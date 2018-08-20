Peruvian food has garnered attention for being a multifaceted cuisine with influences from cultures all over the world. San Francisco-based Peruvian food writer, chef and mixologist Nico Vera (www.piscotrail.com) is teaming up with Carmo head chef Dana Honn to host two evenings dedicated to the South American cuisine at Carmo (527 Julia St., 504-875-4132; www.cafecarmo.com).
On Aug. 24, Vera leads a Peruvian cooking and cocktail-making course featuring ceviche and pisco drinks. On Aug. 25, a five-course dinner with cocktail pairings explores Peruvian “Criollo” cuisine and the connection to New Orleans foodways. Vera spoke with Gambit about Peruvian cuisine.
Gambit icon: How do you describe Peruvian cuisine?
Vera: To describe Peruvian cuisine, it’s important not to try to describe it in a nutshell. It really depends on where you are in Peru — the coast, the mountains or the jungle. Each region is going to have different dishes, or sometimes a similar dish (made) differently. Someone in the mountains is going to cook with a lot of potatoes, meat and hot peppers and (make) stews. They cook in a style called pachamanca, which is where they dig a hole in the earth and cook with hot rocks. They layer meats, potatoes and corn, separated by leaves, and everything is slow-cooked. That’s in the mountains and the culture of the people in the Andes.
On the coast, we have ceviches because we have a bounty of seafood. But seafood was not always popular in Peru. The Japanese helped Peruvians rediscover the sea in many ways. Now, ceviche is almost a daily ritual.
In the jungle, we have a lot of river fish, for example, and seafood and fruit comes from the Amazon. We have a dish that is like arroz con pollo, with rice cooked with hot peppers, cilantro and chicken that is wrapped in banana leaves and steamed. That’s very typical from the jungle.
G: What are the historical influences on the country’s cuisine?
V: In addition to the different geographies, there are ingredients from different cultures. We have a lot of cultures that influenced the cuisine. Historically, you could say it’s been evolving over the past 500 years. The roots were the Inca, the indigenous people. From them we have native ingredients like the hot peppers — aji amarillo — potatoes, quinoa and corn. Ceviche existed with the Inca, but there were no limes or onions (yet), so they used different fruits that took longer to cure the fish.
Then, just like with all of the Americas, we have the Spanish colonizers who brought African slaves. So now we have Spanish ingredients like limes, onions and other spices from the New World, and then we have African influences in a lot of the dishes. One of Peru’s traditional dishes — anticuchos, or kebabs — are made with beef heart. The Spanish did not cook these lesser cuts of meat, but the African slaves would. They would use all these other parts like tripe and heart. After the African slaves got their independence, there was still a need for a labor force, and that’s when the Chinese immigration happened. Similar to what happened on the West Coast of the United States, you’d have indentured servants from Asia and a lot of them went to Lima (Peru), where they worked on plantations, but they also started a new cuisine called chifa. It comes from a Cantonese or Mandarin word that means to eat rice, and the name stuck. It’s a Cantonese-style cuisine. After the Chinese came the Japanese immigrants, and they started combining Peruvian food with Asian ingredients, like transforming the ceviche, adding things like ginger and developing the tiradito (and Nikkei cuisine).
Nikkei cuisine is having a moment for a couple of reasons. We’re pretty fortunate that in Peru we’ve had chefs like Gaston Acurio (Jaramillo), Virgilio Martinez (Veliz) and Maido (Mitsuharu) who have really showcased their respective styles. In the case of Maido, he’s showcasing Nikkei in a really sophisticated way while still being very true to the origins and the ingredients. (These) restaurants have gotten a lot of attention all over the world.
G: Are there similarities between New Orleans and Peruvian cuisines?
V: (There is a) similarity between New Orleans and Lima. That’s why we are calling this dinner Criollo/Creole. In Lima, we have the Inca, Spanish, African, Chinese and Japanese influences, and in New Orleans there are the local, Spanish, African and French influences. There also is our shared affinity for spicy dishes and seafood. That’s why a Peruvian dish fits in really nicely in (New Orleans) culinary culture, and vice versa. I often think of Lima and New Orleans as sister cities, with shared culinary history and foodways. — HELEN FREUND