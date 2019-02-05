Adolfo’s Restaurant
611 Frenchmen St., (504) 948-3800
Veal is topped with ocean sauce, a mix of shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat and capers. No reservations. Dinner daily. Cash only. $$
Andrea’s Restaurant
3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com
Speckled trout Royale is topped with crabmeat and lemon cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Arabella Casa di Pasta
2258 St. Claude Ave., (504) 267-6108; www.arabellanola.com
The Fredo features chicken and broccoli over fettuccine Alfredo. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Avo
5908 Magazine St., (504) 509-6550; www.restaurantavo.com
Lasagna features short rib ragu, tomatoes and bechamel sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Bosco’s Italian Cafe
2040 Highway 59, Mandeville, (985) 624-5066; www.boscositalian.com
Chicken Parmesan is paneed chicken topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Bravo! Cucina Italiana
3413 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 828-8828; www.bravoitalian.com
Beef and pork meatballs are served with spaghettini, Parmesan and marinara. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Brick Oven Cafe
2805 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 466-2097; www.brickovencafe.biz
A grilled chicken breast is served with sauteed mushrooms, artichoke hearts and green onions in lemon-butter-white wine sauce over angel hair pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Cafe Roma
1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 524-2419; www.caferomauptown.com
Grilled shrimp pizza includes onions, plum tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella and olive oil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
4641 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 779-2252: www.carrabbas.com
Breaded chicken Parmesan is topped with pomodoro sauce and mozzarella and Romano cheeses and served with a side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Fri.-Sun, dinner daily. $$
Coscino’s Italian Grill
1809 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 727-4984; www.coscinositaliangrill.com
Chicken Parmesan features lightly breaded chicken topped with house-made red gravy and mozzarella served over pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Del Porto Ristorante
501 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 875-1006; www.delportoristorante.com
Seafood cannelloni al forno is stuffed with Gulf shrimp, crab, lobster, scallops and truffled cheese fonduta. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
DiCristina’s Italian and Seafood Restaurant
810 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 875-0160; www.dicristinas.com
Soft-shell crab Emily features a fried crab on a bed of angel hair pasta with crawfish sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Ditali’s Pizza Cafe
1650 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 361-0058; www.ditalis.com
A Mediterranean pizza is topped with chicken breast, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, black olives, red onions, mozzarella and feta cheeses and garlic-butter sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Domenica
The Roosevelt New Orleans, 123 Baronne St., (504) 648-6020; www.domenicarestaurant.com
Slow-cooked rabbit and porcini mushrooms are served over tagliatelle. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Fausto’s Bistro
530 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-7121; www.faustosbistro.com
Parmesan-crusted Gulf fish is topped with crushed tomato, white wine-butter sauce and crabmeat and served with wilted spinach and rosemary potatoes. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Fazzio’s Restaurant
1841 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 624-9704; www.fazziosrestaurant.com
An Angus beef rib-eye is served with salad and a choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, potato salad or vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Frank’s Restaurant
933 Decatur St., (504) 525-1602; www.franksnola.com
The muffuletta is filled with ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese and olive salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Fresco Cafe & Pizzeria
7625 Maple St., (504) 862-6363; www.frescocafe.us
Grilled chicken and portobello mushrooms are baked in lavash bread with red pepper sauce, spinach, tomato and feta and mozzarella cheeses and served with roasted rosemary potatoes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Gendusa’s Italian Market
405 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5305; www.gendusasitalian.com
A Carlo Gambino pizza is topped with mozzarella, cremini mushrooms and roasted garlic. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Giorlando’s Restaurant
741 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-8593; www.giorlandos.com
Sauteed shrimp or crawfish are served over fettucine Alfredo. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$
Gio’s Villa Vancheri
690 Lafitte St., Mandeville, (985) 624-2597; www.facebook.com/giosvillavancheri
Orecchio di elefante is a pounded and breaded veal chop sauteed with clarified butter and herbs and served with arugula. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Happy Italian Pizzeria
7105 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 305-4666; www.happyitalian.com
A lasagna pizza is topped with meatballs, Italian sausage, mozzarella, Parmesan, provolone and ricotta cheeses and marinara. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Checks accepted. $$
Impastato’s Restaurant
3400 16th St., Metairie, (504) 455-1545; www.impastatos.com
Osso buco is a veal shank slow-cooked with vegetables and gravy. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Irene’s Cuisine
529 Bienville St., (504) 529-8811; www.irenesnola.com
Pan-seared fish meuniere amandine includes toasted almonds, brown butter, mashed sweet potatoes and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Italian Barrel
1240 Decatur St., (504) 569-0198; www.theitalianbarrel.com
Porcini and truffle ravioli is topped with white wine cream sauce and a drizzle of truffle-infused extra virgin olive oil. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Josephine Estelle
Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3070; www.josephineestelle.com
Bucatini pasta is served with tomato sauce, Parmesan, garlic and chili. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Marcello’s Restaurant & Wine Bar
715 St. Charles Ave., (504) 581-6333; www.marcelloscafe.com
Pork cheeks Marsala are served with veal demi-glace and mushrooms over Parmesan polenta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Milano Pizzeria
3002 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 780-7500; www.ordermilanosmetairie.com
Primo pizza is topped with pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, mozzarella and tomato sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$
Mona Lisa
1212 Royal St., (504) 522-6746; www.monalisaneworleans.com
Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp and andouille in creamy red sauce over linguine. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Mosca’s Restaurant
4137 Highway 90 W., Westwego, (504) 436-8950; www.moscasrestaurant.com
Oysters Mosca features oysters baked with Italian seasoning and breadcrumbs. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. Cash only. $$$
Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery
2033 N. Highway 190, Suite F, Covington, (985) 893-1488; www.nonnaskingcakes.com
A pollo e peperonata panino includes spicy grilled chicken, sweet peppers and pepper Jack cheese. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $$
Nuvolari’s Ristorante
246 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 626-5619; www.nuvolaris.com
Stuffed quail is served with wild rice, mushrooms, bacon-pecan stuffing, parsnips, asparagus and potatoes. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$$
Pascal’s Manale Restaurant
1838 Napoleon Ave., (504) 895-4877; www.pascalsmanale.com
Signature New Orleans barbecue shrimp features head-on Gulf shrimp in tangy butter sauce served with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
R&O Restaurant & Catering
216 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 831-1248; www.r-opizza.com
Veal Parmesan is topped with melted cheese and tomato sauce and served over spaghetti. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Red Gravy
125 Camp St., (504) 561-8844; www.redgravycafe.com
A Mark sandwich features two 6-ounce Italian meatballs, mozzarella and red gravy on French bread and is served with chips. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $$
Riccobono’s Peppermill
3524 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 455-2266; www.riccobonospeppermill.com
Veal Josephine is sauteed veal topped with lump crabmeat and shrimp and served with brabant potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Ristorante Filippo
1917 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, (504) 835-4008
Sauteed veal Sorrentina is topped with prosciutto, eggplant, mozzarella and marinara and served with spaghetti. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Sal & Judy’s
27491 Highway 190, Lacombe, (985) 882-9443; www.salandjudysrestaurant.com
Spitini features baked pork loin medallions stuffed with ham, provolone cheese, seasoned breadcrumbs and tomato relish, served with sauteed mushrooms and pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
Sandro’s Trattoria
6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-7784; www.sandrostrattoria.com
Osso buco is a slow-cooked 20-ounce pork shank in white wine cacciatore sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Sofia
516 Julia St., (504) 322-3216; www.sofianola.com
Berkshire pork cutlet Milanese is served with salsa verde, fennel and citrus salad and Calabrian chiles. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Specialty Italian Bistro
2330 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-1090; www.specialtyitalianbistro.com
Pecan-encrusted catfish is topped with pecan sauce and served with sweet potato fries, garlic cheese bread and choice of salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Tommy’s Cuisine
746 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-1103; www.tommyscuisine.com
Gulf fish Capri is served with local blue crabmeat, crawfish tails, artichokes and lemon-caper beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
Tony Mandina’s Restaurant
1915 Pratt St., Gretna, (504) 362-2010; www.tonymandinas.com
Veal Classico is Italian-seasoned breaded veal topped with crabmeat and Alfredo sauce served with angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$
Venezia Restaurant
134 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7991; www.venezianeworleans.net
Paneed veal Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat, artichokes and mushrooms and served with pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Vincent’s Italian Cuisine
4411 Chastant St., Metairie, (504) 885-2984; 7839 St. Charles Ave., (504) 866-9313; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com
A large meatball is topped with red sauce and served with garlic bread. Reservations accepted. Chastant Street: lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$