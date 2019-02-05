NOianavo267
Bucatini alla carbonara with pancetta, pecorino romano and poached egg at AVO restaurant in New Orleans.

 Advocate staff file photo by ELIOT KAMENITZ

Adolfo’s Restaurant

611 Frenchmen St., (504) 948-3800

Veal is topped with ocean sauce, a mix of shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat and capers. No reservations. Dinner daily. Cash only. $$

Andrea’s Restaurant

3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com

Speckled trout Royale is topped with crabmeat and lemon cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Arabella Casa di Pasta

2258 St. Claude Ave., (504) 267-6108; www.arabellanola.com

The Fredo features chicken and broccoli over fettuccine Alfredo. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$

Avo

5908 Magazine St., (504) 509-6550; www.restaurantavo.com

Lasagna features short rib ragu, tomatoes and bechamel sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Bosco’s Italian Cafe

2040 Highway 59, Mandeville, (985) 624-5066; www.boscositalian.com

Chicken Parmesan is paneed chicken topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Bravo! Cucina Italiana

3413 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 828-8828; www.bravoitalian.com

Beef and pork meatballs are served with spaghettini, Parmesan and marinara. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Brick Oven Cafe

2805 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 466-2097; www.brickovencafe.biz

A grilled chicken breast is served with sauteed mushrooms, artichoke hearts and green onions in lemon-butter-white wine sauce over angel hair pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Cafe Roma

1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 524-2419; www.caferomauptown.com

Grilled shrimp pizza includes onions, plum tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella and olive oil. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

4641 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 779-2252: www.carrabbas.com

Breaded chicken Parmesan is topped with pomodoro sauce and mozzarella and Romano cheeses and served with a side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Fri.-Sun, dinner daily. $$

Coscino’s Italian Grill

1809 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 727-4984; www.coscinositaliangrill.com

Chicken Parmesan features lightly breaded chicken topped with house-made red gravy and mozzarella served over pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Del Porto Ristorante

501 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 875-1006; www.delportoristorante.com

Seafood cannelloni al forno is stuffed with Gulf shrimp, crab, lobster, scallops and truffled cheese fonduta. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

DiCristina’s Italian and Seafood Restaurant

810 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 875-0160; www.dicristinas.com

Soft-shell crab Emily features a fried crab on a bed of angel hair pasta with crawfish sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Ditali’s Pizza Cafe

1650 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 361-0058; www.ditalis.com

A Mediterranean pizza is topped with chicken breast, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, black olives, red onions, mozzarella and feta cheeses and garlic-butter sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Domenica

The Roosevelt New Orleans, 123 Baronne St., (504) 648-6020; www.domenicarestaurant.com

Slow-cooked rabbit and porcini mushrooms are served over tagliatelle. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Fausto’s Bistro

530 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-7121; www.faustosbistro.com

Parmesan-crusted Gulf fish is topped with crushed tomato, white wine-butter sauce and crabmeat and served with wilted spinach and rosemary potatoes. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Fazzio’s Restaurant

1841 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 624-9704; www.fazziosrestaurant.com

An Angus beef rib-eye is served with salad and a choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, potato salad or vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Frank’s Restaurant

933 Decatur St., (504) 525-1602; www.franksnola.com

The muffuletta is filled with ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese and olive salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Fresco Cafe & Pizzeria

7625 Maple St., (504) 862-6363; www.frescocafe.us

Grilled chicken and portobello mushrooms are baked in lavash bread with red pepper sauce, spinach, tomato and feta and mozzarella cheeses and served with roasted rosemary potatoes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Gendusa’s Italian Market

405 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5305; www.gendusasitalian.com

A Carlo Gambino pizza is topped with mozzarella, cremini mushrooms and roasted garlic. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Giorlando’s Restaurant

741 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-8593; www.giorlandos.com

Sauteed shrimp or crawfish are served over fettucine Alfredo. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$

Gio’s Villa Vancheri

690 Lafitte St., Mandeville, (985) 624-2597; www.facebook.com/giosvillavancheri

Orecchio di elefante is a pounded and breaded veal chop sauteed with clarified butter and herbs and served with arugula. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Happy Italian Pizzeria

7105 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 305-4666; www.happyitalian.com

A lasagna pizza is topped with meatballs, Italian sausage, mozzarella, Parmesan, provolone and ricotta cheeses and marinara. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Checks accepted. $$

Impastato’s Restaurant

3400 16th St., Metairie, (504) 455-1545; www.impastatos.com

Osso buco is a veal shank slow-cooked with vegetables and gravy. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Irene’s Cuisine 

529 Bienville St., (504) 529-8811; www.irenesnola.com

Pan-seared fish meuniere amandine includes toasted almonds, brown butter, mashed sweet potatoes and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

The Italian Barrel

1240 Decatur St., (504) 569-0198; www.theitalianbarrel.com

Porcini and truffle ravioli is topped with white wine cream sauce and a drizzle of truffle-infused extra virgin olive oil. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Josephine Estelle

Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3070; www.josephineestelle.com

Bucatini pasta is served with tomato sauce, Parmesan, garlic and chili. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Marcello’s Restaurant & Wine Bar

715 St. Charles Ave., (504) 581-6333; www.marcelloscafe.com

Pork cheeks Marsala are served with veal demi-glace and mushrooms over Parmesan polenta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Milano Pizzeria

3002 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 780-7500; www.ordermilanosmetairie.com

Primo pizza is topped with pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, mozzarella and tomato sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$

Mona Lisa

1212 Royal St., (504) 522-6746; www.monalisaneworleans.com

Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp and andouille in creamy red sauce over linguine. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

Mosca’s Restaurant

4137 Highway 90 W., Westwego, (504) 436-8950; www.moscasrestaurant.com

Oysters Mosca features oysters baked with Italian seasoning and breadcrumbs. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. Cash only. $$$

Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery

2033 N. Highway 190, Suite F, Covington, (985) 893-1488; www.nonnaskingcakes.com

A pollo e peperonata panino includes spicy grilled chicken, sweet peppers and pepper Jack cheese. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $$

Nuvolari’s Ristorante

246 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 626-5619; www.nuvolaris.com

Stuffed quail is served with wild rice, mushrooms, bacon-pecan stuffing, parsnips, asparagus and potatoes. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$$

Pascal’s Manale Restaurant

1838 Napoleon Ave., (504) 895-4877; www.pascalsmanale.com

Signature New Orleans barbecue shrimp features head-on Gulf shrimp in tangy butter sauce served with French bread. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

R&O Restaurant & Catering

216 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 831-1248; www.r-opizza.com

Veal Parmesan is topped with melted cheese and tomato sauce and served over spaghetti. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Red Gravy

125 Camp St., (504) 561-8844; www.redgravycafe.com

A Mark sandwich features two 6-ounce Italian meatballs, mozzarella and red gravy on French bread and is served with chips. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $$

Riccobono’s Peppermill

3524 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 455-2266; www.riccobonospeppermill.com

Veal Josephine is sauteed veal topped with lump crabmeat and shrimp and served with brabant potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Ristorante Filippo

1917 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, (504) 835-4008

Sauteed veal Sorrentina is topped with prosciutto, eggplant, mozzarella and marinara and served with spaghetti. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Sal & Judy’s

27491 Highway 190, Lacombe, (985) 882-9443; www.salandjudysrestaurant.com

Spitini features baked pork loin medallions stuffed with ham, provolone cheese, seasoned breadcrumbs and tomato relish, served with sauteed mushrooms and pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

Sandro’s Trattoria

6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-7784; www.sandrostrattoria.com

Osso buco is a slow-cooked 20-ounce pork shank in white wine cacciatore sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Sofia

516 Julia St., (504) 322-3216; www.sofianola.com

Berkshire pork cutlet Milanese is served with salsa verde, fennel and citrus salad and Calabrian chiles. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

Specialty Italian Bistro

2330 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-1090; www.specialtyitalianbistro.com

Pecan-encrusted catfish is topped with pecan sauce and served with sweet potato fries, garlic cheese bread and choice of salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Tommy’s Cuisine 

746 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-1103; www.tommyscuisine.com

Gulf fish Capri is served with local blue crabmeat, crawfish tails, artichokes and lemon-caper beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$

Tony Mandina’s Restaurant

1915 Pratt St., Gretna, (504) 362-2010; www.tonymandinas.com

Veal Classico is Italian-seasoned breaded veal topped with crabmeat and Alfredo sauce served with angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri.-Sat. $$

Venezia Restaurant

134 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7991; www.venezianeworleans.net

Paneed veal Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat, artichokes and mushrooms and served with pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Vincent’s Italian Cuisine

4411 Chastant St., Metairie, (504) 885-2984; 7839 St. Charles Ave., (504) 866-9313; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com

A large meatball is topped with red sauce and served with garlic bread. Reservations accepted. Chastant Street: lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Charles Avenue: lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

