is a bar with two personalities: the lower level is all craft cocktails, pool tables and vintage oak, while upstairs offers a tapas menu and a balcony view of Royal Street.

Try this: Order the Trust Me, an alcoholic surprise the bartender creates on the spot.

Molly’s at the Market

1107 Decatur St., (504) 525-5169; www.mollysatthemarket.net

Details: Molly’s is a Lower Decatur ground central for the service industry, journalists, musicians and artists. Head to the energetic front room for revelry or to the back patio to chill.

Try this: The frozen Irish coffee topped with coffee grounds is legendary.

Mid City Yacht Club

440 S. St. Patrick St., (504) 483-2517; www.midcityyachtclub.com

Details: With IPAs, sours, ales, hard seltzers and more, this sorta-sports, sorta-neighborhood bar is a drinker’s destination in a residential block of Mid-City. Opens early for international soccer.

Try this: Try the cucumber- and jalapeno-infused tequila or one of the bar’s other cocktails made with infused liquors.

Oscar’s Lounge & Restaurant Old Metairie

2027 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-9540; www.oscarsoldmetairie.com

Details: About a hundred images of Marilyn Monroe gaze down on a mostly local crowd as they shoot pool and enjoy cheap drinks on fancy Metairie Road.

Try this: Oscar’s half-pound burgers are justly famed.

Pal’s Lounge

949 N. Rendon St., (504) 488-7257; www.palslounge.com

Details: A casual neighborhood vibe infuses this lightly tattered Bayou St. John bar known for its high-end, herb-heavy craft cocktails. The Rose Sangria is a refreshing, lavender honey-tinted whistle-wetter.

Try this: Catch one of the lounge’s food and drink pop-ups seven days a week.

Poor Boys Bar

1328 St. Bernard Ave., (504) 603-2522

Details: Swing by Poor Boys any night of the week and chances are you’ll find music, drag, comedy, burlesque and more. The Seventh Ward bar is a hotspot for the local music scene, from punk to metal.

Try this: Match the casual ambience with a no-frills beer and a shot.

Rivershack Tavern

3449 River Road, Jefferson, (504) 834-4938; www.rivershacktavern.com

Details: Hailed as the home of the tacky ashtray, Rivershack Tavern will trade drinks for tacky ashtrays you bring into the bar. Eclectic memorabilia and furnishings decorate the tavern on the levee.

Try this: Try the River Rita, made with tequila, triple sec and lime juice.

Snake & Jake’s Christmas Club Lounge

7612 Oak St., (504) 861-2802; www.snakeandjakes.com

Details: Cheap-as-dirt drinks and some of the most interesting bartenders in town guarantee a memorable night at this Uptown late-night (late-late-night) watering hole. Red lights lend the Christmas-themed bar a nice “Twin Peaks” vibe.

Try this: It’s not a visit to Snake’s without a Schlitz and a visit with one of the dogs wandering around.

Winston’s Pub & Patio

531 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-8705; www.winstonspubandpatio.com

Details: Winston’s cozy interior is reminiscent of a classic English pub, complete with comfy couches, and there’s a big patio out back for smoking.

Try this: Try a Raspberry Beret, a blend of cognac, raspberry liqueur and shrub, lemon juice and sparkling wine.