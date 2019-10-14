Nine Roses, a Vietnamese restaurant that has been a fixture of the local dining scene since the early 1990s, reopens Thursday, Oct. 17, following a three-month closure and renovation.
The revamped Nine Roses has a new grill menu and several tables with built-in tabletop grills, similar to the fixtures common in Korean-style barbecue restaurants around town. The grill menu features a selection of meats and seafood, including beef, bacon and octopus, served with vegetables and rice paper for wrapping. The menu features its previous Vietnamese mainstays in addition to a small selection of Chinese dishes, such as moo shu and chow mein preparations.
For the re-design, owners Jeff and Lang Nguyen turned to local firm Curtis Herring Interior Design, the company behind local spots Willa Jean, Johnny Sanchez and Pizza Domenica. The new decor is modern and sleek, with teal and mahogany accented by brushed stainless-steel chairs and brass fixtures. There also is a private dining room that seats 90 guests.
The restaurant moved to its current Gretna location at 1100 Stephens St. in 1998. The French Quarter location at 620 Conti St. remains open.
The Gretna location of Nine Roses will be open for lunch and dinner Thursday through Tuesday.