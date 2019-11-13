Covington is about to feel the burn with the opening of Pyre Provisions (70437 Highway 21, Covington. 978-340-2250; www.pyrerestaurant.com) Nov. 18 in the former home of Bacobar. At Pyre, chef Jeff Mattia will offer Southern interpretations of barbecued, smoked and other dishes from various international cuisines.
Mattia trained in the kitchens of celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio and Todd English and served as sous chef at Restaurant August and executive chef of The American Sector at the National World War II Museum.
Mattia lives in Mandeville, where his wife owns The Book and the Bean coffee shop. After nine years of commuting to the south shore, Mattia is excited to establish himself closer to home.
As the captain of a barbecue team at Hogs for the Cause, Mattia developed an obsession with barbecue and its array of brines, marinades and injections. At Pyre, “the family-style Italian side of me meets the barbecue side of me,” Mattia says.
His menu will draw on cuisines of the Middle East, South America and Asia. Smoked duck hummus was inspired by a barbecue rub from Pork Mafia called BBQ Nazareth, with warm curry seasonings, cinnamon and cardamom. The duck legs are smoked for two-and-a-half hours and served with black-eyed pea hummus and grilled pita.
Pyre’s menu also features Mediterranean-inspired za’atar-spiced lamb ribs and cured bacon with sweet corn succotash and jalapeno hush puppies. Cantonese-tyle glazed pork ribs and beef brisket feature meats smoked for 18 hours. Steaks, pork chops and skin-on redfish are cooked on a wood-burning grill.
Daily lunch specials include red beans and rice with smoked green sausage on Mondays and wood oven roasted chicken on Wednesdays. The lunch menu also features sandwiches such as a smoked brisket po-boy with roasted onions, pepper jack cheese and beef gravy.
There is a seasonal hand pie with roasted fruit and a Swamp Pop ice cream float for dessert. In keeping with one of Bacobar’s signature offerings, Pyre will offer a menu of fresh and frozen daiquiris, including the Cazadora satsuma margarita.
Dishes range from $8-$28. Pyre offers a happy hour with food and drink specials Tuesday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pyre Provisions is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.