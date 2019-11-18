THUMBS UP
Trahan Architects,
a New Orleans-based architecture firm that works worldwide, was named the No. 1 design firm in the U.S. for 2019 by Architect magazine. The firm’s projects include the Mercedes Benz Superdome and Conservation Foundation headquarters in New Orleans, welcome pavilions at a sculpture park in Austin, Texas and a conservation/preservation project in Chile.
THUMBS UP
Steven Gamache and Jennifer Williams,
eighth grade teachers at Paul Habans Charter School and John Q. Adams Middle School respectively, received Milken Educators Awards for exceptional teaching last week. Forty such awards, which come with $25,000 prizes, are handed out across the country annually by the Milken Family Foundation.
THUMBS DOWN
Truth in Politics,
a political action committee (PAC) organized and funded by Baton Rouge Republican mega-donor and self-proclaimed “kingmaker” Lane Grigsby, was ordered by a New Orleans judge last week to pull down one of its many attack ads for making false claims against Gov. John Bel Edwards. The ad falsely asserted that Murray Starkel, Edwards’ roommate from West Point, had landed a lucrative state contract. The contract for coastal restoration work was never awarded to any of the several bidders who qualified, including Starkel's firm.