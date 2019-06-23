Just 13 blocks long. Infinite drinking possibilities.

Cosimo’s Bar

1201 Burgundy St., (504) 522-9428; www.cosimosmenu.com

Details: Low-key local haunt Cosimo's has operated on a residential Burgundy Street corner since 1934. The bar is known for its friendliness and cool pool room, and there's usually a dog (or more) for petting.

Try this: Get a Bloody Ugly (Cosimo's version of a bloody mary).

Erin Rose

811 Conti St., (504) 522-3573; www.erinrosebar.com

Details: This casual Irish pub doesn't feel like it's just steps off touristy Bourbon Street, and it offers late-night specials in a nod to service industry workers.

Try this: Thick, cold and boozy frozen Irish coffee beats the summer heat.

Kerry Irish Pub

331 Decatur St., (504) 527-5954

Details: Super-chill little Irish pub with nightly music and a good mix of locals and discerning tourists.

Try this: You drink a whiskey drink, you drink a vodka drink, you drink a lager drink, you drink a cider drink ...

Napoleon House

500 Chartres St., (504) 524-9752; www.napoleonhouse.com

Details: Restaurateur Ralph Brennan bought Napoleon House in 2015 but didn't change a thing in this atmospheric 19th-century building known for opera music and muffulettas.

Try this: Go for a Pimm’s Cup, the bar’s signature.

Tropical Isle

435 Bourbon St., 610 Bourbon St., 721 Bourbon St.; www.tropicalisle.com

Details: The bar’s trademarked cocktail, the Hand Grenade, got its start during the 1984 World’s Fair, and its neon-green plastic long cup can be seen in the hand of many a Bourbon Street reveler.

Try this: Get an ultra-kitsch Shark Attack, complete with a plastic shark in the cup and a bloody pool of grenadine.