Austin’s Seafood & Steakhouse
5101 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-5533; www.mredsrestaurants.com/austins
Filet Austin features two 4-ounce beef medallions, caramelized onions, grilled asparagus and creamed spinach. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Charlie’s Steak House
4510 Dryades St., (504) 895-9323; www.charliessteakhousenola.com
A Charlie is a 32-ounce T-bone steak served on a sizzling platter, and a 26-ounce cut also is available. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Chophouse New Orleans
322 Magazine St., (504) 522-7902; www.chophousenola.com
The steakhouse offers an a la carte selection of rib-eyes, New York strips, filet mignons and porterhouses. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Crescent City Steakhouse
1001 N. Broad St., (504) 821-3271; www.crescentcitysteaks.com
The selection of steaks includes rib-eyes, filet mignons, T-bones, strips and porterhouses. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Desi Vega’s Steakhouse
628 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-7600; www.desivegasteaks.com
Who Dat shrimp are bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse
716 Iberville St., (504) 522-2467; www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com
A grilled 12-ounce rib-eye is topped with Gulf shrimp and New Orleans-style barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Doris Metropolitan
620 Chartres St., (504) 267-3500; www.dorismetropolitan.com
The selection of steaks includes porterhouses, tenderloin, hanger steaks, Japanese wagyu beef and bone-in strips and rib-eyes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Estrella Steak & Lobster House
237 Decatur St., (504) 525-6151; www.estrellasteaklobsterhouse.us
A filet mignon is stuffed with crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat and topped with mushrooms in red wine reduction. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Fogo de Chao
JW Marriott Hotel, 614 Canal St., (504) 412-8900; www.fogodechao.com/location/new-orleans
The Brazilian steakhouse offers a buffetlike option of roasted beef, chicken, lamb and pork sliced tableside. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Galatoire’s 33 Bar & Steak
215 Bourbon St., (504) 335-3932; www.galatoires33barandsteak.com
Goute 33 includes Gulf shrimp remoulade and six deviled eggs with toppings including smoked trout, crab ravigote and ghost pepper caviar. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Keith Young’s Steakhouse
165 Highway 21, Madisonville, (985) 845-9940; www.keithyoungs.net
A 14-ounce strip comes with a choice of baked potato, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes or sauteed green beans. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$$
La Boca
870 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 525-8205; www.labocasteaks.com
Bife La Boca is a lime- and garlic-marinated Angus sirloin flap served with avocado. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$$
Mr. John’s Steakhouse
2111 St. Charles Ave., (504) 679-7697; www.mrjohnssteakhouse.com
Who Dat shrimp features bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and served with sweet Thai chili sauce and chipotle remoulade. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Harrah’s Hotel, 525 Fulton St., (504) 587-7099; 3633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-3600; www.ruthschris.com
Steaks such as New York strips, rib-eyes, porterhouses and filets are cooked in an 1,800-degree broiler. Reservations recommended. Fulton Street: lunch and dinner daily. Veterans Memorial Boulevard: lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
The Steak Knife Restaurant & Bar
888 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-8981; www.steakkniferestaurant.com
Shrimp bordelaise features shrimp sauteed with mushrooms, garlic, butter, white wine and brandy. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
The Steakhouse
Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 533-6111; www.caesars.com
Tournedos of beef are served with bruleed chevre potatoes, mushroom ragout and sauce esgagnole. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$