Deli Breaux Mart
315 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 262-0750; 2904 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5565; 3233 Magazine St., (504) 262-6019; 9647 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-8146; www.breauxmart.com
One lunch special is fried catfish served with sides such as baked macaroni and cheese or hushpuppies. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Canseco’s Market
1519 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 835-5979; 3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 322-2594; 5217 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 218-8426; 6723 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 266-2059; www.cansecos.com
The deli counter serves a roast beef po-boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Dorignac’s Food Center
710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-8216; www.dorignacs.com
Weekly specials include barbecued ribs served with sides such as baked macaroni and cheese, baked beans and vegetables. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. Checks accepted. $
Empire State Delicatessen
701 Poydras St., Suite 130, (504) 412-8326; www.empirestatedeli.com
The Bronx Bomber features Boar’s Head Genoa salami, pepperoni, sweet capocollo, sharp picante provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato. Pepperoncini peppers are an optional addition. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for larger parties. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Francesca by Katie’s
515 Harrison Ave., (504) 266-2511; www.francescadeli.com
A Legend po-boy is stuffed with cochon de lait and barbecue shrimp. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Goldberg Fine Foods
925 Common St., (504) 267-3564; www.goldbergbagel.com
Reuben egg rolls are wontons filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese and served with Thousand Island dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Green to Go
400 Poydras St., Suite 130; 2633 Napoleon Ave., (504) 460-3160; www.greentogonola.com
Vegan garbanzo soup is made with turmeric and coconut milk. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Guillory’s Deli & Tamales
3708 Derbigny St., Metairie, (504) 833-1390; www.guillorysdeliandtamales.com
A tamale sandwich is topped with chili and cheese. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $
Joey’s Grill
Joey Jeanfreau’s Meats, 2324 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 271-8216; www.jeanfreausmeats.com
A veal Swiss melt is topped with grilled onions. No reservations. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Kosher Cajun New York Deli & Grocery
3519 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2010; www.koshercajun.com
The J&N sandwich features corned beef, pastrami, coleslaw, horseradish and mustard on rye bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Thu. Checks accepted. $$
Mardi Gras Zone
2706 Royal St., (504) 947-8787; www.mardigraszone.com
Toppings for wood-oven baked pizzas include cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage and vegetables. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Martin Wine Cellar
714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, (504) 896-7350; 3827 Baronne St., (504) 894-7444; www.martinwine.com
The Chopper includes pulled oven-roasted chicken breast, greens, bacon, tomato, boiled egg, radishes and Russian dressing served in a flour tortilla. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Quartermaster Deli
1100 Bourbon St., (504) 529-1416; www.quartermasterdeli.net
A muffuletta includes ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $
Qwik Chek Deli & Catering
2018 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 456-6362; www.qwikchekdeliandcatering.com
A Ferdi po-boy includes roast beef, ham, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Rouses
Citywide; www.rouses.com
A Fountain Blue panino includes roast beef, blue cheese, spring greens, tomato, Worcestershire sauce and aioli. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Sammy’s Food Service & Deli
3000 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 947-0675; www.sammysfood.com
A Ray Ray sandwich is fried chicken topped with ham and Swiss cheese on Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Sammy’s Po-Boys & Catering
901 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-0916; www.sammyspoboys.com
A po-boy can be filled with fried or grilled shrimp with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $
Simone’s Market
8201 Oak St., Suite 2, (504) 273-7706; www.simonesmarket.com
A Market Veggie sandwich includes roasted vegetables, local greens, cremini mushrooms, goat cheese, caramelized onions, tomato jam and herb aioli on house-made focaccia served with sweet potato chips. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Stein’s Market and Deli
2207 Magazine St., (504) 527-0771; www.steinsdeli.com
A Rachel sandwich includes hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on a choice of seeded, unseeded or marble rye bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., early dinner Tue.-Fri. Checks accepted. $$
Verti Marte
1201 Royal St., (504) 525-4767
A Royal Feast sandwich includes grilled roast beef, ham, turkey, hot pepper cheese, black olives, grilled onions and “Wow” sauce on French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. Cash only. $$
Welty’s Deli
336 Camp St., (504) 592-0223; www.weltysdeli.com
A Reuben includes corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dessing on rye bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Whole Foods Market
300 N. Broad St., (504) 434-3364; 3420 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-8225; 3450 Highway 190, Suite 8, Mandeville, (985) 231-3328; 5600 Magazine St., (504) 899-9119; www.wholefoodsmarket.com
Lasagna is made with beef marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, Asiago, Parmesan and provolone cheeses, tomatoes and Italian herbs. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Zara’s Lil’ Giant Supermarket & Po-boys
4838 Prytania St., (504) 895-0581; www.zarasmarket.com
Zara’s Homemade Italian meatball po-boy is topped with red gravy and served hot. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $