Fete des Fromages (www.fetedesfromages.com) celebrates cheese with tastings, live music and educational seminars at the New Orleans Jazz Museum 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Cheese expert Liz Thorpe (www.lizthorpe.com), author of “The Book of Cheese,” will lead three seminars exploring different styles of cheese with tastings and wine pairings. She also will discuss her history with cheese — from being vice-president of New York’s Murray’s Cheese to founding her own consulting company, The People’s Cheese. Thorpe spoke with Gambit about cheese.
Gambit: What makes you so passionate about cheese?
Thorpe: My career has been about getting more cheese to more people, and I’ve done that through books and the businesses I run. Every time I meet someone, they’re like, “I love cheese.” Everyone has this friendly, warm, excited feeling about cheese as a food, so my focus has been taking this thing that can be quite expensive and perceived as being snobby, elitist, foreign and inaccessible and trying to make it more readily available.
G: What are some common misconceptions about cheese?
T: People have very set ideas about what certain things mean. The two most maligned cheeses are blue cheese and goat cheese. People have a clear picture in their head of what goat cheese is and it’s usually a negative one. They don’t realize that the one goat cheese they had is a particular style and that goat milk can be turned into lots of different styles. Cheese can be creamy, mild, hard, sharp, aged and there’s this huge flavor spectrum even within a given style. With blue cheese, there are really mild ones and really sharp ones.
The most important thing about modern cheese making is that we are making so much great cheese in the United States. I think it’s a crying shame that when we hear the phrase “American cheese,” we think of the floppy yellow slice on whatever fast food burger. It has its place on a burger and can be really good, but there are thousands of farms across the U.S. that are making all kinds of cheeses from all kinds of milks and all styles.
(At the festival) we have a lot of American cheese makers coming, but in particular, we went out and pursued a lot of Southern cheese makers. There is a cheese-making renaissance in the American South right now. Not a lot in Louisiana, but there are lots of cheese makers in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Alabama. I think people think of American cheese as the “crappy” cheese and actually, American cheese in many cases is the best cheese and people just haven’t tasted them.
In many parts of the South, the climate is such that (producers can) do things agriculturally that are impossible in places like Vermont, New York and Wisconsin, because of winter. (Southern producers) can have animals outside year-round and on grass all year-round and that’s a very special characteristic for the South.
G: Do you have a favorite cheese?
T: I have two children and I feel like I’m not allowed to have a favorite child and I’m not allowed to have a favorite cheese. But, like my children, I have a favorite at any given moment, depending on what’s going on. When it’s cold and rainy, I tend to gravitate toward really hearty, aged, melting cheeses like the ones traditionally made in Switzerland and France. In the summertime, I love lots of fresh, milky, light cheeses that I can use for composing salads. But if I had to pick one style I would say I love the soft, stinky cheeses the best. — HELEN FREUND