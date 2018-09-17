In the six months since John Calhoun became the general manager of the New Orleans Food Cooperative (New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave., 504-264-5579; www.nolafood.coop), much has changed.
With the closing of Hollygrove Market & Farm, the St. Claude Avenue co-op inside the New Orleans Healing Center has revamped its look and started working with more farmers and vendors to expand local offerings. The Co-op is holding a fundraiser Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Cafe Istanbul featuring food from local restaurants, a live auction (Calhoun is an auctioneer) and music from Little Freddie King, Amanda Shaw and Margie Perez. Calhoun spoke with Gambit about the co-op.
Gambit icon: How did you get involved with the co-op?
Calhoun: It goes back to 2002. It was an effort that took nine years to get from the initial idea to a storefront, with Hurricane Katrina in the middle of all that. I was heavily involved for almost 10 years, (then) did other things for about four years. For the last two years, I was on the board of directors and I left the board because I wanted to help the co-op. We had a major grocery store open three blocks away and I made a proposal to step in as the general manager on a volunteer basis, so we could save some money on a GM salary, and I had some ideas of how to turn things around.
G: How has the co-op changed since you took over?
C: “Local” is what everything has been hinging on, and I think it’s working. This isn’t something all grocery stores are doing. We’re going out of our way to stock as much local produce, seafood, milk, dairy, rice [as we can]… and we have a pretty impressive number of local growers, farmers and producers and vendors. I think that’s going to keep the co-op open, serve our mission and support our local economy and local farmers and producers. We have more local producers now than we’ve ever had before.
We lost a great place when Hollygrove Market closed. We started doing a local produce box. It was something that Hollygrove did that was really popular, and that’s now a need that we’ve met.
Over the last few months, it’s been (about) building relationships with growers, farmers, fishermen and ranchers. Some of the other changes are about doing more community events at the store. We have weekly live music inside the store and there are days that we have local vendors do demos. Every Wednesday afternoon we have a knife sharpener set up so people can bring their knives in to get sharpened. We’re (doing) things beyond just selling groceries. It starts to feel more like a gathering place. Our mission is to help support the community, making healthy foods accessible and to have a great wellness center.
G: Is the approach to healthy, affordable food in New Orleans changing?
C: There seems to be a lot of movement in response to Hollygrove Market closing. There are a few groups doing some type or version of a pre-order box or finding ways to connect people to local products. I’m hoping that the local food economy grows. We have some plans, too. The more people that are shopping here means there are going to be more dollars supporting local farmers and growers. As time goes on, we’ll have to put in bigger orders and people will have to expand their farms. Or it might inspire new farmers and new growers to start farms. I hope there is a shift toward eating local. It’s a way we can support each other. — HELEN FREUND