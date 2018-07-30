Chris Jolly’s po-boys aren’t your traditional roast beef or fried shrimp sandwiches. The Buffy is made with Buffalo tofu, pepper Jack macaroni and cheese, candied date “bacon” bits and cucumber ranch dressing. The Queen of Elizabeth is filled with hearts of palm “crabby” cakes, quinoa pilaf, cucumber salad, remoulade and lemon-dill crema. All of it is vegan. Jolly, who runs the pop-up Rolls & Rock (www.facebook.com/rollsandrock), recently opened a stall at the Circle Food Store (1522 St. Bernard Ave.), where he sells vegan tacos, po-boys and, on certain days, sushi-style rolls. Jolly spoke with Gambit about vegan food in New Orleans.
Gambit: How did you get into the vegan food business?
Jolly: I have worked with food pretty much my whole life. It started out when I was a little boy and was always in the kitchen with my grandparents. We had a big garden, so they were always pickling and canning and making all kinds of things. My mom always cooked for us, so I also learned a lot from her. Then when I turned 18, I got into the restaurant industry. Initially I worked in the front of the house, serving and bartending, and then I went into management. At the time, I was working at Outback Steakhouse and I had just gone into (its) management program when I ended up becoming vegan. So that was a little bit of a conflict of interest.
G: What has been the reception to vegan food at Circle Food Store?
J: There are actually two other vegan spots with us, and they’ve been here a little bit longer than us. One of them is called Dough to Dough. They’re a doughnut shop, and they do pizza and some sandwiches. The other one is called Sweet Treats by Rah, and she does cakes and cookies. On Saturday, Aug. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. we’re throwing a tasting party for the three businesses.
There are definitely a lot of people from this area, and in New Orleans in general, that aren’t really necessarily familiar with vegan food. When they have an opportunity to try our food, they can see that there are replications of things that they’re used to and still have the same texture and the big flavor that they’re familiar with. It’s something they can get really excited about because it means that they can improve their lifestyle and their diet without having to give up the comfort and all of the different (foods) they have attachments to.
It’s definitely an education thing and overcoming the stereotypes. The other spot we were in was in Bywater and that was really easy because people there are already open to it. So it’s definitely more of a challenge (here), but for me it just comes down to tasting the food. If you can put something delicious in their mouth that’s all you have to do. It’s a nice opportunity, because if we are always just going after people who have been doing this for years and already know everything, then we’re not reaching new audiences.
G: What are your go-to spots for vegan food?
J: My favorite is Sneaky Pickle, and it’s really close to my house. I also enjoy Carmo a lot. Pizza Delicious usually has a good vegan pie, and the chocolate peanut bar at Shake Sugary.