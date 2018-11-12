Algiers
The Crown & Anchor English Pub
200 Pelican Ave., (504) 227-1007; www.crownandanchor.pub
Neighborhood bar
The corner bar is Algiers Point's hub for all things British, signaled by the Doctor Who-styled police call box entrance. Trivia fans gather at the bar for Pub Quiz, and other patrons play darts. There's an array of regional craft beers and UK imports on tap, including Guinness Stout, Newcastle Brown Ale, Fuller's London Porter and more. Happy hour features $1 discounts on draft beers. Open daily. Bar snacks available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
J&K Bar
3700 Gen. Meyer Ave., (504) 361-9102; www.jnkbarnola.com; @jnkbar
Neighborhood bar
There are $2 drafts of the day ranging from Abita Purple Haze to Blue Moon to Brooklyn Brown Ale and others, as well as wines and a wide assortment of cocktails. There's outdoor seating at the dog-friendly bar, darts, a pool table, video poker and sports on TV. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.